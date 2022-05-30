Hurry — get the S22 Ultra for as low as $199 with the Samsung Memorial Day sale

A lot of Memorial Day sales have passed our desks over the last couple of weeks, but just because the holiday weekend is almost over, it doesn't mean the deals have to stop. Samsung has just launched a pretty epic flash sale that's certainly worthy of your attention: buy a Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra before June 1st and you'll be eligible to receive up to $1,000 of enhanced trade-in credit and a free Galaxy Watch 4.

Since the Galaxy S22 Ultra typically retails for $1,199.99, you could potentially get the smartphone for just $199.99 if you meet the eligibility requirements. That's not even considering the free Galaxy Watch 4 with its standalone value of $249.99. To make the deal even sweeter, Samsung will also give you 30% off the Galaxy Tab S8 if you add it to your purchase. All things said and done, this is one of those deals that seems almost too good to be true, particularly if you're already trying to ditch an old phone and you've had your eye on the Ultra.

Of course, this S22 deal is only one small part of Samsung's Memorial Day sale. They're offering similar deals for the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and the Z Flip 3, not to mention huge discounts on smart TVs, appliances, and more. Check the link below to see Samsung's complete Memorial Day offerings, and scroll down for more information on this epic S22 Ultra deal.

Samsung Memorial Day sale (opens in new tab) : Save big on smartphones, appliances, QLED smart TVs, and more.

Samsung deal of the day

(opens in new tab) Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra: $1,199.99 $199.99 with eligible trade-in, plus a FREE Galaxy Watch 4 (opens in new tab) Until June 1st, if you buy the Galaxy S22 Ultra through the official Samsung store, you'll get up to $1,000 of enhanced trade-in credit and a free Galaxy Watch 4 just for kicks. The trade-in credit alone could bring the cost of the Ultra down to just $199.99, and the Galaxy Watch has a value of $249.99. Even if you don't receive the max credit for sending in an old device, that's a pretty remarkable deal on one of the best Android phones (opens in new tab) that money can buy.

Once you pick out your new phone, don't forget to keep it safe with one of the best S22 Ultra cases.

Did you miss all the Memorial Day fun? You can still save big on S22 phones and find active deals on our regularly-updated list of the best S22 deals.