Best PS5 headsets under $100 in 2022

While there are some amazing premium headsets for PS5, many great examples cater to those on a budget. Whether you're looking for value, a long battery life, or a good quality microphone, these are the best headsets under $100, organized by their specific strengths. If you're looking for the best overall headset, though, the Pulse 3D is the one for you since its Tempest 3D audio is unparalleled in this price category.

Source: Jennifer Locke / Android Central (Image credit: Source: Jennifer Locke / Android Central)

Best overall: Pulse 3D Wireless Headset

Pulse 3D Wireless Headset Affordable 3D audio Today's Best Deals $99 from Amazon Excellent 3D audio Great overall sound Comfortable Sleek design Official headset Battery life could be better Mic isn't as good as others

The Pulse 3D is the official PS5 headset and our best overall pick. While others on this list offer PS5 support and compatibility with other consoles, this headset is built solely for the latest PlayStation hardware. There are some great features here for the price. Plus, it's comfy, and it isn't bad looking either.

The biggest reason to own a Pulse 3D is the Tempest 3D audio. The sound is excellent, and while there may be better examples of this technology in more expensive headsets, the ability to pinpoint where a sound is coming from and the general sound clarity are great achievements for less than $100. Background noises such as rain are particularly well-realized too. While the mileage may vary from game to game, the difference in sound quality is very noticeable compared to what you'd hear through your TV.

The lack of a boom mic is also an aesthetically pleasing design choice and, thankfully, doesn't impact the quality too much. The mic is noise-canceling, and the voices are perfectly clear. Buttons such as volume control and a game/audio balancer are present in the ear cup, and there is seamless wireless functionality. The result is a clean and eye-catching design that is extremely convenient and easy to use. Although wireless connection is a great feature, the battery life could be better, however, needing a charge at around 12 hours.

Source: Razer (Image credit: Source: Razer)

Best value for money: Razer Kraken X

Despite being one of the cheapest on this list, the Razer Kraken X comes with a slew of features, with a decent mic and great audio for the price being two standouts. While it is not as strong a showing as some more expensive offerings, it is a genuinely solid choice. It represents an excellent deal for those looking for a very affordable but quality headset.

The Razer Kraken X features solid overall sound and a noise-canceling mic, two great features for gaming with friends and increasing immersion. Comfort is a high priority here, too, with the super lightweight frame weighing in at just 250 grams. Memory foam can be found in the headband, and glasses wearers are catered for with built-in eyewear channels designed to alleviate pressure.

Convenience is also well thought through, with a volume wheel and mute button found on the headset itself, allowing for easy adjustments to your gaming session. The impressive design choices do draw attention to the slightly more cumbersome wired connection more than it should, however. Although the sound is impressive for the price, it doesn't match the technology found in the more expensive headsets on this list.

Source: TheXboxHub (Image credit: Source: TheXboxHub)

Best all-rounder: EPOS Sennheiser GSP 300

EPOS Sennheiser GSP 300 Jack of all trades Today's Best Deals View at Amazon View at Best Buy 1 Walmart customer review ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ Does the basics well Easy to use Lightweight Dependable Doesn't excel in any one area

If you're looking for a headset that does all the basics well, look no further than the EPOS Sennheiser GSP 300. Featuring great sound as well as comfort and durability, the EPOS is an excellent choice for a budget headset and one that won't let you down.

The audio here is good quality, with great bass. The mic is clear and can be conveniently muted by simply raising the arm. Simplicity is key in other areas; a volume wheel is the only setting on the headset. While this could be seen as a negative, the no-frills yet dependable nature of the headset could be appealing to some first-time buyers. The EPOS is also very strong and lightweight and can be adjusted to fit different head shapes.

The downside to a one-headset-fits-all approach is that it doesn't excel in one area, and that problem is only heightened when the under $100 market is so competitive. If this is your first headset and you want a guarantee that each component will do the job, this is for you. Others do each element better, though.

