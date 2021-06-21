Best PS5 headsets 2021: The best gaming headsets ranked

You don't need to be an audiophile to want the best sound quality possible when gaming and the very best PS5 headset you can get is easily the SteelSeries Arctis 7P. It delivers everything you need out of a PS5 headset and does it at a reasonable price. But that doesn't mean it's the perfect one for you. At Android Central, we've tested dozens of headsets and have done the research to help you make the best choice out of the options available. Whether you're looking for good mic quality, a stellar battery life, or multi-device compatibility, there's a PS5 headset for you.

What are the best PS5 headsets?

Unless you have a premium TV or surround sound system, the audio you get when gaming probably isn't anything amazing. The PS5 boasts 3D audio technology to take immersion to the next level, so it's disappointing when you can't take advantage of it to its fullest. However, with a good headset, you can make the most of this feature and hear everything in a game, from the quiet footsteps of an enemy slowly approaching to deafening blasts from a nearby battle.

Most people will find the SteelSeries Arctis 7P suits their needs best. Not only does it offer 3D audio support, but it also features one of the most comfortable builds around with a ski goggle band design to take the pressure off of your head. You'll also rarely have to charge it, thanks to 24 hours of battery life to carry you through those long gaming sessions.

If you're looking for something a little more premium, you should check out the Astro A50. Though it does require a separate adapter for full compatibility with PS5, its audio capabilities are second to none. The base has a built-in MixAmp with Dolby Atmos and 3D audio support. Being an Astro headset, it's mod kit-ready so that you can swap out the earcups and headband should you want to. And with its Astro Command Center customization software, there's a lot you can do with it.

Now, when you don't want to spend an arm and a leg, you'll probably want a wired headset. Wireless are almost always more expensive compared to wired. In this case, you'll want to check out the Razer Kraken X. It doesn't come with all of the bells and whistles that some of the other headsets do, but it's the perfect budget option for many people. The headset itself is lightweight and extremely comfortable, and because it connects through a 3.5mm jack, it's compatible with most devices.

SteelSeries Arctis 7P

The best PS5 headset overall

SteelSeries Arctis 7P for PlayStation 5 Weight: ~345g | Driver diameter: 40mm | Frequency response: 20 Hz – 20 kHz | Microphone pattern: Bidirectional | Battery life: 24 hours | Wireless range: Up to 40 feet (2.4 GHz) | Compatibility: PS5, PS4, PC, Android, Nintendo Switch | Features: 3D audio support, Discord-certified ClearCast microphone 3D audio support Comfortable design 24-hour battery life Excellent audio delivery Microphone could be better Sold out at many retailers App not as robust as others

Bottom line: For a respectable price, the SteelSeries Arctis 7P delivers everything you need from a PS5 headset. It features 24 hours of battery life, 3D audio support, USB-C connectivity, and an extremely comfortable build.

There's a lot to love about this headset, and I said as much in my SteelSeries Arctis 7P review. By far, it's the best PS5 headset on the market right now. First off, it's easily one of the most comfortable headsets I've ever worn, right up there with the Razer BlackShark V2 Pro. I wore the Arctis 7P for hours on end and never once felt irritated by it. I believe due to its ski google band design, it feels light as a feather thanks to the pressure taken off of your head.

As for its capabilities, you won't find much to complain about here. The audio quality itself is amazing, whether you're playing a game that supports 3D audio or not. The spatial awareness you have makes it a wonderful headset when it comes to audio delivery. Everything is crystal clear, from the quietest sounds to the loudest. I still can't tell you why 3D audio is seemingly superior to 7.1 surround sound because they sound comparable to me, but you're getting amazing acoustics either way. You'll be able to hear the footsteps from an enemy coming from behind and an explosion going off in the distance. Its 24-hour battery life and 40 foot wireless range is the cherry on top.

Its on-headset controls include a volume wheel, sidetone wheel, and buttons for its power and microphone. The microphone itself can retract in and out of the headset so that it's out of the way when not in use, and it features an LED indicator for when you're muted. The earcups bend 90 degrees for storage and an extra level of comfort.

Anyone looking to customize its audio settings can do so with the SteelSeries Engine app, which has options for its speakers' equalizer, dynamic range compression, and microphone. While it's not as robust as some other apps, especially what Logitech offers, it's good enough for most people.

