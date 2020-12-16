The Oculus Quest 2 is an excellent virtual reality headset that makes it easy to jump into VR. If one of your loved ones loves VR, there are several gifts you can get for them to enhance the VR experience. From giving the headset itself, to gifting games, to sharing some of the best Oculus Quest 2 accessories, there are plenty of ways to spice up someone's holiday in VR. These are also some great gifts for yourself. After a long year, you deserve a treat too, right?

Getting started with the Oculus Quest 2

There are plenty of other great Oculus Quest 2 accessories that make great gifts, but the ones above are more affordable and come at a great value.

The Oculus Quest 2 is a standalone VR headset, meaning it doesn't need any wires or physical connections during gameplay. What it does need, however, is space. To fully take advantage of the Oculus Quest 2, you'll want to clear out some space. You don't need a massive space, but you should, at minimum, have enough room to swing your arms freely and to take a few steps in any direction.

It's easy to get immersed in virtual reality and forget your surroundings. The Oculus Quest 2 has a Guardian tracking system that lets you know if you've gone outside of pre-set boundaries, but if you're diving for a ping pong ball or to dodge a bullet, you'll probably move outside your area before noticing the warning. You should clear out some space to protect your TV, other people, pets, and yourself. I admit that I've dove at a ping pong ball while playing VR and hit myself. Don't repeat my mistake.

If you need any help getting started, make sure to check out our guide on setting up the Oculus Quest 2.