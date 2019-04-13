The Old Skool AC adapter is everything you need to replace a broken or lost PlayStation VR AC adapter. The cables are long enough to give you plenty of room to maneuver.
Our pick
Old Skool AC adapter for PSVR
Sometimes the product with the best reviews is the right one.
It's a pretty simple replacement part for you PSVR, but if you don't get the right one it could be disastrous. The Old Skool AC adapter delivers what you need when you need it.
Who should buy the Old Skool AC adapter?
If you have lost or broken your PSVR AC adapter, or you just need an extra one for travel, you should pick up one of these adapters. It seems obvious, but you can't play if you have no power, so you will need to pick one up as soon as possible.
Is it a good time to buy the Old Skool adapter?
The best time to buy is when your adapter breaks! Of course, you can always pick up another for spares. This works on both generations of the PlayStation VR, so will last you until the PSVR 2 arrives.
Reasons to buy
- Designed for the PSVR
- Long cables
- Small outlet plug
Reasons not to buy
- Not as cheap as others
So why choose this one?
All AC adapters are pretty much the same right? So how do we decide which one to recommend? There is a lot of different criteria that go into choosing the best product for you to buy, including price, quality, and usefulness. Let's breakdown what makes the Old Skool Ac adapter our choice.
One of my pet peeves is massive blocks covering multiple outlets in a power strip. You only have so many outlets, and with the modern power demands having them blocked over is a pain. One of the reasons the Old Skool adapter appeals is that it uses the standard two-pin plugs with the lowest profile possible, coupled with a charging block.
This block can be easily hidden around your PS4 or PSVR box, without covering other, essential outlets especially with the cables the Old Skool has. The cables are significantly longer than some of the other adapters, giving you far more choice in where your power block can go in your in-home setup.
The Old Skool adapter is specifically designed for the PSVR, making it the clear choice against other, more generic adapters.
While the PSVR only requires a standard AC adapter with a 12 volt and three amp output, it does also require a plug with a pin in the center. Of course, they are easy enough to find, but the Old Skool adapter is specifically designed for the PSVR, making it the clear choice against other, more generic adapters.
Lastly, the price of the Old Skool is perfectly placed to be offer quality and savings. Sure, you could get something for cheaper but then you run the risk of getting poor quality products that will likely break sooner rather than later, making you buy another one.
Alternatives to the Old Skool AC adapter for PSVR
While I like the power block over the outlet covering style, there are alternatives that you might like to consider.
Runner-up
T Power AC/DC adapter
Power without the block.
With its six feet of cable, the T Power is a great choice for anyone who doesn't like a big power block on their adapter.
If you are one of those people who have outlets to spare and don't like the ugly power block in their way, the T Power AC adapter may be the right choice for you. It's even a little cheaper than the Old Skool adapter.
Value pick
EPTech Ac/DC adapter for PSVR
Cost effective and long in the cable.
Another power block style adapter, the EPTech boasts a 10-foot cable so you can arrange everything how you want.
This looks to be another good choice for those of us who like the power block model rather than the outlet blocking style. The 10-foot long cable is perfect to help you hide everything away.
Bottom line
The Old Skool AC adapter is everything we need from an AC/DC adapter for the PSVR. It's a little more expensive than the cheapest model, but it is the one we would use.
In fact, I ordered one as a backup to my current adapter. My cat likes to chew cables and the original adapter is looking a little suspect.
