Best PS5 Accessories 2022

Looking to get your hands on some accessories for one of the best consoles ever? While you're getting ready to play some of the best PS5 games coming to the console, here's a look at some of the best PS5 accessories that are available right now.

A must have DualSense $70 at Amazon The DualSense is the official controller for the PS5, so it's hard to go wrong here. After running into complaints regarding the size of the PS4's DualShock 4, Sony made the DualSense controller bigger, and also enhanced it with haptic feedback and adaptive triggers. The result is a comfortable controller that provides an immersive experience the way not many other controllers can. If you're looking to pick up an extra controller, this is the way to go. Other controller options Razer Raiju Ultimate $127 at Amazon It's important to note that if you're looking to play some of the newer PS5 titles and experience many of what the new games have to offer, your only option is the DualSense. However, if you're in the market for a new controller that will also work with many of the PS5's backward compatible games, the Razer Raiju Ultimate is one of the best out there. It's a bigger controller than the DualShock 4, meaning it'll be a bit more comfortable in your hands, and features customizable thumbsticks as well as other interchangable parts. The official headset Pulse 3D Wireless Headset See at Amazon The PULSE 3D wireless headset is the official headset for the PS5, and is the latest headset in Sony's long line of first-party peripherals. It will reportedly feature 3D audio support and dual noise-cancelling microphones for ultimate audio clarity. Much like many of the newer PS5 accessories, it can be hard to track down right now, but it is available for pre-order from various retailers. A wired headset Razer Kraken X $29.99 at Amazon $49.99 at Best Buy $49.99 at Adorama Razer is known for its many gaming accessories, and the Razer Kraken X is one of many affordable and comfortable headsets that it makes. While it's not the most premium option out there, it features 7.1 surround sound capability and is compatible across nearly every platform, including PC. The headset is also incredibly comfortable, coming equipped with a plush headband to make sure you don't get too sore from keeping it on. If you're in the market for a wired headset and not ready to dive into the official PS5 options, this is for you. Charge up DualSense Charging Station See at Amazon A charging station may not be something you consider a key accessory, but always having a working controller is a huge deal, and a station can also help declutter an area from tons of charging cables. The official charging station for the DualSense controller comes in a fairly simplistic design, and allows for up to two controllers to charge at once. They're hard to track down, but are available for pre-order now. Maximum control PS5 Media Remote $29 at Amazon $29.99 at Best Buy One of the biggest plusses for the PS5 is its ability to be an entertainment center as well as a gaming console. With a 4K Blu-ray disc drive built into the standard edition of the console, players may be using it for much more than just playing games. With that in mind, the PS5 Media Remote becomes a key accessory since it allows you to navigate through the entertainment side of the console much easier than with a controller. Scrolling through Netflix, Hulu, or even something like Twitch is much easier to do without a controller in your hand. Smile! PS5 HD Camera $60 at Amazon If you're looking to get into streaming once your PS5 arrives, the PS5's HD Camera is one of the best accessories you can pick up ahead of its launch. Not only does it feature dual lenses for 1080p capture, but it also comes with a built-in stand, and also works well with the PS5's background removal tools once you begin streaming.

What will you be picking up?

Ahead of its launch, the PS5 doesn't have a ton of main or third-party accessories specifically branded for the console. However, Sony has had an excellent track record when it comes to creating first-party accessories, insuring players that they won't have to wait to get some of the best tools to play with. One of the best options, the DualSense controller, is packaged with the PS5 itself, and also available for those looking to secure a spare. As of right now, it's the only controller that will fully work with some of the PS5's newer mechanics, including haptic feedback and adaptive triggers, so if you want the full experience of the PS5, the DualSense is a must.

For those looking to get deeper into the game or even use the PS5 as an entertainment option, Sony also has you covered. The Pulse 3D Wireless Headset is the official headset for the PS5, and if it's anything like the PS4's Gold Wireless Headset, it'll be a quality option for years to come. As far as other entertainment tools go, the PS5's Media Remote is a sleek and stylish option for those not looking to navigate streaming menus with the DualSense controller.

Regardless of what accessories certain players will be picking up, the options for many are out there, with Sony making sure every base is covered. Luckily, many accessories from the current generation of consoles are slated to work fine with the PS5, but having the ability to pick up some new accessories is always good.