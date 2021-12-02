Best Strategy Games for PS4 in 2022

Once upon a time, strategy games and consoles didn't really get along. If you wanted to play great strategy games, your best bet was to stick to a PC. However, things have changed. Consoles are far more powerful than they once were, and various developers have created solid strategy games which you can experience from the comfort of your couch. If you enjoy getting down to the nitty-gritty, looking for any advantage, and tactical planning, then strategy games might just be what you're looking for.

Get your game on

There are a lot of games available on the PS4, especailly strategy games. They're a very specific sort of animal that caters to a very specific sort of gamer. The great thing is that that there are so many different types of strategy games that there's something out there for just about everyone. For the best-made strategy game I've ever played look no further than XCOM 2. My current personal favorite — it changes every few hours or so — is Valkyria Chronicles 4.

If neither pick is quite right for you, then have a look at Cities: Skylines. Cities: Skylines makes me happy in the way the old SimCity games used to. Working out the minutiae of a cities day-to-day working is a lot of fun and Skylines does it all so well, and so beautifully, I end up playing it for hours. If you like a good city management game, then this is for you.