OPPO Find N5 Check Amazon The best foldable around After reviewing the OPPO Find N5, our reviewer declared that it is the best foldable phone he's used, bar none. From the design with a seamless hinge to the powerful processor and fantastic cameras, it's a winner. The only issue is the limited availability. For Incredibly thin, even when folded

No visible crease when unfolded

Very impressive cameras

Long-lasting and fast charging battery

Ultra-durable design Against A few noticeable software quirks

Isn't coming to North America

Expensive

Only one 512GB option Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 View at Amazon View at Samsung View at Verizon Still a decent option If you're familiar with the Galaxy ecosystem and love all the AI features that come with the latest devices for everything from assistance with composing messages to generating images and even translations, the Galaxy Z Fold 6 is a solid option. For Lovely design

Great software experience

Improved crease design vs. predecessor

Fun Galaxy AI experience and features

Larger storage option Against Cameras aren't as great

Smaller battery, slower charging

Expensive

Less RAM

Not as durable

So, you’re looking for a foldable phone. First off, this probably means you have a pretty hefty budget as these don’t come cheap. Second, you’ll want to take extra care to ensure you choose the right one after investing so much in it. One of the latest to launch is the OPPO Find N5, and when looking at the OPPO Find N5 vs. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6, this is a big decision. Do you go with the familiar Galaxy world or consider something different? Here’s our comparison to help you decide.

OPPO Find N5 vs. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6: The design and basic features

(Image credit: Harish Jonnalagadda / Android Central)

The OPPO Find N5, successor to the OnePlus Open (which was called the OPPO Find N3 in China), comes in black or a pearlescent white, equipped with a volume rocker, power button, and ringer switch. The outer LTPO screen is pretty big, measuring 6.62 inches with 2,480 x 2,248-pixel resolution with 2,100 nits of peak brightness and an adaptive 1-120Hz refresh rate.

Once unfolded, the LTPO screen measures 8.12 inches with 2,616 x 1,140-pixel resolution, 2,450 nits peak brightness, and the same 1-120Hz adaptive refresh rate. Along with Dolby Vision and HDR10+, Harish Jonnalagadda says in this review that the color vibrancy is “among the best of any foldable I’ve used.” But the real showstopper is that it’s incredibly thin at just 8.93mm when folded (a mere 4.21mm unfolded). It’s the world’s thinnest foldable you’ll find on the market today. In fact, Jonnalagadda says it feels like a regular phone most of the time because of his insanely thin it is.

The OPPO Find N5 comes together (and unfolds) with a grippy housing made of Armor Shield. The hinge is a titanium alloy, 3D-printed Flexion hinge that has a reduced crease, which Jonnalagadda says is “barely visible.” He also loves that it allows the phone to lock at any angle between 50 and 150°.

This is complemented by the shielded aluminum alloy frame and the ultra-thin nanocrystal glass. The inner screen, meanwhile, is made from durable and resilient UTG with dual layers of anti-impact films and a dual-shielded flexible screen.

(Image credit: Harish Jonnalagadda / Android Central)

Combine this with the IPX6, IPX8, and IPX9 water-resistance ratings, and you can be confident that this is a durable phone. It can withstand not only exposure to water but also high-pressure jets!

Along with the bright, high-resolution screens, you also get eye comfort tone, which helps reduce eye strain, particularly when using the phone in darker settings. There’s also 2,160PMW comfortable dimming for low-light environments, and a bedtime mode that reduces blue light when you need to unwind and are maybe doing one last Instagram scroll before bed.

Running ColorOS and with 512GB storage, the OPPO Find N5 is equipped with a 5,600mAh OPPO Silicon-carbon battery that affords up to 25 hours of continuous video streaming or 8.6 hours of continuous Zoom meetings. Basically, you’ll get all-day use from the phone; Jonnalagadda says it lasted longer than any other foldable he has tried to date, easily a day even with heavy use. It also supports fast 80W SUPERVOOC wired charging and an impressive 50W AIRVOOC wireless charging with compatible chargers.

The OPPO Find N5 will come with five Android platform updates and six years of security updates, which is less than the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 (which gets seven years) but impressive, nonetheless, compared to other brands. The big disappointment with this phone, however, is that there aren’t any plans to bring it to North America.

(Image credit: Harish Jonnalagadda / Android Central)

Design- and spec-wise, that’s a pretty tall order for Samsung to compete with. The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 is ultra-thin and light as well, but it’s 5.6mm thin when unfolded, so it’s slightly thicker for those who are taking notes. Available in Silver Shadow, Navy, or Pink (Black or White is exclusive through Samsung), it works with the Samsung S Pen Fold Edition, but it does not come with one in the box.