My biggest issue comes down to its microphone. It's not bad, but I would have expected a microphone labeled as "Discord-certified" to be better than what it is. As it stands, it's just adequate. Also, because of its popularity, this headset is sold out at several retailers, which is a bummer.

Source: Samuel Tolbert / Android Central (Image credit: Source: Samuel Tolbert / Android Central)

Astro A50

The best premium PS5 headset

Astro A50 + Base Station for PlayStation 5 Weight: 380g | Driver diameter: 40mm | Frequency response: 20 Hz – 20 kHz | Microphone pattern: Unidirectional | Battery life: 15 hours | Wireless range: Up to 30 feet (2.4 GHz) | Compatibility: PS4, PS5 w/ adapter, PC, Mac | Features: Base station w/ MixAmp, 3D audio support, mod kit-ready Built-in MixAmp on base station Mod kit-ready 3D audio support Astro Command Center software Premium build Expensive Needs an adapter for PS5, which costs extra 15-hour battery life could be better

Bottom line: A premium build comes with a premium price tag, but you can rest assured that you're getting an excellent headset for what you pay for here, with physical and software customization options available.

While it's a hard sell as a PS5 headset given its asking price and need for an adapter, there's no denying the Astro A50's quality. Our Astro A50 review notes how amazing it feels and works with Sony's 3D audio tech on the PS5. The audio it delivers is sublime with impeccable isolation, and its Astro Command Center customization software only makes it even better. Astro is a company that doesn't cut corners or skimp on build features, so you also get a built-in MixAmp, which adds to the price but makes it an excellent headset choice for streamers. Like the Astro A40, with its MixAmp, you can save EQ profiles through the Astro Command Center customization software on PC.

When it comes to comfort, the Astro A50 delivers on that front as well. The headset clamp initially feels a tad tight, but it doesn't take long to break in. These can be worn for several hours at a time without any annoyance, and they're even comfortable to wear with glasses. Should you decide you aren't a fan of the fabric earcups, you can purchase the Astro A50 mod kit that comes with leatherette earcups instead. Its wireless range is shorter than most at just 30 feet, but that's still plenty of space to walk about your living room.

What hurts is its 15-hour battery life. It could be worse, but it's definitely inferior to the other headsets on this list. Thankfully, its base station doubles as a charger, meaning you should always have it juiced up in between gaming sessions. If you play games for several hours at a time, this may not be the best headset for you. But if you play for just a few hours a day, this could last a whole week on a single charge.

Source: David Jagneaux / Android Central (Image credit: Source: David Jagneaux / Android Central)

Turtle Beach Stealth 700 Gen 2

The PS5 headset with the best features

Turtle Beach Stealth 700 Gen 2 for PS5 Weight: ~400g | Driver diameter: 50mm | Frequency response: 20 Hz – 20 kHz | Microphone pattern: Omnidirectional | Battery life: 20 hours | Wireless range: Up to 30 feet | Compatibility: PS5, PS4, Nintendo Switch, Android, iOS | Features: Bluetooth, 3D audio support, cooling gel-infused earcups, Superhuman Hearing Cooling gel-infused, rotating ear cups Bluetooth Superhuman Hearing to amplify sounds Good battery life Not a lot of bass Microphone is underwhelming

Bottom line: What doesn't this headset have? With 3D audio support, Bluetooth, cooling gel-infused earcups, and Superhuman hearing, you're getting a lot of bang for your buck here.

Turtle Beach is known for making some of the best gaming headsets in the business, specializing in audio accessories that put them a step above the rest. The company has plenty of wired and wireless models, with the Stealth 700 Gen 2 being one of the latest designs for PS4 and PS5.

At $150, it certainly rivals the SteelSeries Arctis 7P. In our Turtle Beach Stealth 700 Gen 2 review, we said that this "latest iteration of the Turtle Beach Stealth 700 makes a great headset even better." With cooling gel-infused earcups, you won't need to worry about irritation after extended periods of time. Its form factor also aids its comfort, with a flexible design and earcups that rotate. And you get a good amount of mileage out of its battery life at 20 hours with a wireless range of 30 feet, matching the Astro A50.

One downside that we noticed was that the bass could have been punchier. Regardless, the audio is still impressive. It features Turtle Beach's Superhuman Hearing to deliver sounds you may have otherwise missed, and it supports 3D audio, giving you a competitive edge.

