Apple fans have been asking for macOS on the iPad for quite some time. Meanwhile, one of Lenovo's latest laptops gives you the flexibility to use both Windows and Android, on a single device. The ThinkBook Plus Gen 5 Hybrid merges the two worlds in a way that we couldn't imagine, and does a pretty good job in doing so. Unfortunately, there are a couple of things that hold it back, such as the weight and the rather shocking sticker price.

One of the reasons why I’m such a big fan of foldable phones and some tablets is the versatility they can offer. For instance, the Galaxy Z Fold 6 operates as a phone, tablet, and even a computer when it’s connected to an external display. Tablets are a different beast, but most of the time, they can be turned into productivity machines with the right accessories and a bit of patience.

In order to get that laptop-like experience, I do need at least a keyboard, if not a keyboard and monitor. However, when Lenovo showed off the ThinkBook Plus Gen 5 earlier this year, I immediately thought that this could actually be the best way to use Android and Windows at the same time. All without needing to worry about making sure I have the right peripherals to pair with whatever foldable or tablet I’m using.

After spending a bit of time with one of Lenovo’s latest creations, I’ve come to a few realizations, some good, and some not so much.

Lenovo ThinkBook Plus Gen 5 Hybrid: Price and availability

Lenovo debuted the ThinkBook Plus (Gen 5) at CES 2024, before it was officially released in September 2024. There is only one configuration available, with the Intel Core Ultra 7 155H, 32GB of RAM, and 1TB of storage. The retail price listed on Lenovo’s website comes in at $3,518, but it’s currently available for 42% off, or about $2,040.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Lenovo ThinkBook Plus Gen 5 Hybrid Specs Header Cell - Column 0 Hybrid Station Hybrid Tab Display 14-inch OLED, touchscreen - Resolution 2880 x 1800 (2.8K) - Processor Intel Core Ultra 7 155H Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 Graphics Intel Arc Qualcomm Adreno RAM 32GB LPDDR5X 12GB LPDDR5X Storage 1TB M.2 PCIe Gen 4 (2280) 256GB microSD Card Slot ❌ ❌ Front Camera 1080p FHD - Rear Cameras 13MP + 5MP w/flash - Ports 2x USB-C (Thunderbolt 4) / 3.5mm Audio Combo Jack 1x USB-C Additional Features 2x 2W speakers / Fingerprint reader in Power button 4x 1W speakers / Lenovo Tab Pen Plus Connectivity Wi-Fi 6E / Bluetooth 5.3 Wi-Fi 6E / Bluetooth 5.3 Battery 75Whr 38.7Whr Charging Rapid Charge (60 minutes = 80%) via USB-C / 100W AC Adapter - Colors Luna Grey Row 14 - Cell 2 Dimensions 313.5 x 234.5 x 9.4mm 313.5 x 224 x 6.6mm Weight 2.14lbs 1.73lbs Software Windows 11 Android 14

Lenovo ThinkBook Plus Gen 5 Hybrid: What I like

Let’s get this out of the way really quickly. When everything works as advertised, the ThinkBook Plus Gen 5 does everything one could think of and then some. I mean, it’s a Windows laptop AND an Android tablet, complete with built-in software that marries the two. How much better can it really get?

On top of that, the Hybrid Tab detaches from the Hybrid Station, and you can still use both of them at the same time! Well, as long as you have a monitor to plug the Station into. It’s just an absolutely wild experience.

What’s even more wild is that I’m able to pull up the Android experience from the Tab, while also making use of Phone Link, all from Windows. With that, I’m able to have an app open from my Galaxy Z Fold 6, the entire Android tablet experience, and Windows, all without actually needing to pick up and use another device.

Of course, things get crowded pretty quickly on this 14-inch display, but you won’t be able to find another device that can offer this same experience. It’s also not something that I actually use very often, but it has come in handy when I want to test something out, but I’m too lazy to pick up my phone or don’t want to reboot into tablet mode.

Back when Lenovo first showcased this beast, I was a bit concerned about the actual performance. Surely, Lenovo would manage to cut costs in ways that would leave us feeling a bit frustrated. But I don’t actually think that’s the case here.

You could argue that opting for the Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 over the 8 Gen 3 is one corner that was cut, and to a certain extent, you would be right. However, given the overall package of what the ThinkBook Plus provides, tossing the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 into the tablet would be too much.

Clearly, this device is the epitome of “overkill” for mobile work, but it would also introduce another layer of potential problems. For one, you’d have to deal with thermals, and what good is having a combination like this if your laptop or tablet is constantly overheating?

While not quite as performant as its successors, the Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 is still more than capable. If anything, I probably would have liked to see the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, but it’s really not that big of a deal.

Okay, enough of that. What’s it actually like to use this laptop that’s also a tablet, but is actually both? Well, it’s really not any different from using the Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra or a convertible Chromebook. Let me explain.

With the push of a button, I’m able to switch back and forth between Windows and Android, as there’s a dedicated key in the function row. Fundamentally, it’s not so different when switching from One UI to DeX on a Samsung tablet. The most obvious difference is that I’m going between different operating systems, as opposed to different interfaces.

Lenovo tries to bridge the gap between Android and Windows in another way, and that’s with the help of File Sync and the Hybrid Folder. There’s a dedicated Hybrid Center app built in on the Windows side, which includes an easy way to launch Hybrid Stream to use both OSes at the same time, along with accessing File Sync settings.

Hybrid Folder is rather nifty in that it gives a folder that’s shared between devices, without needing to really configure anything. So I can toss files into it, and know that they’ll be synced, regardless of what OS I’m using. The only limitation is that the Hybrid Folder is limited to 25GB in size.

