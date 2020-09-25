Best RC Trucks Android Central 2020

The best RC trucks vary and are available in a wide range of styles and suitability. Some are used on straight-level roads, to rough and rocky terrains. They also feature a variety of levels when it comes to quality, such as expensive hobby-grade models to toys for kids. But hopefully, this shortlist will help save you time when choosing the best RC truck for your needs.

We can't all go off-roading for real, but the best RC trucks are our next best option

Whether you want an RC truck to race or climb hills, you can find a suitable truck. The large variety available can quickly confuse you. That is why we recommend the Top Race Remote Control Car as our best choice. It's cheap but doesn't sacrifice on the features for terrains and other applications. Its strong anti-collision structure and immense rock-climbing power are sure to give you a surprise.

For those wanting raw speed in their truck, then the Traxxas T-Maxx Classic 4WD Monster Truck will match your expectations. But if you value the rock-climbing capabilities more, go with the Redcat Racing Everest-10 Electric Rock Crawler.

Whichever truck you choose from our list, you're sure to enjoy endless fun with some of the best RC trucks to add to your collection.