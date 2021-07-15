Best travel cases for PS5 Android Central 2021

It's no secret that the PS5 is one of, if not the biggest consoles to have ever released. Unfortunately, WIth its bulky and honestly weird shape, the system isn't the easiest to move around or fit in an entertainment center. However, if you happen to travel a lot or are simply going on vacation and want to take your console with you so you don't miss out on any of the best PS5 games, finding a good way to transport it while keeping the system safe might leave you scratching your head. Thankfully, there are already a handful of great options available for finding the best travel cases for PS5 in 2021. These are our picks for the best around.

King of the hill : Case Club PlayStation 5 Portable Gaming Station Staff Pick The Case Club PS5 Portable Gaming Station does it all when it comes to travel management. It can carry your console, hold remotes, store games, cables, and headsets, and even sports a full HD monitor for you to play the games on, should you choose to do so. Of course, this is a higher-end option and only reserved for those looking to play straight out of a case. $700 at Amazon

$700 at Case Club Handy and spacious : USA Gear Console Travel Case A more traditional case, USA Gear's travel case offers water and scratch resistance and a sturdy handle for you to take your console wherever you are. There's also plenty of compartments included, so you'll be able to take some extra items, including a controller, headset, or some games. This sturdy USA Gear travel bag transports your PS5 safe and sound wherever you go. It offers water and scratch resistance in a compact hand-carry package. Plus, there are plenty of compartments to generously accommodate extra items. $100 at Amazon

$100 at Walmart A hardshell case : CASEMATIX Hard Shell Travel Case Casematix aims to give players a much more sturdy option, as its travel case for the PS5 sports a hard shell and customized foam inserts for either the Standard or Digital Editions of the PS5. The case fits the console, sports a "crushproof" hard shell, and, thanks to its foam inserts, is shock absorbent as well. The downside to this case is its price and lack of compartments for anything outside of the console, its stand, and two controllers, but it's hard to argue that this isn't the most protective case available. $150 at Amazon Sleek and stylish : Partage PS5 Case If you want a sleeker, more minimalist case to carry around your PS5, then Partage has the bag for you. With a simple white front sporting just the brands' logo, this case comes with enough room to store your console, two controllers, and even a stack of games if you'd like. The bag also features a shoulder strap for those looking to keep the highly coveted system close to their chest at all times. $80 at Amazon Free accessories : G-STORY Case Storage Bag for PS5 G-Story's bag features many standard travel case requirements, including a non-slip mat, high-quality waterproof nylon finish, and a leather carrying handle. Unlike other brands, though, G-Story also includes some free accessories for your DualSense controller, with a silicone protective cover and analog stick caps included with the purchase of the case. $60 at Amazon Free accessories : Topaty Storage Bag for PS5 Topaty's PS5 storage bag is probably the most nondescript of the cases available for the console, and that isn't a bad thing. If you prefer not to advertise that you're carrying around a next-gen console with you for one reason or another, then this is for you. Unfortunately, Topaty's bag only has enough room for the console and two controllers, and while it does have a zipper pouch, it'd likely be hard to fit much more in here. $68 at Amazon

Tons of great PS5 travel case options

Despite having been out for less than a year, there's already a surprisingly decent amount of options available if you're looking to take your PS5 on the road with you. If you're looking for something that does everything, including play games, then the Case Club Portable Gaming Station is going to be for you. But, of course, this does much more than simply store your console, so it might not be for everyone.

If you're looking for something that offers some serious protection, then Casematix's hardshell offering may be for you. Not only does it have waterproof features, but its hard case and foam inserts also make it crush and shockproof as well. The Topaty Storage Bag is also a great choice if you're looking to stay lowkey in your travels, but still want to take some gaming gear with you.

Really, it's hard to go wrong with any of the options on this list. But, unfortunately, when it comes to taking your PS5 on the go, it's not exactly the easiest to do on your own. The system doesn't make for the best travel partner, thanks to its bulky design and, frankly, gigantic frame. However, with some careful planning and the right case, you'll be able to protect your console and ensure that you'll have one of the best gaming machines in the world with you wherever you go.