Source: SteelSeries (Image credit: Source: SteelSeries)

Best microphone: SteelSeries Arctis 3 Console

SteelSeries Arctis 3 Console Crystal clear communication Today's Best Deals $82 from Amazon Amazing mic Comfortable Good price Flexible mic arm Sound is average Weakest Arctis headset

If multiplayer gaming sessions are your main focus, the SteelSeries Arctis 3 Console is a great pick. Featuring a mic that truly stands out among the competition, the headset shines in this department. There are other positives here, too, if you want a bit more than a good mic.

The noise cancellation inside the Arctis 3's microphone is excellent, while clearcast technology provides an enormous boost to clarity, with very low distortion. The arm is also flexible, allowing you to maneuver it to fit your preference. It's comfortable, too, with highly padded AirWeave ear cushions and a headband that allows for even weight distribution.

The sound is solid enough but unremarkable, though the headset is made with a different focus in mind. The Arctis 3 is also arguably the weakest in the Arctis line, but with a great price point and excellent mic, it is still a headset worth thinking about, especially if you have multiplayer gaming in mind.

Source: SwitchandClick (Image credit: Source: SwitchandClick)

Best battery life: ROCCAT ELO 7.1 Air

ROCCAT ELO 7.1 Air Long lasting Today's Best Deals View at Dell View at Best Buy View at Amazon Amazing battery life Cushioned headband Solid mic Sound could be better overall Poor seal when wearing glasses

Boasting a charge of 24hrs, the ROCCAT ELO 7.1 Air is a great wireless choice for those that prefer longer gaming sessions and stands out in this regard compared to many other headsets in this price bracket. Not only does it allow you to go longer without hunting for the charger, but it also comes with some decent features.

The headset picks up background noises well, creating a more immersive atmosphere when gaming. Truspeak technology is also present in the mic, representing an extremely clear voice when talking to others. It's comfortable, too; the metal headband is fully adjustable and well cushioned with memory foam.

Despite these positives, though, the ROCCAT does have its caveats. The ear cups often fail to provide a complete seal when wearing glasses, and the overall sound quality is not as good as others. For convenience, though, the long-lasting battery life is an excellent feature and well worth it for that alone.

Source: IGN (Image credit: Source: IGN)

Best sound quality: Razer BlackShark V2 X

Razer BlackShark V2 X Immersive sound Today's Best Deals View at Amazon View at Best Buy View at Adorama Great sound clarity and depth Noise-canceling Very light Cooling gel supports long sessions Poor build quality

While the 3D audio found in the Pulse 3D is better than the features found here, the overall best sound quality goes to the Razer BlackShark V2 X. The X model is cheaper than the standard V2 model and only has a slight reduction in quality, with the X still boasting excellent consistency and accuracy throughout your gaming session.

Triforce titanium sound drivers allow for high, mid, and low-end clarity while cooling gel-infused cushions help prevent overheating. Immersive noise canceling is also present, aiding the strong audio, while a clear, bendable mic allows for versatility. A lightweight frame completes the package and further increases the in-game immersion.

While the V2 X is very impressive under the hood, it has sacrificed some build quality in favor of a better audio experience. The frame, despite being lightweight, is built with decidedly lower quality material than other headsets in this price range. Still, if it's overall sound quality you want, this is the one for you.

Bottom line

If you're looking for the best example of a headset under $100, the Pulse 3D is the one you want. The 3D audio alone is worth the money, with PS5 games taking on a new layer of sound that is well worth experiencing. The high level of comfort and sleek design are also welcome bonuses, and the whole package makes for an excellent headset regardless of the price.

There are, of course, other headsets under $100 catering for your individual tastes, with many of them excelling in just one area. If you've just invested in a new PS5 and want to save some money, though, It's clear that the Pulse 3D delivers on all fronts and contains features rivaling those of its more expensive counterparts.

Credits — The team that worked on this guide

Matt Shore is a freelance writer at Android Central. He can often be found browsing the Playstation store for something to add to the huge backlog that he won't get through. He thinks the Vita is criminally underrated. You can follow him on Twitter.