And like some other headsets, the microphone could use some work. It uses an omnidirectional pickup pattern and sports an easy-to-use flip-to-mute design, but the audio quality you get out of it is just average.

Source: Jennifer Locke / Android Central (Image credit: Source: Jennifer Locke / Android Central)

Razer BlackShark V2 Pro

The PS5 headset with the best comfort

Razer BlackShark V2 Pro Wireless headset Weight: 320g | Driver diameter: 50mm | Frequency response: 12 Hz – 28 kHz | Microphone pattern: Unidirectional - Supercardioid | Battery life: 24 hours | Wireless range: Up to 40 feet (2.4 GHz) | Compatibility: PS5, PS4, Nintendo Switch, PC, Mac | Features: THX 7.1 surround sound on PC, advanced passive noise cancellation, memory foam earcups Near unparalleled comfort Detachable microphone Audio is excellent Razer Synapse app 24-hour battery life THX 7.1 surround sound only available on PC Awkward to wear around neck

Bottom line: Razer knows how to design comfortable headsets, and that's evident with the BlackShark V2 Pro. Its fabric earcups and cushiony headband make more of a lovely fit.

I had the pleasure to write our Razer BlackShark V2 Pro review and was incredibly impressed by what it had to offer. Matching the Arctis 7P's 24-hour battery life and 40-foot wireless range, you can game for a while before needed to recharge it. The BlackShark V2 Pro also boasts a feather-light design with rotating memory foam earcups. The only part of the physical design that I didn't like was the bars on the sides of each earcup, which allow them to be adjusted up or down. When wearing this headset around your neck, for whatever reason, these dig into your collarbone.

Audio delivery through its 50mm drivers is once again superb, and on PC, it delivers THX 7.1 spatial surround sound. You don't get this on PS5, but it still sounds great without it. To take full advantage of its surround sound, you'll need to use the Razer Synapse app on PC to customize your settings.

When I first tested out its microphone on Audacity, it would initially sound tinny for the first few seconds before leveling out. It happened several times, but not every time, so I'm not sure if it was just a fluke on my end. It otherwise sounded fine, and I especially like how the microphone can completely detach if you aren't using it. This may make it easier for some people to lose it, but I don't use a microphone more often than not, and it just ends up getting in my way.

The BlackShark V2 Pro comes with a fabric drawstring pouch to carry it and house all your cords, so hopefully, you won't be losing that microphone if you take good care.

Source: Jennifer Locke / Android Central (Image credit: Source: Jennifer Locke / Android Central)

Astro A40 + MixAmp Pro

The best wired PS5 headset

ASTRO Gaming A40 TR Wired Headset + MixAmp Pro TR for PS5 Weight: 369g (w/o cable) | Driver diameter: 40mm | Frequency response: 20 Hz – 20 kHz | Microphone pattern: Unidirectional | Battery life: N/A (wired) | Wireless range: N/A (wired) | Compatibility: PS5 w/ adapter, PS4, PC, Mac | Features: MixAmp Pro, mod kit-ready, Astro Command Center customization software MixAmp Pro for audio tuning Mod kit-ready Astro Command Center Premium build Needs an adapter for PS5 Expensive Initial headset clamp pressure

Bottom line: Though better suited for PC, the Astro A40 makes an excellent wired headset when you opt for its MixAmp Pro bundle. It features the same quality build as the A50 for a slightly cheaper price.

If you're going to be stuck to your console with a wired headset, it better be a good one. The Astro A40 and MixAmp Pro bundle offer up (almost) everything you need. Like the Astro A50, it does need an adapter for full game/voice audio balance. In my Astro A40 + MixAmp Pro review, I mentioned how this made it a little less of a perfect fit for PS5. That doesn't mean it's bad for PS5, though, because even without game/voice balance, everything else works as intended. It helps that Astro offers a $15 discount on the HDMI adapter if you register your headset and purchase it directly.

Hearing this headset in action, it's clear (no pun intended) that Astro values sound clarity. Bass will vary from game to game, but you'll generally find it at a good level. The MixAmp also lets you save audio profiles through the Astro Command Center customization software, meaning if you find certain settings work better for broadcast, recording, or play, you can save those and switch between them at a moment's notice.

