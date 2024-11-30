Black Friday? Cyber Monday? Who cares when there's a Chromebook deal this good

When the Black Friday sales kicked off, we were surprised to see the Lenovo Chromebook Duet 11 included. Despite being the 4GB/128GB model, we didn't expect this new Chromebook to be discounted already. As it turns out, there's an early Cyber Monday deal for the higher-end model, as you can get the 8GB/128GB Duet 11 for $125 off.

To put it plainly, this is the Chromebook deal that I'd recommend to anyone who asked, even more so than the Black Friday deal. This is because I'm a big believer in having as much RAM and storage as possible and having 8GB versus 4GB of RAM will pay dividends in both the short, and long term.

Lenovo Chromebook Duet 11: was $399.99 now $274.99 at Lenovo USA ChromeOS tablets are few and far between, but that's not a big deal thanks to the arrival of the Chromebook Duet 11. Lenovo just released this new machine about two months ago, but you can already save $125 on one.

Lenovo last refreshed its Chromebook Duet lineup back in 2022, and many of us were hoping that a new version was on the way. The company answered those prayers with the Chromebook Duet 11, refining it even further, and easily making one of the best Chromebooks out there.

With the Duet 11, you'll get a beautiful 11-inch display, with a resolution of 1920 x 1200, which is also capable of reaching up to 400 nits of brightness. Sandwiched between the glass and aluminum is the MediaTek Kompanio 838, which does a fantastic job at being both performant and efficient.

There's a lot of competition in the space, but part of what has helped the Chromebook Duet stand out is that it includes a detachable keyboard. Much like the tablet, the keyboard cover has also been refined, making for an excellent typing experience.

On top of all of that, the Duet 11 supports USI 2.0, and as a bonus, Lenovo is including its USI Pen 2 in the box which would set you back another $45! So when this lands on your doorstep, you'll have everything you need to start using it, without needing to pay more by ordering other accessories.