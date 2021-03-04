Finding a really great deal on the PlayStation VR can sometimes feel impossible. Compatible with PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 consoles, this virtual reality headset has quickly become a favorite amongst gamers moving into the VR space; unfortunately, that also means there's rarely a reason for Sony or any retailers to provide a discount on it. Luckily, we know of a surefire way you can save on the PSVR anytime you'd like.

While the PlayStation VR is primarily a headset, you'll also need the PlayStation Camera and PlayStation Move controllers to complete the setup and play VR games on your PlayStation 4 or PlayStation 5. You could purchase these items separately and potentially pay less by doing so, though an easier way to purchase everything you need is with a PlayStation VR bundle. Sony is always offering some bundle that includes these essential VR peripherals as well as a new VR game so you'll be ready to start playing immediately.

One way you can always save on the PlayStation VR (when it's in stock) is by shopping at Target with a RedCard. Using a RedCard at checkout saves you 5% on your purchase and earns you free shipping. Best of all, the free debit version has no fees and costs absolutely nothing to use. Every Target shopper should have one in their wallet, especially considering how much it can save you on expensive purchases like the PSVR bundle below. Sign up today at Target to start saving on all your purchases there.

Best PSVR deals

PlayStation VR Marvel's Iron Man VR Bundle | from $332.49 at Target This PlayStation VR bundle includes the PSVR headset, two PlayStation Move controllers, the PlayStation Camera, and Marvel's Iron Man VR game. Use a RedCard to save $17.50 on the purchase instantly at checkout. from $332.49 at Target PlayStation VR Headset (GameStop Premium Refurbished) | $149.99 at GameStop Snag the PlayStation VR headset for only $150 in refurbished condition at GameStop! You'll also need to buy the PlayStation Camera and PlayStation Move controllers separately, and don't forget a PlayStation console! $149.99 at GameStop