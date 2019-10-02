Best Streaming Equipment for PlayStation 4 Android Central 2019

Streaming is now a massive part of the gaming experience, and everyone wants to try and be the next Ninja. To make a living at it though, you will need to spend some money to get equipment to help you succeed. We've put together a list of stuff that will help you reach the audience you want.

Primal Stream

Streaming is simple once you've figured out what you want to do and which products you need. A video card is a great first step, and if you want the best-looking footage possible, you'll want something like the Avermedia Live Gamer 4K. You can use it with your PC and it'll stream your PS4 games in great video quality and it connects to all the major streaming services. The card has an excellent passthrough system so that you can connect your PlayStation through it and into your monitor with no lag on the original video and no loss of quality.

Your audio is the next most significant area for you to concentrate your efforts. If you can, don't skimp on the microphone you use. I have the Blue Yeti, and it produces some of the best audio around. Podcasters around the world use the Yeti, and it's easy to see why.

If you're serious about community and want to interact with your audience a little more, the Stream Deck Mini is an excellent choice. The six-button layout is perfect for small streams, and those buttons change dynamically depending on your screen. If you need tweets, you can open Twitter, and the Mini will load up the six tweets you programmed in. It's so helpful!

We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.