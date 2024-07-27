Oh, flip yeah! Best Buy will give you $250 to buy the new Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6
Plus, up to $460 off with trade-in.
If you're looking for a deal on one of Samsung's new foldable phones, look no further. Best Buy is currently giving away $250 gift cards with all purchases of the new Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6, plus you'll get up to $460 off when you trade in an old phone. Samsung debuted the new generation of the Z Flip earlier this month, and this leftover preorder deal is for the 512GB configuration. It also sports strong battery life, beautiful interior and cover screens, and a new design that more closely resembles the S24 line. Plus, Samsung has added dust resistance with this generation, along with an upgraded 50MP sensor for the main camera.
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 (512GB): $1,219.99 from $759.99 with qualifying trade-in, plus FREE $250 gift card
Samsung unveiled the Z Flip 6 earlier this month, offering a few key improvements from the last generation of its flip phones. Despite being new, Best Buy is already offering a trade-in deal for up to $460 off the Z Flip 6, and buyers will also get a $250 gift card. This capable smartphone features an upgraded camera sensor, 512GB of storage, and a more refined design than the Z Flip 5. It also boasts a powerful Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor for quick, smooth performance.
Price comparison: Walmart - $1,100.00| Amazon - $1,099.99
✅Recommended if: you have a good phone to trade in and you're looking for an excellent deal on a new phone; you're a regular Best Buy shopper; you've liked other Samsung products, or past Z Flip generations; you want a phone with industry-leading battery life and performance.
❌Skip this deal if: you'd rather go for a cheaper phone and you don't mind looking at past generations; you're not looking for a flip phone; you need something with a headphone jack.
The Galaxy Z Flip 6 is just the latest generation of Samsung's history building contemporary flip phones, and it's clear that they've got the formula pretty dialed by this point. The Z Flip 6 offers an updated 50MP camera sensor, an improved design that looks more like the S24 line, and the addition of dust resistance. Besides that, it packs a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, and Samsung has recently been discounting the mid-level 512GB storage option to be the same price as the entry-level 256GB. You can also expect pretty solid battery life, and a handful of fun AI features.
Of course, Best Buy isn't the only retailer offering discounts on Samsung's newest devices. See our guide to the best Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 deals on the web to see what other promotions are available.
