The Old Skool AC adapter is everything you need to replace a broken or lost PlayStation VR AC adapter. The cables are long enough to give you plenty of room to maneuver.

It's a pretty simple replacement part for you PSVR, but if you don't get the right one it could be disastrous. The Old Skool AC adapter delivers what you need when you need it.

Sometimes the product with the best reviews is the right one.

Who should buy the Old Skool AC adapter?

If you have lost or broken your PSVR AC adapter, or you just need an extra one for travel, you should pick up one of these adapters. It seems obvious, but you can't play if you have no power, so you will need to pick one up as soon as possible.

Is it a good time to buy the Old Skool adapter?

The best time to buy is when your adapter breaks! Of course, you can always pick up another for spares. This works on both generations of the PlayStation VR, so will last you until the PSVR 2 arrives.

Reasons to buy Designed for the PSVR

Long cables

Small outlet plug Reasons not to buy Not as cheap as others

So why choose this one?

All AC adapters are pretty much the same right? So how do we decide which one to recommend? There is a lot of different criteria that go into choosing the best product for you to buy, including price, quality, and usefulness. Let's breakdown what makes the Old Skool Ac adapter our choice.

One of my pet peeves is massive blocks covering multiple outlets in a power strip. You only have so many outlets, and with the modern power demands having them blocked over is a pain. One of the reasons the Old Skool adapter appeals is that it uses the standard two-pin plugs with the lowest profile possible, coupled with a charging block.

This block can be easily hidden around your PS4 or PSVR box, without covering other, essential outlets especially with the cables the Old Skool has. The cables are significantly longer than some of the other adapters, giving you far more choice in where your power block can go in your in-home setup.

The Old Skool adapter is specifically designed for the PSVR, making it the clear choice against other, more generic adapters.

While the PSVR only requires a standard AC adapter with a 12 volt and three amp output, it does also require a plug with a pin in the center. Of course, they are easy enough to find, but the Old Skool adapter is specifically designed for the PSVR, making it the clear choice against other, more generic adapters.

Lastly, the price of the Old Skool is perfectly placed to be offer quality and savings. Sure, you could get something for cheaper but then you run the risk of getting poor quality products that will likely break sooner rather than later, making you buy another one.

Alternatives to the Old Skool AC adapter for PSVR

While I like the power block over the outlet covering style, there are alternatives that you might like to consider.