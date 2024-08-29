Labor Day deal slashes $200 OFF the Galaxy S24 Plus at Best Buy — but for how long?

Samsung Galaxy phone deals are here just in time for Labor Day. For a limited time, you can get $200 off the Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus at Best Buy, or $300 when you let them activate it for you. Best Buy will also give S24 Plus buyers three months free of Google One 100GB, so you can back up files, photos, email, and more.

The S24 Plus boasts a sleek design, a beautiful 6.7-inch display, and powerful cameras with a few useful Galaxy AI features. It also gives users a full day's worth of battery life, and the increase of RAM from previous models makes its performance super smooth.

Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus: $999.99 $799.99 at Best Buy The Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus is a great option for those who want premium performance but don't want to spend the extra money for the S24 Ultra. With an additional $200 off from Best Buy, it's hard to say no to the high-performance smartphone, especially if you already love the Galaxy ecosystem. Get up to $300 off when you let them activate it for you, and enjoy a free 100GB Google One subscription for three months. Price comparison: Walmart - $799.00 | Amazon - $799.00

✅Recommended if: battery life is a priority for you when buying a phone; you're looking for an Android phone with a good camera; you want a phone with Samsung's Galaxy AI features.

❌Skip this deal if: you're looking for something that's compatible with the Samsung S Pen; you prefer a small, lightweight phone; you have extra money to spend and would rather upgrade to the S24 Ultra.

The Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus is a worthy upgrade from past models, offering 12GB of RAM instead of 8GB for a really great performance experience. Even when using power-intensive AI features, multi-tasking apps, or playing games, users report little to no lag. It's also well-liked for its photo and video capabilities, and for its large, bright display.

It also sports a full-day battery life, IP68 dust and water resistance, and the base model comes with 256GB of storage. At $200 off, what's not to like?