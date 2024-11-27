Don't miss out on this Black Friday deal for the best Chromebook tablet

Have you been on the lookout for a new Chromebook tablet? Well, we have a Black Friday deal for you! Lenovo's Chromebook Duet 11 can be had for as low as $269, a savings of more than $100. The best part is that you don't even need to wait until Black Friday to take advantage of this deal.

Unlike some Android tablets, the Chromebook Duet 11 also includes both a Folio Cover and a detachable keyboard. This lets you get up and running as soon as you take out of the box and sign in with your Google account!

✅Recommended if: You need a new Chromebook, but prefer to have a premium tablet that doubles as a laptop.

❌Skip this deal if: You need a Chromebook with more RAM and storage, or if you want to enjoy the variety of Chromebook Plus features.

This deal is for the base model, which includes 4GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. And while the 8GB/256GB version isn't discounted, we suspect that might change at any time.

Ever since Lenovo released the original Chromebook Duet, the company has largely dominated the ChromeOS tablet space. While there have been a few competitors here and there, none of them have really been able to match up to the Duet line.

With this latest release, the MediaTek Kompanio 838 handles the heavy lifting, while still being efficient enough to make the Chromebook Duet 11 last for up to 12 hours on a single charge. And while it might not carry the "Chromebook Plus" moniker, the Duet 11 still provides plenty of power to handle your daily workload.

The only major downside to this deal is that while you get the Folio Cover and keyboard, this specific bundle doesn't include the Lenovo USI Pen 2. On the bright side, the Chromebook Duet 11 is compatible with many of the best USI pens, so even if you don't already have one, it's easy to get a stylus for your new Chromebook.