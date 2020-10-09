Best Wireless PS5 Headsets Android Central 2020

The PS5 is set to launch in a little over a month, and as fans try to secure themselves one ahead of its launch, one of the most crucial accessories many players will need is a headset. Not only does a headset enhance your gaming experience with its immersive qualities, but thanks to the variety of incredible multiplayer games available nowadays, you'll need something to interact with your friends or other players as well. Thankfully, there are tons of options available, and we've gathered some of the best wireless PS5 headsets that you can find ahead of the PlayStation 5's launch.

Find the headset that's best for you

Finding the best wireless PS5 headset can be a little difficult. When shopping for one, you'll want to find the best possible sound quality without sacrificing microphone quality and how comfortable it is. After all, you'll likely be wearing it for long periods of time, so you don't want to get something that will leave you uncomfortable after just an hour or so.

If you're looking for something that will definitively work on the PlayStation 5 and is built with its upcoming specifications in mind, then the upcoming PULSE 3D Wireless Headset is for you. With 3D audio support and dual noise-canceling microphones, this USB-C headset is a great addition to your collection, and thanks to how great the PlayStation 4's Gold Wireless headset is, there's a good chance the PULSE 3D will also be very good.

If money is of no issue to you and you're looking to get the best of the best, then you might consider picking up the Steelseries Arctis Pro Wireless. With the Arctis Pro Wireless, you'll be getting some of the best sound quality, design, and comfort factor that's available on the market. It's a premium price, but it'll definitely be worth it if you're after the best that gaming headsets have to offer.