Foldable phones aren’t cheap. They’re among the most premium, most expensive phones you can buy. But if you’ll make use of all its features and want to flex to your friends that you have one, there are many good options to consider. Two are the OPPO Find N5 vs. Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold. Both are great foldables, but they differ in ways that could help you decide between them.

OPPO Find N5 vs. Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold: The design and basics

(Image credit: Harish Jonnalagadda / Android Central)

If you loved the OnePlus Open, you’ll be delighted with the OPPO Find N5, which serves as its successor. But before diving further into what makes this phone so great, it’s important to note the elephant in the room: it likely isn’t coming to North America. With that said, if you live elsewhere or can somehow get your hands on one, you’ll want to consider it.

Available in either black or a white pearlescent finish, it has a 6.62-inch outer screen that boasts 2,480 x 2,248-pixel resolution and an inner unfolded screen that’s a colossal 8.12 inches with 2,616 x 1,140-pixel resolution. The outer screen offers 2,100 nits peak brightness and 1-120Hz adaptive refresh rate and the inner 2,450 nits peak brightness and the same adaptive refresh rate.

But what really makes this foldable stand out is that it’s the thinnest foldable you can find today, measuring a mere 8.93mm when folded and 4.21mm when unfolded. In his review, Harish Jonnalagadda says that because it’s so thin, you almost forget it’s not a regular, non-foldable phone.

When it comes to the screen, he loves the color vibrancy, which boasts Dolby Vision and HDR10+, describing it as “among the best of any foldable I’ve used.” There’s also eye comfort tone to help reduce eye strain, especially in dark settings, along with 2,160PMW comfortable dimming for low-light environments. There’s even a bedtime mode that can reduce blue light.

Encased in an Armor Shield housing, the OPPO Find N5 has a nanocrystal glass outer screen and UTG on the inner screen with dual layers of anti-impact films. It opens and closes using a 3D-printed titanium alloy Flexion hinge with a reduced crease that is virtually imperceptible when the phone is unfolded, says Jonnalagadda. Speaking of folding and unfolding, it can lock at any angle between 50° and 150°, which is super convenient.

While, like most foldables, this phone isn’t rated for protection against dust, it does sport impressive water-resistant ratings, including IPX6, IPX8, and IPX9, the latter of which is the highest you can get to ensure durability against not only water submersion, but even high-pressure jets.

The OPPO Find N5 runs ColorOS, which is based on Android, and comes with only one storage option of 512GB. It has a massive 5,600mAh OPPO Silicon-carbon battery that affords all-day use. This can equate to up to 25 hours of continuous video streaming or 8.6 hours of Zoom meetings (though who wants to do that?).

In his tests, Jonnalagadda confirms that the OPPO Find N5 lasts longer than any other foldable phone he has tested to date, up to a full day even with heavy use. Thanks to ultra-fast 80W SUPERVOOC wired charging and incredibly speedy 50W AIRVOOC wireless charging (with compatible chargers), it’s back up and running in no time as well.

You’ll get five Android platform updates and six years of security updates, decent protection for your investment. Indeed, this phone doesn’t come cheap. Then again, no foldable does.

(Image credit: Andrew Myrick / Android Central)

Now, let’s consider how the Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold, which was introduced in September 2024, compares. It comes in the usual Google finish flavors, Obsidian and Porcelain. The outer screen measures a slightly smaller 6.3 inches with a lesser 2,424 x 1,080 resolution and a 60-120Hz adaptive refresh rate. You’ll get up to 2,700 nits brightness, though.

The inner screen once unfolded is 8 inches, a smidge smaller, with a smaller 2,152 x 2,016 resolution, 1-120Hz adaptive refresh rate, and up to 2,900 nits brightness. So, while the screens on this phone aren’t as high resolution (though likely via an imperceptible difference), they are ultra vibrant and bright, by comparison.

What’s worth noting is that while the Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold is not as thin nor as lightweight as the OPPO Find N5, it’s really only a few hairs (millimeters) thicker when both folded and unfolded, so it’s not a completely night and day experience. This is still a really slim phone.

Constructed with a satin metal frame with matte glass and a Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 screen, it also sports a durable hinge made of multi-alloy steel with an aerospace-grade high-strength aluminum alloy cover. In his review, Andrew Myrick says he finds the phone slippery to hold without a case. You’ll want one anyway, though he does admit that it’s stunning in the looks department.

There’s standard water-resistance protection with an IPX8 rating. That’s nothing to discount, but it isn’t quite as durable as the OPPO Find N5 in this department. The phone comes with the option of 256GB or 512GB storage.

