Best RC Trucks Android Central 2020
The best RC trucks vary and are available in a wide range of styles and suitability. Some are used on straight-level roads, to rough and rocky terrains. They also feature a variety of levels when it comes to quality, such as expensive hobby-grade models to toys for kids. But hopefully, this shortlist will help save you time when choosing the best RC truck for your needs.
- Most popular choice: Top Race Remote Control Car
- Fast truck for adults: Altair Fast Remote Control Crawler
- Best value: Traxxas Stampede 2WD Monster Truck
- Best for those starting out: Redcat Racing Blackout XTE - 4WD Monster Truck
- Nitro powered 4WD: Traxxas T-Maxx Classic 4WD Monster Truck
- Best for speed kids: Kid Galaxy high Speed F150 Truck Platimum Version
- Best rock crawler: Redcat Racing Everest-10 Electric Rock Crawler
- Combination of crawler and speed: Hosim Large Size High Speed RC Truck
- Simple and fun: BEZGAR 17 Toy Grade 1:14 Scale Remote Control Car
Most popular choice: Top Race Remote Control CarStaff Pick
Here is an excellent truck that both adults and kids can enjoy. The strong anti-collision structure, four-wheel drive, and the thick oversized anti-skid tires take this RC truck over practically any terrain. Even shallow water will not stop the Top Race monster truck because the waterproof electronics keep it going. This off-road truck comes with powerful dual motors and shocks to get through the toughest landscape without breaking down or getting stuck, but don't forget its excellence on a straight road also. It offers exceptional value for the cost.
Fast truck for adults: Altair Fast Remote Control Crawler
Take this 4-wheel drive, water-resistant bad boy for a spin at up to 30 miles per hour. The Altair RC truck is a delight in lime green and black look with those mean-looking giant tires. Dual motors with metal sealed bearings, and a steel body ensures the Altair speeds through any heavy-duty obstacle. As for climbing, each tire has independent suspension, so race up those trails and see what this beast can do.
Best value: Traxxas Stampede 2WD Monster Truck
The Traxxas Stampede truck has the famous Titan 12-turn 550 modified motor with a torque-controlled slipper clutch for raw power. The 2.8-inch tires have foam inserts pre-glued on to mirror chrome all-star wheels that complement the wonderfully painted body. This truck is built for any terrain or weather, the transmitter is waterproof also, so go out and showcase your investment.
Best for those starting out: Redcat Racing Blackout XTE - 4WD Monster Truck
Use the tunable suspension, adjustable height, camber, and shocks, and gear differentials to optimize the performance of this Redcat Volcano truck. A 4-wheel drive monster, the plastic chassis, electric motor, and waterproof high torque steering servo give you the performance and speed that makes for complete excitement. No doubt about it, this is one of the best RC trucks for individuals who are just starting.
Nitro powered 4WD: Traxxas T-Maxx Classic 4WD Monster Truck
The Traxxas T-Maxx has a beautiful look to complement its performance. A TRX racing engine and a tuned exhaust system send the T-Maxx hurtling at speeds of up to 45 miles per hour. The 3.8-inch Chevron tires with mirror chrome split-spoke wheels supplement the colors of the main body. Run the T-Maxx on any surface, and it will just keep on going.
Best for speed kids: Kid Galaxy high Speed F150 Truck Platimum Version
The Kid Galaxy RC truck is built for speed, reaching up to 30 miles per hour. The 20V lithium-ion battery is rechargeable and can be swapped with a 20V Black & Decker, DeWalt, or Stanley power tool battery for longer play. The wide rubber tires can handle almost any surface from sand, dirt, gravel, and pavement. A great feature is this truck has a safety breaker that shuts down the truck if the battery or motor gets too hot.
Best rock crawler: Redcat Racing Everest-10 Electric Rock Crawler
This crawler will climb over anything on which it can get traction. The oil-filled shocks are aluminum capped to give extra stability, and the Everest features ball bearings throughout the design. Just adjust the ride height and tune the suspension to optimize the performance for the terrain, and the large tires will do the rest. Redcat makes exciting and quality RC vehicles, and this one is right up there with its waterproof electronics to keep it running in all kinds of weather.
Combination of crawler and speed: Hosim Large Size High Speed RC Truck
The Hosim RC truck reaches amazing level road speeds up to 30 miles per hour that is also built for off-road ventures. The premium anti-skid heavy-duty wheels and the sealed ball-bearings are specially designed for rugged roads and tough environments. Double powerful 390 motors provide massive power to the soft PVC rubber tires. Now you can enjoy the thrill of straight road racing and going on off-road trails.
Simple and fun: BEZGAR 17 Toy Grade 1:14 Scale Remote Control Car
This RC truck doesn't have the speed and power of the others on this list. But if you just want something simple the kids can enjoy, it might fit the bill. The car offers 2WD and can go up to about 12 miles per hour using its two rechargeable batteries. The wireless control system runs on the 2.4GHz frequency and the body is made of alloy material to withstand bumps, crashes, and rollovers. You'll have tons of fun and it's easy on the wallet.
We can't all go off-roading for real, but the best RC trucks are our next best option
Whether you want an RC truck to race or climb hills, you can find a suitable truck. The large variety available can quickly confuse you. That is why we recommend the Top Race Remote Control Car as our best choice. It's cheap but doesn't sacrifice on the features for terrains and other applications. Its strong anti-collision structure and immense rock-climbing power are sure to give you a surprise.
For those wanting raw speed in their truck, then the Traxxas T-Maxx Classic 4WD Monster Truck will match your expectations. But if you value the rock-climbing capabilities more, go with the Redcat Racing Everest-10 Electric Rock Crawler.
Whichever truck you choose from our list, you're sure to enjoy endless fun with some of the best RC trucks to add to your collection.