Everything about this screams premium, and it has an expensive price tag to boot. It usually retails for $250, but sometimes you can find it for just $200. With the headset alone being $150, I definitely think you're better off getting the MixAmp package if you go the Astro A40 route.

Keep in mind that while this can be "plug and play," Astro recommends you fiddle with the PS5's sound settings once you have the adapter hooked up. The company has a complete guide on what to do.

Source: Jennifer Locke / Android Central (Image credit: Source: Jennifer Locke / Android Central)

Logitech G733

The PS5 headset with the best style

Logitech G733 Weight: 278g | Driver diameter: 40mm | Frequency response: 20 Hz – 20 kHz | Microphone pattern: Unidirectional - Cardioid | Battery life: 29 hours (no lighting) | Wireless range: Up to 65 feet | Compatibility: PS5, PS4, PC, Mac, Nintendo Switch | Features: Blue Vo!ce filters, RGB lighting, swappable head straps Superb 29-hour battery life RGB lighting Multiple color options Blue Vo!ce filters could be better Cheap build Battery life takes a hit with LEDs on

Bottom line: Logitech's color collection brings a sleek look with the G733. Outside of the standard black or white offerings, this headset comes in blue or lilac as well, plus it features a strip for RGB lightning on each earcup.

I personally know some people who choose headsets based on how nice they look, so this one is for you people. Logitech's color collection came out with the G733, a headset that features RGB lighting and comes in black, white, blue, and lilac. With many gaming headsets being black or white (or the dreaded black/red combo), it's nice to see some lighter colors thrown into the mix. Its blue and lilac offerings are eye-catching and pair perfectly with the RBG lighting strip on the side of each earcup.

This being from Logitech, its microphone also supports Blue Vo!ce filters. Blue is one of the most reliable names in the microphone business, making streamer-favorite gear like the Blue Yeti. Unfortunately, I said this in my Logitech G733 review, but I wasn't really impressed by what Blue Vo!ce had to offer. There are an enormous amount of customiza6ion options on the Logitech G Hub app, so much so that they can be intimidating to someone who isn't a serious audiophile, but I wouldn't call Blue Vo!ce sound quality amazing. There's only so much you can do with a wireless headset mic.

With RGB lighting turned off, you're looking at around 29 hours of battery life. With RGB lighting on at default settings, that battery life takes a hit to about 20 hours. It's still respectable and better than some other headsets, but not quite as good as before. Either way, you'll get plenty of gaming time out of these before they need a charge. And it boasts a long wireless range of 65 feet like the HyperX Cloud II.

Source: Android Central (Image credit: Source: Android Central)

Razer Kraken X

The best budget PS5 headset

Razer Kraken X Ultralight Gaming Headset Weight: 250g | Driver diameter: 40mm | Frequency response: 12 Hz – 28 kHz | Microphone pattern: Unidirectional - Cardioid | Battery life: N/A (wired) | Wireless range: N/A (wired) | Compatibility: PS5, PS4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Switch, PC, Mac, iOS, Android | Features: Ultra-lightweight design, on-earcup controls Affordable Multi-device compatibility Large frequency response range Comfortable and lightweight Surround sound only available on PC Lacks premium features Mic doesn't detach or retract

Bottom line: You don't need to spend over $100 to get a good headset. In fact, you can spend half of that and get a headset for PS5 that provides a great audio experience. What's better is that it's compatible with any device that has a 3.5mm jack.

The Razer Kraken X is a perfect budget option for those who don't want to spend over $100. You'll only be spending about half of that here. In my Razer Kraken X review, I said it's "lightweight, affordable, comfortable and, maybe most importantly, its speakers are excellent." Those facts still hold true, even a year later.

While it lacks a lot more premium features like cooling gel-infused earcups, although those can be overkill for some people. I used these for over a year and had no complaints about their comfort. Anyone with glasses will be happy to know they don't cause any problems there either. Unlike many of the headsets on this list, the Razer Kraken X has leatherette earcups, meaning you might feel some sweat buildup. It's also missing surround sound, but unless you're an audiophile, you won't notice the difference too much.

All in all, it's a good headset for its price point. You can connect it to most devices through its wired 3.5mm cable, and it features 7.1 surround sound on PC. You really can't go wrong with it if you're on a budget.

