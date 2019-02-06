Action-packed, fast-paced gameplay isn't the only way to get your heart pumping. Some of us find that very same experience being as stealthy as possible. The stakes are never higher than when you can't be detected, so here are the best stealth games for the PlayStation 4.
★ Featured favorite
The Last of Us Remastered
The Last of Us Remastered is praised for its cinematics and impeccable character-driven storytelling, but its gameplay mechanics are nothing to sneeze at. With an infection plaguing the world and scarce resources, you'll need to use your bullets wisely. Sometimes this means not using them at all. The best course of action in The Last of Us is no action as you stealth your way through dilapidated cities, avoiding threats around every corner.
Otherworldly powers
Dishonored 2
One playthrough just isn't enough to see everything that the world of Dishonored 2 has to offer. Its level design encourages exploration and you'll need to think outside of the box to complete your objectives. The entire game can be played without killing a single person, making it the perfect challenge for stealth enthusiasts. Playing this "clean hands" style also rewards you with a better ending and a city in less chaos.
Agent 47 on a mission
Hitman 2
Hitman truly brings a new meaning to hiding in plain sight. As Agent 47 you'll need to use every tool — and costume — at your disposal to take out your targets in public areas surrounded by crowds. If guards begin to grow suspicious or you're not allowed into a restricted area, simply change outfits and they'll be none the wiser. Just be sure to keep your weapons well hidden.
Augmented abilities
Deus Ex: Mankind Divided
Cyberpunk fans should feel right at home with Deus Ex: Mankind Divided. As the rift between transhumans (those with cybernetic augmentations) and humans grows every day, Adam Jensen delves into the midst of the turmoil to fight the Illuminati (yes, you read that right). Get to the heart of the conspiracy without alerting your enemies.
No one will hear you scream
Alien: Isolation
Don't let the bad taste that Alien: Colonial Marines left in your mouth turn you off from other Alien games. Alien: Isolation is an outstanding survival horror title that tasks you with avoiding the titular creature as you attempt to learn what happened to the crew of the Nostromo, notably Ellen Ripley, the playable character's iconic mother. Hold your breath and don't make a sound.
Goblins & orcs & elves
Styx: Shards of Darkness
Set in a magical fantasy world full of elves and goblins, the story itself isn't as important as its gameplay is when you're infiltrating palaces and lurking through dank dungeons. Use Styx's magic to your advantage to turn invisible if you're in a sticky situation, or lob a few handfuls of dust at the torches to darken your path.
Double the fun
Batman: Return to Arkham
Batman: Return to Arkham is a two-for-one deal. You get two commendable stealth games all in one package. Yeah, it's fun to prowl Arkham Asylum and Arkham City as our favorite caped crusader and take out throngs of bad guys in fist fights, but taking them out without being seen is an even more rewarding experience as you hear the fear in their voices when they realize what's going on.
If you're looking to stay in the shadows, pick up The Last of Us Remastered. For those who want the thrill of hiding in plain sight, you won't get any better than Hitman 2 on PlayStation 4. There's a little something for everyone, from horror to fantasy fans.
This post may contain affiliate links. See our disclosure policy for more details.