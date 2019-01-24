The Anker 4-Port USB 3.0 HUB is affordable, sleek, and has all the necessary USB ports to support your various PS4 needs.
Our pick
Anker 4-Port USB 3.0 HUB
Providing the extra ports and looking good doing it
Anker's USB Hub has four USB 3.0 ports to expand your PlayStation 4's capabilities. It's also portable, so you can take it with you wherever you need it.
Who should buy this USB hub?
With hard drives, charging cables, flash drives, PlayStation Move controllers, PSVR headsets, and more fighting for life on your PS4, you'll find that there just aren't enough USB ports to go around. Instead of endless amounts of cable swapping, you can remedy that problem with Anker's USB Hub.
Is it a good time to buy this USB hub?
There's no time like the present. USB hubs are pretty standard and there are no next-generation technological benefits worth waiting on, so feel free to buy this one whenever your budget can fit it in.
Reasons to buy
- Affordable
- Sleek footprint
- Long cable
- No external power required
Reasons not to buy
- You may want more ports
Perfect for your PS4
Anker's 4-port USB 3.0 hub has everything you need to support healthy PS4 function. It has four USB 3.0 ports, so you effectively quadruple the number of devices you can attach to your console at the same time.
It's important to get a USB 3.0 hub, as some accessories you use with your PlayStation 4 may either require it or work better over the more powerful charging and data port. Some things work just fine over USB 2.0, but this is one of those situations where it's not that expensive to be on the latest and greatest standards you can, so there's no good reason not to be. Plus, you're future-proofing your tech for the next few years, or whenever 4.0 decides to raise its hand.
Anker offers the best combination of quality, reliability, warranty, and price.
The Anker hub not only supports powering and charging your peripherals, but also data transfer. This means most things that actually interact with the PS4's OS work as intended, freeing up your other USB ports for the things that don't. Also, because there are only four ports, you won't need an external power cable to take full advantage of it.
That one big thing that doesn't work is your external hard drive. The PS4 can't read an external hard drive through a USB hub, so it must be connected directly to one of the PS4's built-in USB ports if you want it to work.
Alternatives to the Anker 4-port USB 3.0 hub
Anker's USB hub is great, but there are other options to consider. One gives you even more USB ports, just in case four isn't enough. If you can believe it, the other's even cheaper than the Anker one and offers the same functionality.
Runner-up
Anker 7-port USB 3.0 hub
Seven ports, and all the USB you need
Anker's higher capacity 7-port USB hub offers more connections on a single hub and carries Anker's unmatched brand trust.
This 7-port USB 3.0 hub should have more than enough ports for anything you need. It's a little pricey and it requires the use of a power adapter, but it'll serve you well if you can deal with the unwieldiness.
Value pick
Sabrent 4-port USB 3.0 hub
Sabrent delivers the bare necessities
Sabrent won't win any design awards, nor will they get much in the way of recognition for engineering prowess, but at just $10 this USB 3.0 hub gets the job done.
Looking to save money? Sabrent's 4-port USB 3.0 hub is affordable and does what you need — powers your USB-based peripherals and accessories. It's a bit more annoying to use than Anker's and it doesn't look as good on top of a PS4, but if you are on a tight budget then there's nothing better.
Bottom line
Almost any modern-day USB hub you can find will likely work with the PlayStation 4, but we know for a fact that Anker's works fully and perfectly. We love that it doesn't require external power and that it doesn't look like an eyesore amongst your other cool gadgets.
Most importantly, we trust the Anker name, not just for the initial quality, but also because the company's warranty and support are top notch. We like it so much that we'd recommend buying two of these if you need even more ports.
Credits — The team that worked on this guide
Quentyn Kennemer is a diehard gamer and tech enthusiast who has a strong need for the very products he loves writing about. His recommendations are drawn from personal experience and deep knowledge of the technology at play.
Jaz Brown has a keen appreciation for the art and history of gaming. He owns arcade cabinets and retro consoles galore and knows the value good peripherals can add to your gaming experience.
This post may contain affiliate links. See our disclosure policy for more details.