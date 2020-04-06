Best Smartwatches for Working from Home Android Central 2020

Wearing a smartwatch is supposed to be an all-day, all-night affair, and that includes while working from home. Being in your humble abode also means you can take breaks for meals or get a quick chore done. If you leave your phone behind in your home office space, your wrist can tell you what you need to know. Whether it's a quick call you can take through Bluetooth headphones or knowing just how sedentary you've become, a smartwatch can be a helpful tool.

Why a smartwatch works at home

A smartwatch is really an extension of your phone, so if you imagine how often you might look at your phone to see whatever information you need to know, it would only be natural to look at your wrist instead. Not all the time, mind you, but often enough that you wouldn't need to always reach for your handset.

It could be something as simple as getting a text message or email from a business contact confirming receipt of an important document or even just seeing a reminder to get up and stretch away from your desk. Being active at home isn't always as easy as it sounds, especially when hours can fly by, but movement and stretching are great ways to keep the blood flowing away from stationary positions.

In that sense, smartwatches cut through the monotony, while also reducing distractions. You probably won't get lost in a social media feed on your watch, but you can quickly skip a music track you're listening to in the background or through a pair of headphones. It's those snippets of functionality that you would typically use when away from home that can be just as useful when working from home.

What will you wear on the job?

Working from home doesn't have to feel like a terrible case of self-isolation if productivity and getting the job done is part of what you want to get out of a smartwatch. Any one of these devices will always focus on tracking movement and biometrics first, but their increasing sophistication is bridging the divide. But we recommend the Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 because it's the best all-around smartwatch available now for Android. The design is stellar, and the integration works when the compatibility is there.

You can still get a solid experience with your home-based fitness regimen while wearing the Fitbit Versa 2, which also offers solid battery life and plugs in well to Fitbit Premium. The voice assistants available in the Fossil Gen 5 Carlyle and Amazfit Verge are convenient when they execute well, so you don't always have to speak loudly to issue a command when burning the midnight oil.

Finding the right work balance at home is challenging if you're not used to it, but when you have tools on you, use them to your benefit. That's what a smartwatch is supposed to be for.