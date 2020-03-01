Sports games have wide appeal, letting you live your fantasy of crafting the perfect team and leading your favorite players to victory. They give you a way to enjoy your favorite sport during the off-season or try games that would be impossible, or at least illegal, in the real world. Whether your a hardcore fan or a casual competitor, the PlayStation 4 has a wide selection of titles to choose from.

Featured favorite : Rocket League Why play soccer with people when you can do it with customized Battle-Cars? Face your friends in the arena through local multiplayer and online play that lets you also share games with people playing on PC. The impressive physics engine is easy to pick up while adding realism to the fantasy sport. $25 at Amazon

Be a good sport

Sports games are about as different as sports themselves, with some like eFootball Pro Evolution Soccer 2020 focusing on hyperrealism and strategic team building while others like Rocket League are about bringing the joy of competition to your living room with a more whimsical touch. But hopefully, this list will cover all the bases, including the best way to run the bases.

Many of these games like NBA 2K20 include microtransactions, so consider not just the list price but how much money you're interested in putting into the game while you're playing. Casual players shouldn't have to spend anything but time to put together a working and fun team. Still, these games can get really competitive as the line between eports and physical sports continues to blur through big league deals and tournaments.

If you're worried about restraint, stick with something like FutureGrind where you're just pushing yourself to the limits.

We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.