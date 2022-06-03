Get a free $100 gift card with this Visible deal

If you're struggling to choose a new wireless carrier, maybe this new Visible deal will help you decide. For a limited time, new customers who transfer their number to Visible could be eligible to receive a free virtual gift card if they meet all the requirements. Gift card denominations range from $50 to $150 depending on the device you choose, and that money can be used at a bunch of different stores online, from Amazon to Uber Eats.

It works like this. First, you'll need to buy an eligible smartphone from Visible or bring along the device when you sign up for your service. This list of eligible devices (opens in new tab) includes the Samsung Galaxy S22 and the Galaxy S22 Plus. Once you have the device in hand, all you need to do is transfer your wireless number, activate your service, and you'll be able to choose your free virtual gift card after three months of payments.

Sure, the promotion is a little more in-depth than some of the S22 deals we write about, but if you've been considering switching to Visible anyway, it presents a unique opportunity to save money on your cell phone plan and get a little something extra for yourself. With access to Verizon's network and Unlimited data plans that start at just $40/month, Visible continuously ranks as one of the best MVNO carriers around, so taking advantage of this deal could be a win-win.

Visible deal of the day

(opens in new tab) Get a free $100 gift card when you switch to Visible (opens in new tab) Transfer your existing phone number and buy (or bring) an eligible device, and Visible will hook you up with a free virtual gift card after three months of on-time payments. Visible is a popular prepaid carrier powered by Verizon's massive LTE and 5G network. In addition to nationwide coverage, plans come with extra perks like Unlimited talk and text, service in Mexico and Canada, and no annual contract. With Unlimited plans starting at just $40/month (or $25/month if you use Party Pay), a free virtual gift card is just one more great reason to consider the MVNO carrier.

Only some devices are eligible to receive this deal, but if you know you're signing up for the service anyway, take a look at our list of the best phones for Visible to see all the devices that you can use with the carrier.