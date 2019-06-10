The recent Star Wars resurgence thanks to Disney's acquisition of the franchise and the new sequel trilogy of movies has caused an explosion in the number of Star Wars fans around the galaxy. Many of these newer fans didn't grow up on the original Star Wars, but this generation of younglings can still experience them in other ways. When a dated movie just doesn't cut it, video games can step in to help. LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga is aiming to do just that. And let's be honest. Adults love the LEGO video game series too.

All nine films LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga A galaxy far, far away LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga will be the first game to compile all nine of the series' main entries into one package. We'll just need to wait until after The Rise of Skywalker releases to find out how it all ends. $60 at Amazon

What is LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga?

LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga is an upcoming video game that adapts the main nine Star Wars films that comprise the Skywalker Saga: The original trilogy, the prequel trilogy, and the (as of yet incomplete) sequel trilogy. According to publisher Warner Bros. Interactive, all nine films will be compiled into one brand-new video game package, not unlike LEGO Star Wars: The Complete Saga, which bundled up levels based on the original and prequel trilogies. Will it adapt other Star Wars movies? It doesn't look like it will adapt any other Star Wars movies other than the main nine episodes. The anthology films Rogue One and Solo will be left out as they don't directly tie into the Skywalker family's journey. What can I expect from its gameplay? Though its announcement trailer didn't show any actual gameplay, you can likely expect it to play similarly to previous LEGO Star Wars games. You'll play through levels based on certain parts of each movie and complete them by exploring, solving puzzles, and building LEGO tools to progress. And because it's a Star Wars game, you'll surely be able to participate in lightsaber duels and use your Force powers. The developer did not reveal what, if any, new gameplay mechanics would be making their way to LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga. Will it remake the previous LEGO Star Wars: The Complete Saga?

It was not specified, but it looks like LEGO Star Wars: The Complete Saga, which originally came out over ten years ago, isn't just being thrown into The Skywalker Saga and ported over. Based on what the description says, The Skywalker Saga appears to be a completely new game, meaning the original and sequel trilogy levels found in The Complete Saga would have been redesigned and remade for The Skywalker Saga, or just thrown out altogether in favor of rebuilding the saga from the ground up. The Force Awakens was adapted into a LEGO game a few years ago, but it remains to be seen if the developer makes any major changes to its inclusion in The Skywalker Saga. The Last Jedi film never received a LEGO video game counterpart, so this will be the first time it is adapted in this way. When does it release? Because Star Wars Episode 9: The Rise of Skywalker doesn't come out until December, you'll be waiting until sometime in 2020 for LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga. They can't exactly spoil the movie in a game before the film even comes out. LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga will be available for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC. You can pre-order it today.

