Latest about Oppo

OPPO Find N6 review on Android Central

OPPO Find N6 vs. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7: We have a clear winner

By Roydon Cerejo published

Finding OPPO The OPPO Find N6 is one of the best foldables in 2026, giving stiff competition to even Samsung's brilliant Galaxy Z Fold 7.

Finding OPPO

OPPO puts the Find X9 Ultra and 'global' in the same sentence, teases April debut

By Nickolas Diaz published

Ultra worldwide You read that right. OPPO teased a global debut for the Find X9 Ultra, and I'm getting starry-eyed over what its camera will look like.

Ultra worldwide
OPPO Find X9 Pro review on Android Central

If you're planning to buy a OnePlus or Oppo phone, don't wait too long

By Sanuj Bhatia published

Prices going up The price increase will take effect on March 16 across OnePlus devices and some Oppo models.

Prices going up

OPPO, MediaTek let 'Omni' take the MWC 2026 stage, as the gateway to AI and the physical world

By Nickolas Diaz published

Showtime OPPO, MediaTek showcased several AI innovations through their partnership during MWC 2026.

Showtime

Global smartphone shipments rise 2.3% in Q4 2025: Samsung and Apple lead the market

By Nandika Ravi published

Premium phones FTW! Samsung snagged its place thanks to the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and its A series.

Premium phones FTW!
Vivo X300 Pro review on Android Central

5 things I want to see with Chinese phones in 2026

By Harish Jonnalagadda published

Wishlist I get to use all major Chinese phones that are launched over the course of a year, and here's what I want to see in 2026.

Wishlist

Android Central's Best of 2025: Phones

By Shruti Shekar published

Best of 2025 Here are the winners for the Best Android phone (in various categories) for 2025!

2 Comments
Best of 2025
Vivo X300 Pro review on Android Central

How the top Android OEMs in Asia fared in 2025: Who shines and who struggles amid fierce competition?

By Harish Jonnalagadda published

Best of the best I used all phones released by Chinese brands over the course of 2025, so let's take a look at how each brand did this year.

2 Comments
Best of the best
OnePlus 15 testing on Android Central

OnePlus 15 vs. OPPO Find X9 Pro: The same, but different

By Brady Snyder published

Flagships, fight! OPPO and OnePlus are the same company, so naturally, their flagships are similar. But is the OnePlus 15 or OPPO Find X9 Pro the best?

Flagships, fight!
OnePlus 15 testing on Android Central

Don't buy the OnePlus 15 in India — you should get the Find X9 instead

By Harish Jonnalagadda published

Thinking of buying the OnePlus 15 in India? You should get this phone instead.

Oppo
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