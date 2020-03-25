Best Smartwatches & Fitness Trackers for Best Buy Curbside Pickup Android Central 2020

I don't know about you, but even though I have been working from home for over a year, I'm getting a pretty severe case of cabin fever right about now. Even with local shelter-in-place declarations, we're fortunately still allowed to go on walks, hikes, and runs — provided of course that we are in good health and stay at least six feet apart from other people. If you want to get some steps in and need a new smartwatch or fitness tracker, Best Buy has you covered! You can order online, and in most cases, get it today (or very quickly) through their Curbside Pickup service. Here are some of my favorites from their available selection.

Which wearable will you get?

If you need to stretch those legs and get some activity in during your quarantine, it's good to know that Best Buy has you covered with their Curbside Pickup service. Our top recommendation for the best all-around smartwatch and fitness tracker for Android users is the Samsung Galaxy Active 2. It has a gorgeous design, decent battery life, and great fitness features.

If a more traditional smartwatch isn't your thing and you're looking for something a little more adventurous, try the Garmin Instinct. That outdoor fitness watch will outlast us all with it's weatherproofing and insane battery life. Alternatively, if you just want something small, simple, and comfortable that covers all the basics, check out something like the Fitbit Inspire HR. You'll get sleep and step tracking, notifications, and week-long battery life.

Whichever wearable you decide on, just know that an active lifestyle is essential for self-care, and not only during the COVID-19 scare but for the rest of your life. Take care of yourself!

