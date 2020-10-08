Best PS4 HOTAS controllers for Star Wars: Squadrons Android Central 2020

EA Motive Montreal's Star Wars: Squadrons has been released and amidst the many options available, players can use HOTAS systems even on console. This means that even if you're on PS4, you can use a joystick setup just like on PC. There aren't too many options so right now, the Thrustmaster T-Flight Hotas 4 is our top pick as one of the best PS4 HOTAS controllers for Star Wars: Squadrons in 2020.

The release of Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020 wiped out most of the available HOTAS systems and finding joysticks in stock right now is proving extremely difficult. We'll continue combing through online stores and providing updates. Best Overall: Thrustmaster T-Flight Hotas 4 There's only a couple of sticks officially licensed for use with the PS4 and the Thrustmaster T-Flight Hotas 4 is one of the most popular. With the Dual-Rudder system, detachable throttle and adjustable stick resistance, you can tweak it to your liking, while setting it up is as simple as just plugging it in and playing. The weighted base ensures that it stays in place despite the action getting frenetic. It is worth noting that it doesn't have a headset jack, so if you use a wired headset with a 3.5mm connection, you won't be able to use it with this stick. Pros: Easy to set up

Adjustable joystick resistance

Cheapest option Cons: No headset jack

Best Overall Thrustmaster T-Flight Hotas 4 Simple and easy The Thrustmaster T-Flight Hotas 4 is an officially licensed stick that you can easily use with games like Star Wars: Squadrons. Just plug it in and play, with a full range of customization options at your disposal. If it's in stock. $250 at Amazon

Best Alternative: HORI PS4 HOTAS Flight Stick The other major officially licensed stick is the HORI PS4 HOTAS Flight Stick. Available for $200 and featuring adjustable stick resistance, this setup does include a headset jack, meaning you can keep using your wired headset to talk with teammates and friends. The build quality isn't considered the best though, which is something you'll need to keep in mind. Pros: Adjustable throttle resistance

Has a headset jack Cons: Unimpressive build quality

More expensive option