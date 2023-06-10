Best Father's Day tech deals of 2023: your gadget gift guide

If you're feeling stumped on a Father's Day gift this year, we've got you covered: below you'll find some of our favorite tech deals from all across of the web, with a particular focus on smartphones and wearables. We'll continue updating this gift guide until June 18th rolls around, but don't wait too long to make a purchase — you never know when a deal is going to expire or a product sell out.

This list will only cover a select few devices from every category, so if you have your eye on something in particular, don't forget to check out our regularly-updated deal guides, such as the best Google Pixel 7a deals or best Samsung Galaxy S23 deals of the month. Again, if you don't find what you're looking for today, check back later: we'll continue updating this list until the big day for Dad arrives.

Phones

Google Pixel 7a 128GB: $499 $449, plus free $50 gift card at Best Buy Purchase and activate the Google Pixel 7a through Best Buy and you'll get $50 off AND a free $50 gift card. That's a gift for both you and Dad, plus the retailer is throwing in three free months of YouTube Premium.

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra 256GB: $1,199.99 $974.99 at Best Buy The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra is one of the most powerful smartphones on the market, and Best Buy is currently slashing $225 off its retail price. That's a straight discount too, which means there are no eligibility requirements whatsoever. Simply add the phone to your cart and the savings are yours! That being said, if you are looking to ditch an old phone, Best Buy is offering up to $500 off with trade-in.

Google Pixel 7 Pro: $899 $599 plus six months of FREE wireless at Mint Mobile This offer is a little different than most of the deals on the list, but it's simply too good not to mention. Pick up a Google Pixel 7 Pro alongside any six-month wireless plan at Mint Mobile, and the MVNO carrier will hook you up with $300 off AND six additional months of wireless service for 100% free.

Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus 256GB: $999.99 $824.99 at Best Buy Similar to the S23 Ultra deal we described above, Best Buy will give you a straight $175 off the Galaxy S23 Plus, regardless of whether or not you activate or trade in. That's the biggest price drop we've seen since the S23 series first hit store shelves last February, so don't miss this opportunity to save.

Moto G Power (2022): $249.99 $139.99 at Amazon Motorola phones can be a little hit or miss around here, but when you find a 2022 smartphone with a 44% discount, you better take note. Right now, you can get an unlocked Moto G Power (2022) for just $139.99 at Amazon, plus the retailer is throwing in 90 days of Amazon Music Unlimited for free.

Wearables

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 40mm: $279.99 $229.99 at Best Buy The Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 topped our list of the best Android smartwatches that money can buy, and now you can get your very own (or one for Dad, of course) with a hefty $50 discount at Best Buy. They're also offering up to $105 in trade-in credit if you're trying to get rid of an old watch.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic 46mm: $379.99 $199.99 at Best Buy If you don't mind using a 2021 wearable, the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic still offers an exceptional hybrid smartwatch experience, complete with intelligent health/fitness tracking and loads of battery life. Best Buy is currently slashing a whopping $180 off the price of the watch, making this Father's Day gift a win-win.

Google Pixel Watch (Wi-Fi): $349.99 $299.99 at Amazon Boasting an elegant design inspired by the look of a water droplet, the Google Pixel Watch is the perfect wearable for the tech-savvy dad that appreciates a little luxury. Right now you can snag one from Amazon for just $299.99, which is a stellar 14% discount.

Fitbit Sense 2: $299.95 $229 at Amazon If you're just looking for a solid fitness tracker without all of the extra bells and whistles, the Fitbit Sense 2 comes with everything you need, including 24/7 sleep, stress, and fitness monitoring, GPS and NFC support. Right now you can snag the Sense 2 for just $229, 24% off its regular retail price.

More deals

Beats Studio 3 Wireless Headphones: $349.99 $179.99 at Best Buy Impress your audiophile father with a pair of Beats Studio 3, wireless headphones that come complete with active noise cancellation (ANC) and up to 40 hours of battery life on a single charge. Right now, these headphones are seeing a whopping $170 discount at Best Buy, so don't miss out.

Meta Quest 2 128GB: $387.99 $299 at Amazon Meta Quest 2 deals used to be nearly impossible to find, but the popular VR headset was recently given a permanent price drop to the much-more reasonable $299, making it the perfect gift idea for the gamer dad in your life.

Sony 65-inch X90K 4K Ultra: $1,499.99 $1,198 at Amazon If you're looking for a premium smart TV, Sony's X90K series is one of our favorites, thanks to its gorgeous LED display and AI-powered 4K upscaling. Just in time for Father's Day, Amazon is slashing 20% off the feature-packed smart TV, dropping the price to just shy of $1,200.

Samsung Galaxy Buds 2: $149.99 FREE with the purchase of Galaxy S23 Plus or S23 Ultra at AT&T If you've been thinking about grabbing an S23 phone, buy the S23 Plus or Ultra through AT&T alongside an eligible data plan and the carrier will hook you up with a pair of Galaxy Buds 2 earbuds for FREE. That way you get a Father's Day gift and a sweet new smartphone all at the same time.