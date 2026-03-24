Latest about Oppo
OPPO Find N6 vs. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7: We have a clear winner
By Roydon Cerejo published
Finding OPPO The OPPO Find N6 is one of the best foldables in 2026, giving stiff competition to even Samsung's brilliant Galaxy Z Fold 7.
OPPO puts the Find X9 Ultra and 'global' in the same sentence, teases April debut
By Nickolas Diaz published
Ultra worldwide You read that right. OPPO teased a global debut for the Find X9 Ultra, and I'm getting starry-eyed over what its camera will look like.
If you're planning to buy a OnePlus or Oppo phone, don't wait too long
By Sanuj Bhatia published
Prices going up The price increase will take effect on March 16 across OnePlus devices and some Oppo models.
OPPO, MediaTek let 'Omni' take the MWC 2026 stage, as the gateway to AI and the physical world
By Nickolas Diaz published
Showtime OPPO, MediaTek showcased several AI innovations through their partnership during MWC 2026.
Global smartphone shipments rise 2.3% in Q4 2025: Samsung and Apple lead the market
By Nandika Ravi published
Premium phones FTW! Samsung snagged its place thanks to the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and its A series.
5 things I want to see with Chinese phones in 2026
By Harish Jonnalagadda published
Wishlist I get to use all major Chinese phones that are launched over the course of a year, and here's what I want to see in 2026.
Android Central's Best of 2025: Phones
By Shruti Shekar published
Best of 2025 Here are the winners for the Best Android phone (in various categories) for 2025!
How the top Android OEMs in Asia fared in 2025: Who shines and who struggles amid fierce competition?
By Harish Jonnalagadda published
Best of the best I used all phones released by Chinese brands over the course of 2025, so let's take a look at how each brand did this year.
OnePlus 15 vs. OPPO Find X9 Pro: The same, but different
By Brady Snyder published
Flagships, fight! OPPO and OnePlus are the same company, so naturally, their flagships are similar. But is the OnePlus 15 or OPPO Find X9 Pro the best?
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