Source: Russell Holly / Android Central (Image credit: Source: Russell Holly / Android Central)

HyperX Cloud II

The PS5 headset with the best battery life

HyperX Cloud II Wireless headset Weight: 309g | Driver diameter: 53mm | Frequency response: 15Hz–20kHz | Microphone pattern: Bidirectional | Battery life: 30 hours | Wireless range: Up to 65 feet (2.4 GHz) | Compatibility: PS5, PS4, PC, Nintendo Switch | Features: 7.1 surround sound, built-in mic monitoring 30-hour battery life Long wireless range Great audio quality Microphone is nothing special

Bottom line: HyperX updates its Cloud II headset and cuts the cord with its wireless iteration. If you're looking for long battery life, this headset offers a whopping 30 hours before it needs a charge.

You'll be hard-pressed to find a decent wireless headset with 30 hours of battery life like the HyperX Cloud II. Most of its rivals that can say the same also fall under the HyperX banner. To complement its long battery life, it has a long wireless range to boot — up to 65 feet, which is more than double that of the Turtle Beach Stealth 700 Gen 2 and Astro A50.

In terms of audio quality, it's comparable to most on this list. Its 7.1 surround sound does work on PS5, but it's recommended you don't use it in conjunction with the console's 3D audio as your sound could become over-processed, according to HyperX. Still, it works on consoles, plus considering some other headsets only feature surround sound on PC.

Source: Corsair (Image credit: Source: Corsair)

Corsair Virtuoso

The PS5 headset with the best microphone

Corsair Virtuoso Weight: ~360g | Driver diameter: 50mm | Frequency response: 20Hz–40kHz | Microphone pattern: Omnidirectional | Battery life: 20 hours | Wireless range: Up to 60 feet (2.4 GHz) | Compatibility: PS5, PS4, PC (wireless), Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, iOS, Mac (3.5mm wired) | Features: 7.1 surround sound on PC, RGB lighting Crystal clear microphone RGB lighting Large frequency response range 7.1 surround sound only on PC

Bottom line: The microphone on the Corsair Virtuoso puts most others to shame, delivering crystal clear sound that has no right to be as good as it is on a headset.

It's incredible how clear the microphone on the Corsair Virtuoso sounds, considering it's coming from a wireless headset. You simply won't find a better one. When it comes to communication in online games, this is the mic you want on your headset. That's not to say it's better than a dedicated USB mic, but it is leaps and bounds ahead of the headset competition.

As for the rest of its capabilities, it features one of the largest frequency response ranges on this list, meaning noises you otherwise may not have heard will register with this headset. That's not to say you'll definitely hear them yourself since humans usually hear between 20Hz (lowest pitch) to 20kHz (highest pitch) — and our hearing is best around 2kHz to 5kHz — but it's possible you could pick up sounds other headphones won't deliver as effectively. And with a wireless range of up to 60 feet, you can walk about your house without worrying about losing a signal.

Don't confuse this with the Corsair Virtuoso SE (Special Edition) either. The SE model has a slightly larger mic, and weirdly the audio quality is a bit worse than its counterpart. Not bad, but definitely inferior.

Source: Jennifer Locke / Android Central (Image credit: Source: Jennifer Locke / Android Central)

EPOS/Sennheiser GSP 600

The most versatile PS5 headset

EPOS/Sennheiser GSP 600 Weight: 437g | Driver diameter: 38mm | Frequency response: 10 Hz – 30 kHz | Microphone pattern: Unidirectional | Battery life: N/A (wired) | Wireless range: N/A (wired) | Compatibility: PS5, PS4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Switch, PC, Mac, iOS, Android | Features: Closed acoustics, flip-to-mute mic, multiple colors Closed acoustics Large frequency response range Multi-device compatibility More forceful clamp than others

Bottom line: EPOS and Sennheiser teamed up to produce the GSP 600, a wired headset that's good for all of your gaming needs. Compatible with nearly every device and sporting a closed acoustic design, it's perfect for gaming anywhere.

EPOS and Sennheiser teamed up to make the GSP 600, a wired headset that connects to just about anything. You want to take it on the go with your mobile phone? Just plug it in the 3.5mm jack. Need to use it for PS5, Xbox, and Switch? You can do that, too. And of course, it works just as well with PC. Its closed acoustic design makes for excellent noise isolation and noise cancelation from outside sounds, though I did find the pressure the clamp puts on your head to be more than other headsets.

