Best PS5 Controller Charging Docks Android Central 2021

The DualSense controller for the PlayStation 5 is a fantastic piece of hardware. However, like the DualShock 4, it needs to be charged regularly to hold up to your hours-long gaming stints. Sure, you could just plug it into your PS5 with the charging cable, but that requires you to keep your PS5 in rest mode. Anyway, it's not the most aesthetically pleasing option available — so why not invest in a sleek PS5 controller charging dock to go with your sleek console? Here are the best options available.

The first and the best : DualSense Charging Station Staff Pick The official DualSense charging station from Sony is the model upon which all other PS5 charging docks have been built. It's been custom-built to work with the PS5, and if you want a dock that looks good paired with the console, then you can't do better than the original. It does the job of keeping your controllers charged, and it shares the same white tower-like profile of the console itself. $30 at Best Buy Third-party alternative : NexiGo Upgraded PS5 Controller Charger If you can't get your hands on the official charging dock — which was sold out at most retailers at the time of the console's launch — then this charging dock from Nexi is a near-identical alternative. Not only does it have the same sleek, white look to match the console, but it also uses light indicators to let you know when the console is charged. The only downside is that it doesn't come with a wall adapter. $23 at Amazon Vertical charge : Auarte Dual Charge PS5 Controller Charger If you would prefer a vertical option over a horizontal one, there are a few different variations. If space is at a premium and you'd prefer to stack your controllers on top of each other instead of in a row, this affordable charging dock. The black stand has an always-on LED and isn't a match for the PS5's frosty-white profile, but it can still be a good option if you want a vertical charging dock. $17 at Amazon Budget pick : NexiGo Dobe PS5 Controller Charger This charging dock may lack the sleek shape of the official dock and its imitators, but it's more affordable and comes with a snazzy LED charging indicator. If you want a cheaper charging station and don't mind your controllers being inverted, this is a good option. It's smaller than other chargers, which might be important if space is a concern. $19 at Amazon Cooling and charging : YUANHOT Vertical Stand with Cooling Fan for PS5 The PS5 comes with some pretty fancy internal cooling tech, but there's no reason not to give it a little extra help. This vertical cooling stand comes with two ports for charging controllers, as well as LED indicators to let you know whether they are fully charged. It also adds three more USB ports, of which the PS5 has precious few. $35 at Amazon All-in-one : OIVO PS5 Stand with Suction Cooling Fan and Dual Controller Charger Station for Playstation 5 Looking for something that can charge your controllers, cool your console, and hold your games? This all-in-one stand makes a great organizer to keep your console arrangement tidy. It also has LED indicators on the side to let you know whether your controllers are all charged up or not. It can also hold up to 12 games and comes with 2 USB ports if you need to plug more things into your PS5. $60 at Amazon

Charging your DualSense

While most of these chargers are similar in build and do similar things, what you get may depend on your needs. If you only have one controller, a charging station might be overkill. So if you're going to invest in one, why not invest in one with flashy LEDs? However, if you do have more than one controller, it can be a great resource for keeping all of your controllers in performance shape. Playing with a wire can be tiresome and, if you're playing with multiple people, impractical given the limited number of charging ports on the PS5 itself.

Our favorite is undoubtedly the original, the PlayStation 5 DualSense Charging Station. Every other charging station on this list is attempting to look as much like the original as possible, and none of them claim to do the job of charging your controllers better. If supply weren't an issue, we'd recommend every PS5 owner get one. However, the official charging station has been sold out in many places, and if you don't want to wait, there are many good alternatives.