Warp dad's reality with these great VR Father's Day gifts

With Father's Day only a few days away, you're probably scrambling to find a last-minute gift for your dad — and we think a VR-themed gift is a great choice. If he's never tried it, virtual reality is an amazing way for someone to experience exotic locales or get exercise while stuck at home. Or, if he already owns a headset like the Quest 2, there are plenty of affordable games or accessories you can buy to make his experiences even better. Here's where to start.

It's hard to design a list of Father's Day Oculus Quest gifts when I can't know for certain if your dad already has a headset or not. I'd assume that he does, but perhaps you're here hoping for something cheaper than the Oculus Quest 2. Unfortunately, nothing cheaper has the same level of content or quality, so you'll have to shell out a few hundred or more, depending on whether you want to buy the 128GB or 256GB Quest 2 model.

With that out of the way, there are actually a ton of Oculus Quest 2 accessories that make great gifts, as the Quest 2 is easily modifiable and could benefit from a new strap, face cover, headphones, and other tools. That link will take you to some of our other favorites if the picks above don't satisfy you.

As I already mentioned, picking out a couple of Quest 2 games for your dad to try and gifting them through the Quest Store is an easy-yet-thoughtful gift option. If you want to ease your dad into VR, we have a guide on our favorite Quest 2 games for first-timers to avoid motion sickness that'll get your dad hooked on VR without overwhelming him.

Or if your dad is already comfortable with VR and knows what he's doing, consider some VR-adjacent gifts like these VR workout accessories. Something as simple as a fan, microfiber cloth, or workout mat can make a world of difference in his VR experience.