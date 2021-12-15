Best streaming equipment for PS4 and PS5 in 2022

Streaming is now a massive part of the gaming experience, and everyone wants to try and be the next Ninja. To make a living at it, though, you'll need to spend some money to get the equipment that will help you succeed. So we've put together a list of some of the best PS4 streaming equipment and also PS5 accessories that will help you reach the audience you want while retaining some great streaming quality. Don't worry about compatibility. Many of these picks work with the PS5, so you can stream the best PS5 games on the new console.

Primal streaming

Streaming is simple once you've figured out what you want to do and which products you need. A video card is a solid first step, and if you want the best-looking footage possible, you'll want something like the Avermedia Live Gamer 4K. You can use it with your PC, and it'll stream your PS4 or PS5 games in great video quality. Plus, it connects to all the major streaming services. The card has an excellent passthrough system so that you can connect your PlayStation through it and into your monitor with no lag on the original video and no loss of quality.

Your audio is the next most significant area for you to concentrate your efforts. If you can, don't skimp on the microphone you use. Some of us have the Blue Yeti, and it produces some of the best audio around. Podcasters around the world use the Yeti, and it's easy to see why.

Going with the Razer Kraken brand is a solid choice for excellent audio quality while you stream. Razer makes great headsets, and with the 3D Audio support of the PS5, you don't have to break your bank picking a headset out.

If you're serious about community and want to interact with your audience a little more, the Stream Deck Mini is an excellent choice. The six-button layout is perfect for small streams, and those buttons change dynamically depending on your screen. If you need tweets, you can open Twitter, and the Mini will load up the six tweets you programmed in. It's so helpful!