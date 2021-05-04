For years now, PlayStation fans who only owned a PC were stuck without the ability to experience some of the best PlayStation games. However, that's changed with PlayStation Now, a service that allows players to stream some of the best PlayStation games. The service recently opened up to the PC world, allowing players without a console to gain access to a ton of new games they may have never played. If you've just subscribed to PlayStation Now or are thinking about it, here's some of the best games to try out on your PC.

Bloodborne

FromSoftware is best known for its work on the Souls franchise, but Bloodborne might just be its best effort. Launching as a PlayStation 4 exclusive, Bloodborne brought the Souls style of combat to a gothic horror setting, which resulted in something truly incredible. In Bloodborne, players take on the role of a Hunter trapped in a nightmarish world filled with monsters and other magical creatures. VPN Deals: Lifetime license for $16, monthly plans at $1 & more Much like other Souls games, the lore of Bloodborne isn't explained in a linear fashion, but instead found through exploration. Bloodborne's combat is also some of the smoothest that FromSoftware has ever made, as attacking and dodging feels precise and rewarding each and every time. If you haven't played the game yet, this is going to be a must-play on the service. Horizon Zero Dawn

Horizon Zero Dawn is one of the best third-person action RPGs of the last generation, telling the story of a distant future where robotic beasts roam the world. You'll take on the role of Aloy, a huntress who explores to figure out not only her own history but also the history of the world itself. While the world may be pushed back in terms of technological advancements, players still have a wide-range of fun and unique weapons at their disposal, including Aloy's bow and arrow that can be upgraded as you play. With the sequel to Horizon Zero Dawn recently announced, now is the best time to jump into the game. Marvel's Avengers (available until July 5, 2021)

Marvel's Avengers may not have been the biggest hit when it initially launched, but the game still does a great job of allowing you to live out your superhero fantasies. Operating in a world separate to the comics, Marvel's Avengers allows you to play as a variety of heroes in the aftermath of an attack on San Francisco. While the game focuses heavily on earning different loot and leveling up your hero, you can still play through casually and make your way at your own pace. Better yet, Marvel's Avengers has done a great job providing fans with tons of DLC. Heroes like Kate Bishop, Hawkeye, and Black Panther are slowly making their way into the game, and with Avengers available to play on PlayStation Now until July, players have some time to jump into the game. The Last of Us

Naughty Dog has delivered some of the best gaming experiences of the past two decades to players, but perhaps none are more beloved than The Last of Us. Taking place in a post-apocalyptic world filled with a disease that turns people into horrific monsters, players experience the story of Joel and Ellie as they travel across the country. Filled with some incredible performances from the likes of Troy Baker and Ashley Johnson, The Last of Us is something you'd be crazy to miss out on. The Uncharted series

Before The Last of Us, Naughty Dog brought the world of Uncharted to players, and it quickly developed into one of the best video game series ever. The story revolves around Nathan Drake and his many adventurers across the country, although things quickly end up spiraling into the world of the supernatural. It's very much a modern take on Indiana Jones, except with more parkour. While not every Uncharted game is available on PlayStation Now, the first three titles are, allowing you to jump into the shoes of adventurer Nathan Drake and experience some of the best storytelling in games. If you want to experience the full story, you can then pick up Uncharted 4: A Thief's End, or dive into the Nathan Drake Collection on PlayStation 4. Batman Arkham Trilogy