In terms of the screens, the outer screen is slightly smaller at 6.3 inches, and it’s a Dynamic AMOLED 2X LTPO that boasts 2,376 x 968 resolution, not nearly as high-res as the OPPO Find N5. The unfolded screen is also smaller at just 7.6 inches. Also a Dynamic AMOLED 2x LTPO, its resolution is 2,160 x 1,856, which falls closer in line with the OPPO model. Both screens afford an adaptive 1-120Hz refresh rate as well. You’ll get up to 2,600 nits peak brightness along with Samsung’s Vision Booster to assist when needed.

(Image credit: Harish Jonnalagadda / Android Central)

Constructed of armor aluminum with Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2, the phone only has an IP48 rating, which gives it a leg up in terms of protection against dust, but it’s missing those extra water-resistance ratings. Additionally, there’s a PET screen protector on the inner display. The FlexHinge was redesigned with a reinforced folding edge, and Andrew Myrick says in his review that this phone is much easier to open than its predecessor and only shows a subtle crease down the middle.

Choose from 256GB, 512GB, or 1TB storage for the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6, which runs the Android 14 OS with One UI 6.1.1. It has a smaller 4,400mAh battery than the OPPO Find N5, but Samsung says it lasts all day, affording up to 77 hours of music playback and 23 hours of video. The phone doesn’t charge as quickly at just 25W wired and 10-15W wireless, but it does support 4.5W reverse wireless charging, useful if you have other Galaxy devices like Samsung Galaxy Buds.

OPPO Find N5 vs. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6: The specs

Let’s look at the specs of these two phones in a side-by-side comparison.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Header Cell - Column 0 OPPO Find N5 Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 OS ColorOS (based on Android 15) Android 14, One UI 6.1.1 Colors Black, White Silver Shadow, Pink, Navy (Black, White Samsung exclusive) Outer Screen Size 6.62 inches 6.3 inches Outer Screen Resolution 2,616 x 1,140 2,376 x 968 Inner Screen Size 8.12 inches 7.6 inches Inner Screen Resolution 2,480 x 2,248 2,160 x 1,856 Screen Types LTPO Dynamic AMOLED 2x Refresh Rates 1-120Hz 1-120Hz Processor Snapdragon 8 Elite Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 for Galaxy RAM 16GB 12GB Storage 512GB (not expandable) 256GB, 512GB, 1TB (not expandable) Cameras 50MP HyperTone wide-angle OIS, 50MP Samsung telephoto, 3x optical zoom, OIS, 8MP wide-angle, 8MP front 50MP wide-angle w/2x optical zoom, 12MP ultra-wide, 10MP cover camera, 4MP under-display, 10MP telephoto w/3x optical zoom Speakers Stereo Speakers Stereo Speakers Battery 5,600mAh 4,400mAh Wireless Charging Yes (50W) Yes (10-15W) Bluetooth 5.4 5.3 Water Resistance IPX6, IPX8, IPX9 IP48 Cellular 5G 5G Folded Size 160.8 x 74.4 x 8.93mm 153.5 x 68.1 x 12.1mm Unfolded Size 160.8 x 145.5 x 4.21mm 153.5 x 132.6 x 5.6mm Weight 229 grams 239 grams

OPPO Find N5 vs. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6: Using these phones and their features

(Image credit: Harish Jonnalagadda / Android Central)

So, you know how these phones compare in terms of the design, screens, durability, and basic specs. Now, let’s dive deeper.

The OPPO Find N5 runs the ColorOS, which is based on Android 15, and comes equipped with a trinity engine and 16GB RAM, more than you’ll find in the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6. While it uses a custom Snapdragon 8 Elite processor, Jonnalagadda says it runs just as well as non-foldables with the same base processor, for both demanding tasks and gaming. However, he did notice that it lacks the same thermal thresholds so there’s some throttling.

It has tons of AI goodies to compete with the likes of both the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 as well as other premium smartphones that don’t fold. This includes features like AI Translate, dual-screen interpreter, AI Assistant for documents, AI call summaries, Circle to Search, and, of course, the Google Gemini experience.

It's uniquely equipped with a 360° surround antenna with an AI driven adaptive antenna system that the company says can adjust the signal based on how you hold the phone. Jonnalagadda says the phone had great connectivity, even better than other phones he has recently tested. He chalks that up to this interesting antenna design that is clearly working.

There’s also a Mac Remote feature that allows you to use the phone to search, access, edit, and sync files on a Mac remotely once you download the O+ Connect to your Mac computer. You can also enjoy features like split view and boundless view, and leverage security features like theft protection and deletes files encryption.

