Now that's it's officially out, the PS5 is pretty hard to find due to low stock and high demand. However, as PlayStation fans continue to check the PS5 restocks, one of the most essential accessories many players need alongside this extremely in-demand system is a headset. Not only does a headset enhance your gaming experience with its immersive qualities, but thanks to the variety of incredible multiplayer games available, you'll need something to interact with your friends and other players. Thankfully, there are tons of wireless options available, so we put together a list that features some of the best wireless PS5 headsets on the market. These are just some of the best PS5 headsets available right now. The best Wireless PS5 Headsets 2022, at a glance: SteelSeries Arctis 7P for PlayStation 5: Best overall: The best bang for your buck. Pulse 3D Wireless Headset: Best official: The official model and supported headset for the PS5. Sennheiser GSP 370: Best audio quality: A reliable, stellar entry. HyperX Cloud II Wireless - Gaming Headset: Best battery life: This headset gives you the most extended battery life around. Astro A50: Best professional headset: Makes headset pairing and charging extremely simple. What are the best wireless headsets for your PS5? With the PlayStation 5 officially out now and available for players to grab (if you're lucky), one of the many must-have accessories for the system will be a good headset. We strictly focus on wireless headsets for this list, as many players gravitate more toward wanting something that doesn't tether them to the controller. It's understandable. Wireless allows for more mobility and fewer chances of accidentally ripping any cords out of anything in a heated moment of play. We've included a range of headsets that all succeed at different things because not every headset is the same. Whether focusing strictly on excellent audio quality, giving you the best battery life, or even offering more colorful options to buy, every company offers something different. With that said, we'll highlight some of the most important aspects of these headsets, as you're still looking to pick up something that will be reliable and last you for as long as your PS5 will.

1. SteelSeries Arctis 7P The best overall wireless headset $190 at Amazon Bottom line: It doesn't get much better than this. SteelSeries made a near-perfect PS5 headset with the Arctis 7P, combining legendary comfort with sublime 3D audio capabilities and long 24-hour battery life. It may be sold out at most retailers, but it's well worth the asking price should you find it in stock. There simply isn't a better headset for Sony's newest console, and once you pick this one up, you probably won't want to use another. Good luck finding it in stock, though.

Category SteelSeries Arctis 7P Wireless Type 2.4 GHz Battery Life 24 hours Speaker driver type Custom 40mm Mic Type Retractable Compatibility PS5, multi-platform

Pros: Extremely comfortable with ski goggle design and fabric earcups

Supports 3D audio on PS5

24-hour battery life Cons: Microphone is just adequate

USB-C dongle takes up a lot of space From the very start, the SteelSeries Arctis 7P blew us away. Despite setting a high bar, the Arctis 7P is easily one of, if not the best, PS5 headset you can buy currently. Supporting the PS5's use of 3D audio and coming with 24 hours of battery life, SteelSeries has made sure to zone in on a handful of key concerns for players who may be looking to pick this up and make sure they didn't have anything to worry about. Not only does the Arctis 7P spare no expense when it comes to audio quality, but the comfort of the devices is also in the upper echelon of headsets. After picking up the Arctis 7P, you can also download SteelSeries' app to customize the headset even more and give yourself a fine-tuned experience when you play. Of course, even the Arctis 7P has issues, and one is that its full experience is best heard when using a PlayStation 5. With that said, if you're looking to pick up this headset and use it for a wide range of devices, you'll be able to, but not with the seamlessness that you would on a PS5. SteelSeries has its own version of the Arctis for Xbox consoles, and despite supporting multi-platforms, it's important to note that before picking up the headset. Of course, if you only have a PS5, there's no better headset available.

2. Pulse 3D Wireless Headset The official PS5 headset $99 at Amazon Bottom line: Following Sony's line of wireless headsets for its consoles, the PULSE 3D is the latest headset for the PS5. It offers 3D audio support, as well as dual noise-canceling microphones. The headset also lasts up to 12 hours through its built-in rechargeable battery. Better yet, it will work across both the PS5 and PS4 with a wireless adapter. Unfortunately, like the console, the new headset is sold out everywhere.

