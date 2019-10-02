Best Streaming Equipment for PlayStation 4 Android Central 2019
Streaming is now a massive part of the gaming experience, and everyone wants to try and be the next Ninja. To make a living at it though, you will need to spend some money to get equipment to help you succeed. We've put together a list of stuff that will help you reach the audience you want.
- Best 4K streaming: Avermedia Live Gamer 4K
- Crystal sound: Blue Yeti Microphone
- All the control!: Stream Deck 15-button
- Control on the cheap: Stream Deck Mini
- Let there be light!: Razer Kiyo Streaming Webcam
- Hide the mess: Esmart Collapsible Chromakey Panel
- It's red so it's better: HyperX QuadCast USB microphone
- USB streaming: Elgato HD60 S
- External lighting: SUPON LCD Display Lighting
- The sound of streaming: InnoGear Heavy Duty Microphone Stand
- Release the Kraken!: Razer Kraken
Best 4K streaming: Avermedia Live Gamer 4KEditors choice
On a hardware level, the Avermedia Live Gamer 4K is the top dog right now for consumer-grade capture cards. Not only will it capture 4K video at up to 60 frames per second (FPS), but it will also allow capture of HDR Passthrough, too. It's an internal capture card (with added RGB, which is terrific) and for folks using it to capture PC footage, the Live Gamer 4K can do 1440p at 120 FPS and 1080p at a whopping 240 FPS.
Crystal sound: Blue Yeti MicrophoneStaff Pick
The Blue Yeti is the gold standard for USB microphones. Streaming with one of these produces sharp tones and an all-round great sound. It has a gain dial built-in, a mute button on the front, and a jack to put your favorite headphones in to monitor your output. It's a must-have for streaming or recording.
Control on the cheap: Stream Deck Mini
It's expensive to get started in streaming, so while your channel is small, it's OK for you to start small too. The Stream Deck Mini does precisely what it's big sibling does, just with fewer buttons. It's also much cheaper.
Let there be light!: Razer Kiyo Streaming Webcam
While you want to stream your gaming content in 4K if you can, your face doesn't need that much detail. 1080p is more than enough for a webcam and this Razer model has the massive advantage of an inbuilt ring light. Being lit on stream makes all the difference to the quality.
Hide the mess: Esmart Collapsible Chromakey Panel
Unless you have a dedicated streaming space or office, it's hard to make sure everything is clean and tidy around your stream. This green screen will let you hide the mess and use custom graphics for your background.
It's red so it's better: HyperX QuadCast USB microphone
Outstanding audio makes the difference between bad streamers and good streamers. This mic from HyperX has superior sound quality to a lot of microphones out there. Plus, it's red and black, which looks cool.
USB streaming: Elgato HD60 S
The streaming cards that you put in your PC are a great option, but if you're running your stream from a laptop, then you won't have that option. TheHD60 S streams your console at 1080p 60 FPS, which is a great starting point for most people.
External lighting: SUPON LCD Display Lighting
If you want to be a personality when streaming, then people need to see you in the best possible light — literally. This LED is adjustable to give you the best lighting for your space.
The sound of streaming: InnoGear Heavy Duty Microphone Stand
Having control is important. This microphone stand, with a pop guard, will help you adjust the distance you are from the mic without having to make yourself uncomfortable while gaming. This one goes well with the Blue Yeti we listed earlier.
Release the Kraken!: Razer Kraken
Having a good set of headphones is essential when you're streaming or gaming especially if you are playing in a team. The Razer Krakens are a reasonable price for a great product. They also come in bright colors, too.
Primal Stream
Streaming is simple once you've figured out what you want to do and which products you need. A video card is a great first step, and if you want the best-looking footage possible, you'll want something like the Avermedia Live Gamer 4K. You can use it with your PC and it'll stream your PS4 games in great video quality and it connects to all the major streaming services. The card has an excellent passthrough system so that you can connect your PlayStation through it and into your monitor with no lag on the original video and no loss of quality.
Your audio is the next most significant area for you to concentrate your efforts. If you can, don't skimp on the microphone you use. I have the Blue Yeti, and it produces some of the best audio around. Podcasters around the world use the Yeti, and it's easy to see why.
If you're serious about community and want to interact with your audience a little more, the Stream Deck Mini is an excellent choice. The six-button layout is perfect for small streams, and those buttons change dynamically depending on your screen. If you need tweets, you can open Twitter, and the Mini will load up the six tweets you programmed in. It's so helpful!