The build looks rather bulky, which may be a turn-off, but it doesn't feel cheap. The earcups are covered in leatherette and suede-like material, while the headband has a nice cushion to keep it comfortable. To reduce sweat, the top of the headband is built with two large openings running across the right and the left side for maximum airflow. One thing I noticed about the volume wheel on the right earcup was that it requires more force to turn than other ones I've used, and it might be hard to get a good grip if your hands are sweaty.

Worth noting the GSP 601 and 602 are the same headset as the 600, just in different colors. They all feature the same build and specs otherwise.

How to pick the best PS5 headset

Picking the best PS5 headset for you means knowing what you want out of a headset. Not every one will suit your needs as well as another does. Part of the reason we picked the SteelSeries Arctis 7P as the best PS5 headset overall is because it's the most well-rounded out of the bunch. But that may not mean it's right for you. There are plenty of other options to take a look at, depending on what features you prefer.

Anyone looking for the best audio quality possible will want the Astro A50 or Astro A40 with MixAmp Pro. The downsides here are that they're not specifically designed for PS5 — you need to purchase a separate adapter to use them properly. Still, even with their already expensive price tags, it'll be worth it to some people.

And it would be remiss of me not to mention the more affordable options like the Razer Kraken X and even the Logitech G733 to a lesser extent. You miss out on some more premium features, but those could be superfluous. As long as you can hear the game well enough and the headset is comfortable, there isn't much to complain about.

1. Should I favor comfort over sheer audio quality?

While there's no denying that audio quality is a major factor in making a headset good or not, I think that comfort is king. The audio a headset delivers means nothing if you can't wear the headset for an extended period of time. That's why I think it's best to find a balance.

When looking for a headset, make note of the materials it's made out of and how it's designed. I've found that fabric earcups are more comfortable than leatherette, and stay cooler for longer as well. It also helps when the earcups and swivel or rotate to provide a better fit without putting too much pressure on your head. More expensive headsets may even use memory foam padding.

Still, that doesn't mean you should skimp on overall audio quality. A comfortable headset means nothing if it sounds like crap. Thankfully, those on this list all hit a high bar in that regard.

2. How important is the microphone?

A good microphone is most important if you play a lot of online games and need to communicate with your teammates frequently. Co-op and competitive multiplayer tend to require coordination, meaning you need to communicate quickly and effectively. Microphones on headsets are limited in their abilities, but they usually get the job done for the most part.

If you don't play online games often or don't care to talk to people over your PS5, then you don't need to worry about your headset having a good microphone. As it stands, most headsets mics are good enough to use periodically.

3. Does battery life really matter?

All wireless headsets will need to be charged from time to time, and if you play games frequently, you won't want your headset dying out in the middle of a match. Because of this, battery life is critical if you don't want to worry about charging your headset constantly. I tend to go for headsets with 20+ hours of battery life. That said, consider how often you play games and for how long. If you play a few hours a day, you can easily get a week's worth of gaming time out of a 15-20 hour headset.

4. Is wired or wireless for me?

Consider how annoyed you get from dealing with wires and cords in general. Now ask yourself if you want to add more wires with a wired headset. It makes it harder to store and keeps you tethered to your setup. Despite that, wired may be the way to go for you. You don't need to worry about its battery life, and if it connects through a 3.5mm jack, a wired headset is usually compatible with a wide range of devices. Wired headsets also tend to be less expensive than their wireless counterparts and reduce potential latency.

A wireless headset lets you enjoy more freedoms without being tethered, but you will need to charge it occasionally. Keep in mind how often you walk away from your computer or television while keeping your headset on. A wireless connection may also mean it doesn't work on as many devices as some are designed specifically for PlayStation or Xbox consoles.

5. Is surround sound and 3D audio important?

Both surround sound and 3D audio definitely improve your listening experience compared to stereo sound by mimicking sound waves in a 3D environment. When it comes to which is better between the two, though, that's a little harder to answer. I personally don't hear much of a difference between headsets with 3D audio support and 7.1 surround sound, although you might.

Even without 3D audio or surround sound, plenty of people will find stereo satisfactory. If you're serious about your audio experience, then 3D audio and surround sound is a must.

There are a ton of great PS5 headsets out there, but some are certainly better than others. We hope this helps you make an informed decision on which headset is best for you. You'll want to consider microphone quality, battery life, comfort, and audio delivery when picking out a headset.