Category Pulse 3D Wireless Headset Wireless Type USB Type-A RF Adapter Battery Life 12 hours Speaker driver type Custom 40mm Mic Type Dual hidden microphones Compatibility PS5, PS4, PC

Pros: Comfortable

Good sound quality

Matches the console aesthetic

Built-in chat monitoring Cons: Microphone sounds muffled

Volume button should have been a wheel

Lacks premium features Sony's official offering for PS5 wireless headsets is nothing to sneeze at. The Pulse 3D Wireless Headset sports some good sound quality, and perhaps most importantly, aims to be a comfortable and ergonomic device that can stay on your head for long periods without any real issues. Of course, because it's Sony's first-party device, it also sports 3D audio support. This will be essential if you're interested in playing PS5 games with many new and upcoming titles supporting this audio format, which provides a deeper level of immersion when in a game. As with SteelSeries' Arctis 7P, the Pulse 3D Wireless Headset won't be the right fit for everyone due to its compatibility issues. The headset is made specifically for PlayStation consoles, and although it does work on the PS4, the headset's primary usage is for 3D audio-supported titles on the PS5. From an experience standpoint, the Pulse's microphone often provides a more muffled sound, perhaps thanks to its hidden microphones not giving you true clarity while talking.

3. Sennheiser GSP 370 A reliable, stellar entry $170 at Amazon Bottom line: Sennheiser has always been known for its incredible audio quality, and the GSP 370 is no different. It comes with a premium price, but Sennheiser's wireless gaming headset is simply one of the best options for various reasons. Not only does it offer great sound quality, but it also features a sleek design while claiming to have incredible, 100-hour battery life. If you're in the market for a high-tier headset, this is for you.

Category Sennheiser GSP 370 Battery Life 100 hours Speaker driver type 50mm Mic Type Posable Compatibility Multi-platform

Pros: Stellar sound

Top-tier battery life

Comfortable design Cons: Not the best mic quality

No way to balance chat and game audio Sennheiser is one of the biggest names in audio, and for good reason. The Sennheiser GSP 370 provides some of the best audio quality in a wireless headset and is one of the most comfortable designs. Surprisingly, it gets better from there, as Sennheiser boasts that a single charge will grant players stable and lag-free audio for up to 100 hours. We're not 100% sure whether or not that's entirely accurate, but even getting up to half of that would easily put the GSP 370 far and above most any other wireless headset out there. The GSP 370 also sports a Gaming Suite available for Windows that lets you adjust the headset for a more personalized sound experience. However, the microphone quality isn't the best. Despite the perks of incredible battery life and comfortable design, the headset is a bit pricey, coming in at one of the most expensive.

4. HyperX Cloud II Wireless Beefy battery life $70 at Amazon Bottom line: HyperX may not be the brand you first think of when you think of solid headsets, but the company has been making some of the best for quite some time. The HyperX Cloud II is no different, offering a comfortable fit, solid audio quality, and, most importantly, an extremely great battery life, averaging about 30 hours per use.

Category HyperX Cloud II Battery Life 30 hours Speaker driver type 53mm with neodymium magnets Mic Type Posable Compatibility Multi-platform

Pros: Comfortable

Great audio

Stellar battery life Cons: About average microphone quality

7.1 doesn't always work the best HyperX isn't exactly known for providing stellar audio quality, but its Cloud II gaming headset does just that. Coming packaged with an advanced audio control box, the Cloud II allows players to easily toggle on Surround Sound 7.1 with the touch of a button. Extra buttons are also available to control independent audio and microphone volume. Sporting some of the biggest drivers of any wireless headset, the Cloud II's 53mm drivers help deliver some pretty stellar low, mid, and high tones, as well as a pretty beefy bass that helps get you into any game. HyperX's dedication to delivering a premium headset was apparent, as their main selling point is the incredible 30 hours you'll get on a single charge. Combine that with a durable aluminum frame that almost assures you'll never break your headset, and you have one great accessory. Its wireless nature does have some hitches, not offering much else to deserve a higher price tag, but it is an excellent option for those looking to grab a headset.

