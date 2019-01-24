The Anker 4-Port USB 3.0 HUB is affordable, sleek, and has all the necessary USB ports to support your various PS4 needs.

Anker's USB Hub has four USB 3.0 ports to expand your PlayStation 4's capabilities. It's also portable, so you can take it with you wherever you need it.

Who should buy this USB hub?

With hard drives, charging cables, flash drives, PlayStation Move controllers, PSVR headsets, and more fighting for life on your PS4, you'll find that there just aren't enough USB ports to go around. Instead of endless amounts of cable swapping, you can remedy that problem with Anker's USB Hub.

Is it a good time to buy this USB hub?

There's no time like the present. USB hubs are pretty standard and there are no next-generation technological benefits worth waiting on, so feel free to buy this one whenever your budget can fit it in.

Reasons to buy Affordable

Sleek footprint

Long cable

No external power required Reasons not to buy You may want more ports

Perfect for your PS4

Anker's 4-port USB 3.0 hub has everything you need to support healthy PS4 function. It has four USB 3.0 ports, so you effectively quadruple the number of devices you can attach to your console at the same time.

It's important to get a USB 3.0 hub, as some accessories you use with your PlayStation 4 may either require it or work better over the more powerful charging and data port. Some things work just fine over USB 2.0, but this is one of those situations where it's not that expensive to be on the latest and greatest standards you can, so there's no good reason not to be. Plus, you're future-proofing your tech for the next few years, or whenever 4.0 decides to raise its hand.

Anker offers the best combination of quality, reliability, warranty, and price.

The Anker hub not only supports powering and charging your peripherals, but also data transfer. This means most things that actually interact with the PS4's OS work as intended, freeing up your other USB ports for the things that don't. Also, because there are only four ports, you won't need an external power cable to take full advantage of it.

That one big thing that doesn't work is your external hard drive. The PS4 can't read an external hard drive through a USB hub, so it must be connected directly to one of the PS4's built-in USB ports if you want it to work.

Alternatives to the Anker 4-port USB 3.0 hub

Anker's USB hub is great, but there are other options to consider. One gives you even more USB ports, just in case four isn't enough. If you can believe it, the other's even cheaper than the Anker one and offers the same functionality.