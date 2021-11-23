Nanoleaf makes some of the best smart lights around, and almost every Nanoleaf shape is on sale ahead of the biggest shopping day of the year. No matter which Nanoleaf shape is the best for your home, you can finally get a great price on what are some of the most expensive smart lights in the market thanks to these Black Friday deals.

All Nanoleaf shapes work with the Nanoleaf app and can be deeply tied into your smart home. These lights can all be paired with your favorite virtual assistant and can be used in conjunction with any routines you might have created for your home. You can even bring individual color palettes and animations into the mix, creating unique colors for every routine.

If you don't yet have a Nanoleaf Smarter Kit, you'll want to start there. Each Smarter Kit — a cute play on words for a starter kit — comes with a light controller, plug, and several different pieces that can be snapped together to create larger, unique shapes. Many shapes can be interchanged thanks to a universal connector that Nanoleaf uses, so pick up a few Smarter Kits if you're really feeling fancy.

Once you have a Smarter Kit, you can always purchase additional extension kits for that same shape or, for shapes like hexagons and triangles, mix and match shapes to your liking. Not every shape can be interchanged, so be sure to check before buying. Adding in new shapes is normally as easy as snapping it in and opening the app to customize your colors.

When are the Black Friday Nanoleaf Deals?