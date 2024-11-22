Finally! This 2024 Motorola phone is now worth buying, thanks to Amazon's Black Friday sale

The Motorola Edge 2024's launch price was a huge disappointment since the performance didn't quite match up to the cost. But at $349.99, the Edge 2024 gets a whopping 36% discount from its typical price of $549.99, making it worth a second look. The design, display, and some of the Moto software features truly makes this stand out from other mid-range phones in the segment.

Motorola Edge 2024: $549.99 $349.99 at Amazon The Motorola Edge 2024 is a stylish mid-ranger with a classy vegan-leather back, an eye-friendly pOLED display, and excellent Hello UI features. It's also worth buying now at this heavily discounted price of $349.99, which is a 44% cut from its typical price. Price comparison: Walmart - $479.99

✅Recommended if: You want a phone display without PWM dimming; you need good battery life and fast charging; you want a slim and classy-looking phone.

❌Skip this deal if: You need strong gaming performance; more than two years of OS upgrades; very good cameras.

If you look at the headline of our Motorola Edge 2024 review, you're probably wondering why on earth are we recommending this phone. But give it a thorough read and you'll see there are many things to like about it. The launch price was something that really put us off, among other things. But at $350, it's priced what it should have been in the first place.

This is not the phone to get if you need great cameras, as the Pixel 8a is the better choice. It's not great for gaming either, which is where the OnePlus 12R comes in. But if all you need is a slim phone that looks more premium that it is and a display that won't cause headaches if you're PWM-sensitive, then the Edge 2024 at this Black Friday deal price is worth buying.

This is not the first time the Edge 2024's price has dipped this low, but it certianly seems like it's the lowest it will go before its successor comes along. The Hello UX interface based on Android 14 is clean and you get plenty of useful gestures. Battery life is great and the 68W charging speed can top up the 5,000mAh battery really quickly. You'll have to buy the charger separately though.