(Image credit: Harish Jonnalagadda / Android Central)

Now, let’s take a look at the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6. Running Android 14 and supporting seven years of OS and security updates through 2031, it also includes the Samsung One UI 6.1.1 that adds further customization to the look and feel of the phone. The foldable is equipped with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 for Galaxy processor and has 12GB RAM along with a Vulkan engine to ensure a smooth gaming experience.

You get a similarly robust AI experience with Google Gemini and features like dual-screen interpreter that affords the ability to translate conversations on the spot. This even includes phone conversations.

There are super-fun features in the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6, like the ability to generate images within the Samsung Notes app using AI and the Sketch to Image feature. Speaking of which, as noted, it also works seamlessly with the Samsung S Pen Fold Edition, though you will need to buy one separately.

OPPO Find N5 vs. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6: How about the cameras?

(Image credit: Harish Jonnalagadda / Android Central)

Of course, the camera experience is tantamount to a premium phone, especially with the additional options you have when using a foldable device. Co-developed with Hasselblad, the OPPO Find N5 has a 50MP HyperTone wide-angle lens with OIS and a triple camera bump on its rear that Jonnalagadda says protrudes quite a bit, which means there’s a bit of wobble when you use it unfolded on a table. The cameras also include a second 50MP Samsung telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom and OIS and 8MP wide-angle, as well as an 8MP front camera.

The camera has features like AI telescope zoom and a telephoto macro camera along with LivePhoto, portrait mode, soft light portrait, new film style, and even the option to add your own personalized watermarks to photos.

You’ll enjoy plenty of other AI editing features like AI Clarity Enhancer, AI Eraser, AI Unblur, and AI Reflection Remover. A cool option unique to this phone is the FlexForm camera, which makes it easy to take selfies from different angles using the rear cameras, including a quick high-res selfie or waist-level framing.

Overall, Jonnalagadda says the OPPO Find N5 takes “outstanding” photos in daylight situations with good dynamic range and white balance, and natural colors without too much saturation or aggressive smoothing. He found macros photos turned out well, too, with the wide-angle lens being the weakest of the bunch but still taking decent pics.

(Image credit: Andrew Myrick / Android Central)

By comparison, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 has a 50MP wide-angle camera with 2x optical zoom, 12MP ultra-wide camera, 10MP cover camera, 4MP under display camera, and a 10MP telephoto camera with 3x optical zoom. It’s supported by the ProVisual Engine, designed to ensure low noise and clear resolution when zooming. Leverage Super HDR for more detail as well.

You get tons of cool photo editing features via AI, including the ability to move, erase, or adjust an image, even fill in the background. There’s portrait studio, instant slo-mo, and a cool sketch-to-image feature with drawing assistance.

Myrick was disappointed that Samsung relied on the same hardware for its cameras as in previous generations, expecting a much better camera system for such a prestigious phone. With that said, he was able to get some great photos when conditions are good, but he notes that “as soon as a wrench gets thrown, you’re at the mercy of steady hands and steady subjects.”

Bottom line: while you can still get great photos with the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6, it doesn’t excel in this department. Myrick still feels Samsung is behind other foldable phone makers when it comes to the cameras.

OPPO Find N5 vs. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6: Which should you buy?

(Image credit: Harish Jonnalagadda / Android Central)

Now that you’re ready to weigh the OPPO Find N5 vs. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6, it seems the decision is simple. Not only does Jonnalagadda say the OPPO Find N5 is the best foldable phone he has ever used, he actually calls it one of the best Android phones you can buy right now, period. But there’s the rub: can you buy it? The answer is no unless you’re in a country outside of North America that offers it.

If you are, the OPPO Find N5 excels in virtually every department a good phone should and, most importantly, a good foldable phone. When the only negative things to complain about include that it only comes in two colors and has one storage option, that’s saying a lot.

However, if you’re in North America and can’t get your hands on this device, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 is a viable alternative. It’s still a solid foldable phone that introduces you to foldables, keeps you within the Samsung Galaxy ecosystem if that’s what you’re familiar with already, and excels when it comes to all the great AI goodies you could possibly want. But it’s not the better phone.

If you’re in North America and want to stick with something similar to the OPPO Find N5 that you can buy, look into the OnePlus Open (called the OPPO Find N3 in China). It blew us away, and while the OPPO Find N5 is a step-up in many respects, the OnePlus Open is still one of the best foldable phones available right now.

OPPO Find N5 Check Amazon Buy it if you can get it Bar none, the OPPO Find N5 is the best foldable you can buy. But true to its name, you might have trouble finding it because it isn't available in North America, only coming to a limited number of countries. That's a bummer because it blows others out of the water.