In terms of the battery, the Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold has a smaller 4,650mAh battery, though Google still rates it as being able to last all day. You can also leverage Extreme Battery Saver mode to get up to 72 hours of use per charge. Once ready to charge, it is compatible with 45W USB-C charging (charger sold separately) as well as wireless charging through Qi. Myrick says battery life was better than he expected, and he loves the option for wireless charging when using a MagSafe case. Just make sure to find a case with the proper alignment, which rules out the Pixel Stand V2.

The Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold runs Android 14 but it comes with seven years of OS and security updates, giving you even more peace of mind that you can use the phone for many years to come.

OPPO Find N5 vs. Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold: The specs

Let’s look at the specs of these two phones in a side-by-side comparison.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Header Cell - Column 0 OPPO Find N5 Google PIxel 9 Pro Fold OS ColorOS (based on Android 15) Android 14 Colors Black, White Obsidian, Porcelian Outer Screen Size 6.62 inches 6.3 inches Outer Screen Resolution 2,616 x 1,140 2,424 x 1,080 Inner Screen Size 8.12 inches 8 inches Inner Screen Resolution 2,480 x 2,248 2,152 x 2,076 Screen Types LTPO Super Actua Flex (inner), Actua (outer) Refresh Rate 1-120Hz (Adaptive) 1-120Hz Adaptive (inner), 60-120Hz (outer) Processor Snapdragon 8 Elite Google Tensor 4 RAM 16GB 16GB Storage 512GB (not expandable) 256GB, 512GB (not expandable) Cameras 50MP HyperTone wide-angle OIS, 50MP Samsung telephoto, 3x optical zoom, OIS, 8MP wide-angle, 8MP front 48MP rear wide-angle, 10.5MP rear, 10.8MP rear, 10MP cover, 10MP inside Speakers Stereo Speakers Stereo Speakers Battery 5,600mAh 4,650mAh Wireless Charging Yes Yes Bluetooth 5.4 5.3 Water Resistance Rating IPX6, IPX8, IPX9 IPX8 Cellular 5G 5G Folded Size 160.8 x 74.4 x 8.93mm 155.2 x 77.1 x 10.5mm Unfolded Size 160.8 x 145.5 x 4.21mm 155.2 x 150.2 x 5.1mm Weight 229 grams 257 grams

OPPO Find N5 vs. Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold: Usability and features

(Image credit: Harish Jonnalagadda / Android Central)

So, we have established that both these phones are beautifully designed with bright screens, wonderful folding capabilities, and ultra-thin designs. Now, it comes down to how they function with day-to-day use and what they can do.

The OPPO Find N5 runs on the ColorOS, which is based on Android 15. It also has a trinity engine and generous 16GB RAM, so it will keep up with all your multitasking needs, videos, gaming, and more. It uses a custom Snapdragon 8 Elite processor, and Jonnalagadda finds that it runs just as well as other premium phones that have this same processor. There was some throttling, however, so it doesn’t live up to the same thermal thresholds.

Phones nowadays are all about the AI experience, and the OPPO Find N5 delivers the full Google Gemini experience, with features like AI Translate, dual-screen interpreter, AI Assistant for documents, AI call summaries, and Circle to Search.

There are a few neat stand-out features with this phone. This includes a 360° surround, AI-driven adaptive antenna system that can apparently adjust the signal based on how you hold the phone. In comparing it to other phones he has recently tested, Jonnalagadda says the OPPO Fins N5 affords reliable connectivity, so perhaps this technology really does work.

By downloading the O+ Connect app to your Mac, you can also enable a Mac Remote feature. Once connected, use the phone to search, access, edit, and sync files on your Mac remotely. There are also useful features like split and boundless views. All your files are protected as well thanks to theft protection and delete file encryption.

(Image credit: Andrew Myrick / Android Central)

Not surprisingly, the AI experience is top-notch with the Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold. Running Android 14 out of the box (though you can update to Android 15 now) with a Google Tensor 4 chip, it has the same 16GB RAM, which will delight heavy users and mobile gamers.

Google AI is fully integrated into the experience, from the Google AI assistant to features like summarizing e-mails, Circle to Search, Google Translate, and, of course, Google Gemini for assisting in just about anything you are doing, want to do, or are starting to plan to do. In fact, you can take the experience a step further since a purchase of the phone comes with a one-year subscription to Gemini Advanced to try out everything it has to offer.

The Google AI experience, Myrick notes, is virtually identical to what you’ll get in other new Pixel phones in terms of capabilities, features, and limitations. Indeed, it sort of works sometimes and doesn’t at others. But this is true for any phone with Gemini, not just this one.

