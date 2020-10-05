The PS5 ushers in a new generation of console gaming and with it comes a completely new controller . Still, players can use their old PS4 controllers in a limited capacity with backward compatible games as long as they are officially licensed. Here's the best PS5 controllers you should be looking at.

★ Featured favorite : DualSense The DualSense is the official controller for the PS5. It's slighly larger than the DualShock 4 and sports enhanced haptic feedback and adaptive triggers, providing an immersive experience that allows you to feel every shot, special ability, punch or slide like never before. It's also the only controller that can play full PS5 games right now. $70 at Amazon

Limited options for PS5 controllers

Right now, if you want to play PS5 games like the Demon's Souls PS5 remake you only have one option: the DualSense. Fortunately, there aren't many PS5-only games right now, though more will start coming in 2021 and beyond with the arrival of games like Deathloop.

If you want to play your backward compatible PS4 games, you can use the DualShock 4. If you're in the mood to spend a lot of money, you can get an officially licensed third-party controller. If you have any questions about something being compatible, it's probably best to check out the slate of upcoming PS5 accessories.