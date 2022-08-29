Best USB microphones for PS4 and PS5 in 2022

The ever-rising popularity of streaming comes with a lot of competition. You'll need a great personality to set yourself apart, but you'll also need some reliable equipment. Mediocre microphones are a surefire way to lose viewers quickly. Instead, try some of the best PS4 USB microphones to up your game that offer top-notch quality sound without breaking the bank. Our staff pick goes to Blue Yeti's USB microphone for its high-quality audio and varying recording patterns. Still, there are several trustworthy choices on this list for any budget that will give you crystal clear audio when streaming from your PS4 or PS5.

The best USB microphones for all your streaming needs

I'm Blue, da ba dee, da ba — "DIE!!!!!!"

If you ask a group of streamers which microphone they use, you'll likely hear Blue Yeti X or Blue Snowball. These are at the top of every best PS4 USB microphones list for a reason: They work well, they're affordable, and they're useful for recording a lot more than just streaming commentary. So you'll easily get your money's worth and then some by picking one up.

You don't necessarily need to shell out more money for another product, though. If Blue's offerings don't quite cut it for you, there are other options to choose from that should suit your needs, like the Audio-Technica ATR2500. The company specializes in audio and sound equipment, and it has years of experience under its belt crafting the best possible products.

And if you're looking for something specifically designed with game streaming in mind, the Razer Seiren X is for you. Razer is a brand name in the gaming sphere that consistently releases quality products. You can rest assured that the company tested this out with real streamers to gather feedback before putting it on the market.

If you're looking to pad out your streaming setup even more, there are plenty of other items you should consider. Once you've got your microphone figured out, you'll want to invest in one of the best PS5 headsets to complete your rig. If you're going to be streaming from a desk, you might even want to forgo a TV and instead opt for one of the best PS5 monitors when playing games.