There are some other unique features worth mentioning with this phone, too. Leverage the split screen feature to use two apps side by side. You can drag and drop items from one app to another. There’s also a feature that can automatically detect and filter spam calls. With the Titan M2 security chip and built-in VPN, you can also be assured that your personal data is protected.

OPPO Find N5 vs. Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold: How do the camera compare?

(Image credit: Harish Jonnalagadda / Android Central)

Who doesn’t take photos from their phones nowadays? With foldable phones affording even more convenient ways to take images, essentially with their own built-in tripods, you’ll want to know which phone yields the better turnout.

The OPPO Find N5 has a camera system that was co-developed with Hasselblad, which already tells you that there are pretty solid cameras built into this device. This triple-camera system includes a 50MP HyperTone wide-angle lens with OIS, a 50MP Samsung telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom and OIS, and an 8MP wide-angle. For the front, it’s another 8MP camera.

Since the camera bump protrudes quite a bit from the back, Jonnalagadda says you will find that there’s a slight wobble when you try to take pics with the unfolded phone resting on a table or other flat surface.

Enjoy tons of AI camera shooting features, including AI telescope zoom, telephoto macro camera, LivePhoto, portrait mode, soft light portrait, and new film style. There’s even an option to add a personalized watermark to your images. For AI editing, use features like AI Clarity Enhancer, AI Eraser, AI Unblur, and AI Reflection Remover. With the FlexForm camera, you can use the rear cameras to take selfies from different angles, like a high-res selfie or waist-level framing.

Jonnalagadda was thoroughly impressed with the cameras in this phone, calling the images he was able to take in daylight “outstanding,” highlighting the wonderful dynamic range and white balance. They deliver natural colors with no aggressive smoothing or oversaturation. Even macro photos turned out great. The only weak point, he feels, is the wide-angle lens, though he admits it still takes decent photos.

(Image credit: Andrew Myrick / Android Central)

The cameras in the Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold are similar in comparison, based on specs. You get a 48MP main wide-angle camera along with a 10.5MP ultra-wide lens with Macro focus, 10.8MP rear, 10MP cover, and a 10MP camera inside. There’s also 5x telephoto zoom and up to 20x Super Res Zoom so you can get up close and personal with subjects that might be far away, from birds to your kid’s amazing goal at the soccer game.

Myrick finds that photos are hit-and-miss with the cameras in this phone, largely dependent on the scenario and conditions in which you’re trying to shoot.

Google really hits it out of the park with fun and useful photo features, though. There’s the option to use the rear camera for a front screen preview of an image you’re about to take. Parents will love Made You Look, which displays fun pics to make kids laugh or smile so you get the perfect shot. Myrick found that the feature works incredibly well, especially with his fidgety 8-month-old. Leverage tabletop mode to take timed group shots, timelapse, astro photos and more. You can even just say “Hey Google, take a photo” and it will.

The pièce de résistance is Add Me, which allows the photographer to add themselves to a group photo after the fact so that no one is left out. Best Take is another fan favorite, which allows you to combine the best expressions or backgrounds from various burst photos to save the, well, best take. Of course, you also get other great Pixel photo features you know and love from other Pixel devices, like Magic Eraser, Magic Editor, Photo Unblur, and more.

OPPO Find N5 vs. Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold: Which should you buy?

(Image credit: Andrew Myrick / Android Central)

We’re not going to lie: when deciding between the OPPO Find N5 vs. Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold, it’s a tough decision. The one easy deciding factor could simply be availability. If you’re in North America and can’t get your hands on the OPPO Find N5, the Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold is a fine foldable that won’t disappoint, and your only choice between the two.

If you have the opportunity to buy either one, this is when it gets murkier. They are both great phones, but the OPPO Find N5 improves in virtually every department, from the screen sizes and resolution to the thinner and more durable design, the larger battery, infinitely faster charging, and better cameras. There’s just that one nagging annoyance that you might not be able to get it.

If you’re looking for the best foldable phone, there are other models to consider as well from Samsung, Motorola, and the aforementioned OnePlus Open which is available in North America. But between these two devices, the OPPO Find N5 is the choice to make if it’s available to you. If not, the Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold is still a great foldable with fun features and lots of AI goodies.

The good news is that since the Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold is guaranteed software support for so long, you can invest now. Once Google follows up with something vastly improved, you can get good trade-in or resale value for this one. Then, upgrade after having enjoyed the Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold to familiarize yourself with the world of foldable phones.

