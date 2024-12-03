Tick-tock: The mouse ran up the Lenovo clock to save 50% on this Cyber Monday Chromebook deal before the clock struck 12

Maybe you haven't had time to check out all of the different Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals, but I've got one more for you. This deal is absolutely crazy, and I don't know how it managed to fly under the radar, but Lenovo is on a different level with its last-minute "Doorbuster" deals.

The IdeaPad Slim 3i Chromebook Plus is $300 off, with FREE shipping. It normally retails for $550, meaning that this sweet, sweet Chromebook can be yours for just $250.

No, there's nothing super-fancy about the Slim 3i Chromebook Plus, and it's not even the latest Chromebook to be released by Lenovo. So by that logic, you might be wondering why I'm even talking about it. It's simply because you're getting an excellent Chromebook Plus model, from Lenovo, for just $250.

Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3i Chromebook Plus: was $549.99 now $249.99 at Lenovo USA If you're even remotely interested in picking up a Chromebook, the IdeaPad Slim 3i Chromebook Plus should be at the top of your list. Especially considering that it's $300 off, and the Cyber Monday deal bonanza is just about to come to an end. The only thing I regret is not finding this deal sooner.

What makes the Chromebook Plus branding so great is that it helps weed out the potentially frustrating Chromebooks from the good ones. Google has a set of requirements that a Chromebook needs to meet in order to qualify for that branding, and the Slim 3i Chromebook Plus does just that.

It sports a 14-inch FHD touchscreen display, that even has an anti-glare coating which is great for those that need to work on the go. It's also powered by the Intel Core i3-N305, paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, and even has a backlit keyboard.

But wait! There's more!

Battery life is rated to last for up to 11 hours, but we'd venture to guess you can squeeze even more out of it. And if not, fear not, thanks to the 65W charger that takes you from 0-80% in just one hour. Knowing how good Lenovo Chromebooks are with battery life, I have a feeling you might only end up charging this once every three to four days, if not longer.

Oh, and I didn't even mention that the Slim 3i Chromebook Plus has a bunch of ports! There's a USB-C 3.2 Gen 2 port, two USB-A 3.2 Gen 1 ports, an HDMI 1.4 port, a 3.5mm audio combo jack, AND a Kensington lock slot.

Again, all of this for just $250. I mean, what more could you really ask for?