That might seem a bit frustrating, but not all hope is lost. When using Windows, you can access the storage of the Hybrid Tab, and transfer files back and forth as if it were a USB drive. No, the files won’t be synced between the two, but it’s definitely come in handy on a few occasions.

Most of the time, I’m using the ThinkBook Plus the same way that I use any other laptop or tablet that lands on my doorstep. Why? Because this is the most (relatively) compact and easiest option to use Windows and Android side-by-side.

It also lets me compartmentalize things while also letting me use Android apps in Windows, something that is no longer easy to do thanks to Microsoft dropping support for WSA. There are ways around that with Windows, but I don’t have to fiddle around with that, thanks to the ThinkBook Plus.

Lenovo ThinkBook Plus Gen 5 Hybrid: What I don't like

Up to this point, I think it’s safe to say that I’ve thoroughly enjoyed using the ThinkBook Plus. While that’s definitely the case, the “honeymoon phase” actually wore off pretty quickly.

For one, this thing is a behemoth to carry, whether it be in a backpack or just walking from room to room. Every time I pick it up, I feel like it takes more effort than it should. Part of that is just a “me” thing, as I went from using the Galaxy Chromebook Plus, which weighs just north of 2.5 pounds, to the ThinkBook Plus, coming in at almost four pounds. Talk about a night and day difference.

It’s not so bad when detaching the screen and just using the tablet, but that leads me to another pain point. While the ThinkBook Plus Hybrid feels like it’s built like a tank, I’m still worried that something is going to break when I try to detach the Tab from the Station.

That feeling hasn’t changed at all since I started using the ThinkBook Plus, and I don’t know if it ever will change. Part of the problem is that I regularly struggle to actually detach the screen. Per Lenovo’s FAQ, the screen must be at a 90-degree angle (+/- 5 degrees), and then you just pull straight up.

First, I’m not a fan of just grabbing onto the display, even though I know I won’t break it. It’s just not a very natural feeling, and then I end up needing to grab a microfiber cloth every time I separate the two. I also think Lenovo put the strongest magnets imaginable into this thing, which is obviously a good thing, but it adds a bit of a wrinkle when trying to detach the screen.

On top of that, even with the incredibly strong magnets helping to line everything up, I either don’t push the screen down far enough or have to give it a few tries before getting things to work. There have been a couple of occasions when I would reattach the screen, think that everything was working fine, and try to fire up Hybrid Stream, only to be told that I needed to disconnect the screen and try again.

While convenience and flexibility are the goal, I can’t help but wonder how many people are going to struggle with this, too, and just end up never removing the display. At this point, that kind of defeats part of the purpose of what the ThinkBook Plus aims to provide.

Something else that really got on my nerves was the reminder that I wasn’t using the included 100W charging brick every time I plugged the laptop in. I know that the charger I was using isn’t 100W, but it’s 65W, and I still charged the ThinkBook Plus perfectly fine, even if it was slightly slower. Stop reminding me, and don’t put a special icon on the battery indicator just as a reminder.

Last but certainly not least, we have to talk about the elephant in the room: price. Lenovo’s “Estimated Value,” or retail price, for the ThinkBook Plus Gen 5 Hybrid is listed at an eye-watering $3,518. For that, you could have grabbed the Galaxy Z Fold Special Edition, Galaxy Chromebook Plus, Galaxy Tab S9 FE, AND the Galaxy Watch 7.

However, if you head over to Lenovo’s website at the time of this writing, the ThinkBook Plus Gen 5 Hybrid is “discounted” to $2,753. Sure, that’s a savings of almost $1,000, but it’s still going to be a steep hill to climb for anyone who’s even remotely interested in a device like this.

Lenovo ThinkBook Plus Gen 5 Hybrid: Competition

Let's be honest here — there's nothing quite like the ThinkBook Plus. There are 2-in-1's, tablet PCs with detachable keyboards, and even laptops that have two screens built-in. None of those quite offer the same experience as what Lenovo is attempting to achieve.

It was rather difficult trying to find devices that could be considered as competition to the ThinkBook Plus. The first one that popped into my head was the Microsoft Surface Pro 11. It's kind of the "ultimate" 2-in-1 device, blending an ultra-sleek design with incredible performance. This is especially true now that it seems like Microsoft has figured out a software transition layer for the Qualcomm CPU.

The other device that came to mind was the Microsoft Surface Book, which too featured a detachable display. However, we haven't seen a refresh since 2022, while the Surface Laptop Studio 2 has seemingly taken its place. Although the display can't be removed, it does swing out and lay down so you can use it like a tablet.

Lenovo ThinkBook Plus Gen 5 Hybrid: Should you buy it?

You should buy this if...

You want (or need) both a Windows and an Android device

You enjoy having truly unique pieces of technology

You shouldn't buy this if...

You're on a budget

You need something lightweight

On one hand, the ThinkBook Plus Gen 5 Hybrid is something that I want to recommend to anyone and everyone. On the other, I think that between the price and how cumbersome it can be to detach the screen, it needs a bit more time in the oven.

However, I'm really (and I mean REALLY) hoping that Lenovo doesn't give up on this idea. Lenovo has a tendency to try out different things, releasing one iteration and then moving on to something else. I'd like to see Lenovo continue attempting to refine the design to make it both less heavy and somehow easier to detach the screen.

Even still, I won't lie and say that I haven't thought about picking one of these up for myself. Between the ThinkBook Plus Gen 5 Hybrid and my foldable phones, it truly makes me feel like I'm living in the future.