5. Astro A50 Best professional headset $254 at Amazon Bottom line: The Astro A50 is a good headset, but it has a high price tag. Combined with needing an adapter to get the most out of it on current-generation systems, you're better off finding a different headset to go with your PS5.

Category Astro A50 Battery Life 15 hours Speaker driver type 40mm with neodymium magnets Mic Type Boom mic Compatibility Multi-platform

Pros: Near-instant pairing

Comfortable with glasses

Solid 15-hour battery life Cons: $300 price tag is extremely high

Requires separate adapter for full use with PS5 Astro has quickly become one of the most well-known companies for delivering premium gaming products with gamers in mind. The A50's are no different, coming with some of the best and most professional setups you can probably find for wireless gaming headsets. The A50 comes with its own gas station to dock in, making headset pairing and charging extremely simple. Alongside that, Astro has created its own Command Center software that allows players and streamers to tune every input and output parameter of the A50 for a precise, specific setup. Astro also offers a Mod Kit that will enable users to add different accessories to their headset should they want, including a synthetic leather headband and more noise-isolating ear cushions. Of course, all of these incredible perks come with a very steep price tag. Astro's A50 headset is the most expensive device on this list and shouldn't be a choice unless you're looking to get professionally involved in gaming in some form. If you're looking to start a stream and need a headset that will let you control every aspect of audio, this could be for you. Otherwise, only pick it up if you have the money.

6. Razer BlackShark V2 Pro Wireless Headset Best all-around headset $150 at Amazon Bottom line: Razer makes some of the best headsets in the business, and that's evident with the BlackShark V2 Pro. The earcups provide exceptional comfort over long gaming sessions and can last up to 24 hours on a single charge.

Category Razer BlackShark V2 Pro Battery Life Up to 24 hours Speaker driver type 50mm Mic Type Supercardioid mic Compatibility Multi-platform

Pros: Unparalleled comfort

Audio quality is superb

Razer Synapse app makes for easy customization Cons: Premium features not fully compatible on consoles

Design of earcups makes them awkward to wear around neck Razer has been making gaming products for decades now, and the BlackShark V2 Pro headset represents some of their best efforts ever. Rivaled only by the likes of the SteelSeries Arctis 7P, Razer's headset is one of the best wireless headsets you can buy right now. Not only does it provide superb audio quality, but it's also the most comfortable headset on the market. This is a key feature when it comes to something that will be sitting on your head for hours on end, and despite some awkward ear cup shapes that make it tough to leave the headset resting around your neck, the BlackShark V2 Pro feels like a premium device in every sense of the word. Alongside its premium comfort factor, Razer also supports the headset with its Razer Synapse app so that you can customize the headset in various ways. Unfortunately, this customization doesn't extend to consoles, so those mainly playing a PS5 won't get to fine-tune everything to their heart's content. The BlackShark V2 also features THX Spatial Audio, which again doesn't work on a PS5. The lack of 3D audio didn't present a huge difference in our headset review, but it is worth noting if you're looking for something strictly for Sony's latest console.

7. Turtle Beach Stealth 700 Gen 2 Best customizable headset $130 at Amazon Bottom line: Turtle Beach outdid itself with the Stealth 700 Gen 2, making a wonderful wireless headset for PS5. Though it has a shorter range than some (30 feet), it delivers a good 20 hours of battery life in a comfortable package.

