Action-packed, fast-paced gameplay isn't the only way to get your heart pumping. Some of us find that very same experience being as stealthy as possible. The stakes are never higher than when you can't be detected, so here are the best stealth games for the PlayStation 4.

★ Featured favorite The Last of Us Remastered The Last of Us Remastered is praised for its cinematics and impeccable character-driven storytelling, but its gameplay mechanics are nothing to sneeze at. With an infection plaguing the world and scarce resources, you'll need to use your bullets wisely. Sometimes this means not using them at all. The best course of action in The Last of Us is no action as you stealth your way through dilapidated cities, avoiding threats around every corner. $19 at Amazon

If you're looking to stay in the shadows, pick up The Last of Us Remastered. For those who want the thrill of hiding in plain sight, you won't get any better than Hitman 2 on PlayStation 4. There's a little something for everyone, from horror to fantasy fans.

This post may contain affiliate links. See our disclosure policy for more details.