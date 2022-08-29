Best USB microphones for PS4 and PS5 in 2022
By Jennifer Locke , Samuel Tolbert
The ever-rising popularity of streaming comes with a lot of competition. You'll need a great personality to set yourself apart, but you'll also need some reliable equipment. Mediocre microphones are a surefire way to lose viewers quickly. Instead, try some of the best PS4 USB microphones to up your game that offer top-notch quality sound without breaking the bank. Our staff pick goes to Blue Yeti's USB microphone for its high-quality audio and varying recording patterns. Still, there are several trustworthy choices on this list for any budget that will give you crystal clear audio when streaming from your PS4 or PS5.
The best USB microphones for all your streaming needs
Multipurpose
It doesn't get much better for streamers than the Blue Yeti X. It's affordable (relatively speaking compared to other high-end mics), it picks up high-quality audio from four different recording patterns, and it features zero-latency headphone output through a 3.5mm jack so that you can listen to exactly what you're recording.
For beginners
The Blue Snowball is like the Yeti's younger sibling. It still gives you great audio quality at a low cost and is well-suited for PS4 streaming. It just has fewer pickup patterns for recording, making it less versatile if you ever want to use it for other means. This is the perfect microphone for new beginners.
All about gaming
Razer is known for its gaming peripherals, and the company's Razer Seiren X microphone was specifically designed with game streaming in mind. It also features zero-latency monitoring like the Yeti. It comes with a built-in shock absorber to mitigate vibrations that may occur from hitting your desk after one too many deaths in your favorite game.
Front panel mixer
The Samson G-Track Pro is one of the more expensive microphones on the list, but it still won't cost you an arm and a leg. This one features three pickup recording patterns, and the front of the microphone sports a front panel mixer to control your volume and various sound levels.
One pickup pattern
Audio-Technica's ATR2500x USB microphone may be the least versatile on this list, with only one pickup pattern for recording audio (cardioid), but that's all you'll need when streaming from your PlayStation 4. Plus, it reduces the chance of picking up any unwanted sounds that may occur.
Internal pop filter
For HyperX's first foray into gaming microphones, the company made a great one. Sure the bright red LED lighting screams stereotypical gamer, but what it lacks in style, it makes up for in features. It sports an internal pop filter, anti-vibration shock mount, and four polar pickup patterns for all of your recording needs.
Making waves
Need a great microphone to go with that Elgato capture card you just bought? Well, the company has it all for you. The Wave 3 has built-in tech to prevent audio distortion when you're excessively loud, and it delivers crystal clear audio for when you're streaming or just playing with friends.
So portable
Razer offers a much more affordable and portable microphone with the Seiren Mini. It features a unidirectional pickup pattern and comes in three colors: Black, White, and Pink Quartz. It may not be as fancy as others on this list, but it has it where it counts. You'll get great audio for a fraction of the cost of others.
I'm Blue, da ba dee, da ba — "DIE!!!!!!"
If you ask a group of streamers which microphone they use, you'll likely hear Blue Yeti X or Blue Snowball. These are at the top of every best PS4 USB microphones list for a reason: They work well, they're affordable, and they're useful for recording a lot more than just streaming commentary. So you'll easily get your money's worth and then some by picking one up.
You don't necessarily need to shell out more money for another product, though. If Blue's offerings don't quite cut it for you, there are other options to choose from that should suit your needs, like the Audio-Technica ATR2500. The company specializes in audio and sound equipment, and it has years of experience under its belt crafting the best possible products.
And if you're looking for something specifically designed with game streaming in mind, the Razer Seiren X is for you. Razer is a brand name in the gaming sphere that consistently releases quality products. You can rest assured that the company tested this out with real streamers to gather feedback before putting it on the market.
If you're looking to pad out your streaming setup even more, there are plenty of other items you should consider. Once you've got your microphone figured out, you'll want to invest in one of the best PS5 headsets to complete your rig. If you're going to be streaming from a desk, you might even want to forgo a TV and instead opt for one of the best PS5 monitors when playing games.
