Blink's Black Friday deals are a great place to start if you're looking to upgrade your home with smart home video security. Blink, an Amazon company, makes attractive and compact home security cameras and video doorbells. Since it's Amazon, Blink products work with Alexa and fit right in with many of the other best Black Friday smart home deals you can get on sale now.

Blink's cameras are available in black or white housings so they can easily match the trim around your home. You can pick up the affordable and compact Blink Mini for jobs inside the house such as keeping an eye on your furry friend at home. This camera's size and price make it one of the best Blink cameras you can get with a 1080p resolution, motion detections, and two-way audio. If you're an animal lover, this camera alone makes the challenges of a smart home worth it.

Blink also has great deals on its video doorbells including bundles with multiple cameras. At a time of year when we get so many packages left on our doorsteps, having a camera can be an effective theft deterrent. Or at least you could get some clear footage to send to your neighbors. Video doorbells are also great for friends so you can recognize in an instant who came to visit.

Blink's video doorbell is a good price before any discounts are applied at just $50. While we've seen big discounts before, the Black Friday price at $35 is one of the biggest and makes the choice even easier. Video doorbells also make great gifts for someone moving into their first house or those welcoming a new member to the family that want a little more peace of mind.

Where will the best Black Friday Blink deals be?

The biggest deals are on the Blink Mini camera and video doorbell bundles. The Blink Mini can be had for just $20 for a single or you can get a two or three-pack for further savings. A single Blink Video Doorbell is down to $35 but if you want on-demand viewing and two-way audio communication, you'll want to grab the bundle with the Blink Sync module for $60. You can also get bundles with outdoor cameras with similar discounts applied.

When are the Black Friday Blink deals available?

Some of the best Blink deals we've seen are already available in the days leading up to Black Friday but it's possible there will be even bigger discounts or bundles as we move into Black Friday and Cyber Monday. If you're looking for a specific component to complete your Blink build, you might find a better package later on, but if you're just starting out, the deals are aren't going to get much better if at all.