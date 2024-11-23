Ditch tablets — you can get a whole laptop for just $160 with this amazing Black Friday Chromebook deal

The Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 Chromebook is as basic as it gets as far as Chromebook laptops go, but sometimes, it's good to get back to basics. At it's usual price of $319, we thought it was good value. But this Black Friday offer slashes the price down to just $159, making it an absolute steal! If you need a secondary laptop at home or need to get your kid their first computer, I'd say strike quickly and scoop this up while stocks last.

In our Lenovo Slim 3 Chromebook review, we loved how lightweight it was and the fairly sharp 1080p display. The MediaTek processor is capable of handling basic tasks, but don't expect to do any sort of crazy multitasking. Battery life is also great, which makes this a good option for students looking to get through a whole day of classes on one charge.

Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 Chromebook: $319 $159 at Best Buy The IdeaPad Slim 3 Chromebook is an affordable laptop even at its full price, but it's a complete steal at this Black Friday discount of $160. That's a whopping 67% discount, taking the price down to just $159. Price comparison: Amazon - $179.99 | Lenovo - $169

✅Recommended if: You want a cheap Chromebook; you need it to be lightweight; you need long battery life.

❌Skip this deal if: You want to do multitasking; you need a convertible design; you need more than two USB ports.

Chromebooks are highly versatile devices as they don't need powerful components and are often very affordable. Lenovo makes some of the best Chromebooks for students, and this IdeaPad Slim 3 Chromebook is worth a look at if you need something for casual use. Surprisingly, the 14-inch Full-HD display has touch input, and a max brightness of 300 nits. It's powered by the MediaTek Kompanio 520 SoC, which is decently powerful, but you only get 4GB of RAM which is not great for multitasking.

The Slim 3 Chromebook weighs just 1.3kg, making it quite light for a laptop. You even get a 720p webcam with a privacy switch, which is a nice touch. There's 64GB of onboard storage, but this can be expanded using the microSD slot. Some of the things we found lacking when we tested it was the performance and a fingerprint reader. Apart from this, it's really hard to complain when you're paying so little for a full-fledged laptop.