The Oculus Quest 2 is an excellent virtual reality headset that makes it easy to jump into VR. If one of your loved ones loves VR, there are several gifts you can get for them to enhance the VR experience. From giving the headset itself, to gifting games, to sharing some of the best Oculus Quest 2 accessories, there are plenty of ways to spice up someone's holiday in VR. These are also some great gifts for yourself. After a long year, you deserve a treat too, right?
As great as accessories and add-ons can be, the core of the Oculus Quest 2 experience is gaming. There are some solid free Oculus Quest games, but most of the best titles cost a few bucks. Thankfully, you can easily gift games through the Oculus Store now. This is a recent addition to the Oculus Store that makes it easy to purchase a game for someone else. If you need help picking a game to give, you can check out our list of every Oculus Quest game, which also includes some featured favorites and recommendations.
Living room champ: Chromecast with Google TV
A great way to bring VR into the living room is to cast your gameplay to a TV. Casting is easy with a Chromecast, such as the new Chromecast with Google TV. In addition to being a great tool for casting the Oculus Quest to a TV, the dongle supports 4K and has the fresh new Google TV interface.
The future of VR: Oculus Quest 2
If you really want to make someone's holiday, you can give than an Oculus Quest 2. It's an incredible VR headset that includes everything you need to play right inside the box. No wires, no tethers, just VR fun.
Stuff their stockings: Energizer Rechargeable batteries
The Touch Controllers of the Oculus Quest 2 each need a AA battery. It's a terrible feeling to want to jump into VR only to realize your controllers are dead. These rechargeable batteries make it easy to always have controllers ready to go.
Step into the Gym: Supernatural
Supernatural is a fitness app that includes new workouts every day from actual gym instructors. It's a unique VR experience that combines virtual reality with fitness. There are some other Oculus Quest games that give you a workout, But Supernatural stands above the rest in terms of an overall fitness experience. If you have a bit of sticker shock about the price of a Supernatural subscription, make sure to check out our piece breaking down if it's worth it.
Keep it protected: Oculus Quest 2 Carrying Case
A carrying case is a good gift for the Oculus Quest 2 because it needs some extra protection. Sunlight can damage its display, and you don't want to drop the headset or the Touch Controllers. This carrying case from Oculus fits the headset and controllers perfectly without adding much bulk.
Getting started with the Oculus Quest 2
There are plenty of other great Oculus Quest 2 accessories that make great gifts, but the ones above are more affordable and come at a great value.
The Oculus Quest 2 is a standalone VR headset, meaning it doesn't need any wires or physical connections during gameplay. What it does need, however, is space. To fully take advantage of the Oculus Quest 2, you'll want to clear out some space. You don't need a massive space, but you should, at minimum, have enough room to swing your arms freely and to take a few steps in any direction.
It's easy to get immersed in virtual reality and forget your surroundings. The Oculus Quest 2 has a Guardian tracking system that lets you know if you've gone outside of pre-set boundaries, but if you're diving for a ping pong ball or to dodge a bullet, you'll probably move outside your area before noticing the warning. You should clear out some space to protect your TV, other people, pets, and yourself. I admit that I've dove at a ping pong ball while playing VR and hit myself. Don't repeat my mistake.
If you need any help getting started, make sure to check out our guide on setting up the Oculus Quest 2.