Category Turtle Beach Stealth 700 Gen 2 Battery Life Up to 20 hours Speaker driver type 50mm Mic Type Flip-up Omni-Directional mic Compatibility Multi-platform

Pros: Above-average microphone quality

Solid battery life

Bluetooth compatibility Cons: Audio quality is only decent

Not as comfortable as other headsets Turtle Beach is the grandfather of gaming products, and when it comes to current-10 console headsets, they're back with a surprisingly solid offering. The Stealth 700 Get 2 headsets represent the best Bluetooth variety for the PS5. This means that alongside playing games with it, you'll be able to use this outside of the house if you wish, fielding calls or even listening to your favorite music playlist while gaming. Turtle Beach also offers its own Audio Hub app that lets players easily adjust game and chat audio settings to whatever their custom preferences may be. Finally, with an upgraded battery life that promises up to 20-hour charges, the Stealth 700 represents a pretty updated model from its previous entries. The only downside here is the headset's audio quality. The Stealth 700 doesn't precisely deliver the same stellar audio that other headsets in its same price range do. Combine that with a design that isn't the most comfortable, and there might be better options out there for those looking.

8. Logitech G733 Best customizable headset $130 at Walmart Bottom line: Logitech's color collection received a great new addition with the G733 headset. Though its microphone is underwhelming and the headset itself feels cheap, it's a great budget option for anyone in the market for a wireless PS5 headset.

Category Logitech G733 Weight 278g Driver diameter 40mm Frequency response 20 Hz – 20 kHz Microphone pattern Unidirectional - Cardioid Battery life 29 hours (No lighting) Wireless range Up to 65 feet

Pros: Multiple colors options

RGB lighting

29-hour battery life with LEDs turned off

Stylish design Cons: The headband feels like cheap plastic

Blue Vo!ce mic filters are a letdown

Battery life takes a hit with LEDs on Logitech has quietly been building itself up as one of the best and most reliable providers of gaming accessories over the last couple of years. With its G733 headset, the company isn't aiming to be the best headset on the market, but instead offers itself as an option for gamers who might be looking to customize their setups a bit more. The G733 comes in many color options; each w sports wildly different looks than the standard all-black design of most headsets. Better yet, the G733 also allows players to completely personalize their device thanks to front-facing, dual-zone Lightsync RGB lighting options. These RGB lights are also customizable and can be cycled through preset animations or tweaked for you to create your very own light show within the G HUB software. While the G733 is by far the most customizable and "gamer" centric headset, it doesn't exactly excel in the actual headset department. The headband feels too much of cheap plastic to be super secure, and the mic filters on the headset's "Blue Vo!ce" system are a bit of a letdown. It sports a solid 29-hour battery life, but that's with the LED lights turned off. Turning them on will sap the battery pretty quickly, which nearly defeats the purpose of the headset in the first place.

9. Corsair Virtuoso Best microphone $180 at Amazon Bottom line: Corsair made a stunning headset with the Virtuoso and one that packs one of the best microphones we've seen on a headset. It's a comfortable, easy-to-set setup headset and has great audio quality when used on the PS5. Unfortunately, the battery life isn't great.

Category Corsair Virtuoso Weight 372g (with microphone attached) Driver diameter 50mm Frequency response 20 Hz-40kHz Battery life 7-8 hours Wireless range Up to 60 feet

Pros: Very comfortable

Pairs easily via USB

Can be used wired or wirelessly

Great audio quality Cons: Battery life is quite lower than many competitors

Mic sensitivity requires adjusting Corsair provides some of the best quality accessories across a wide range of devices, and their jump into the gaming world is no different. For example, the Corsair Virtuoso has arguably the best microphone on any gaming headset around. Thanks to its solid (and detachable) microphone, it has crystal-clear voice communication. The headset also pairs pretty easily via USB and can be wired if that's something you'd prefer. Unfortunately, the Virtuoso is hindered in many ways, including its shockingly poor battery life. In our review for the Virtuoso, the headset lasted no longer than seven hours, and the final hour of the headset's life comes with a "persistent, annoying" beep that reminds you the device will run out of power. Unfortunately, this happens enough times that you're forced to stop using the device to charge it and avoid interruptions. Of course, not everyone will play games for 7 to 8 Horus on end, but considering some other headsets on this list can last upwards of two or more days, it's a bit disappointing to see the Virtuoso falter in such a critical department. If you don't go on long gaming sessions and want a headset with an incredible microphone, this is it.

