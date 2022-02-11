Valentine's Day isn't just about getting that perfect gift for your sweet crush or significant other — it's also about spending some real quality time. More and more, gamer couples are choosing to do just that by playing co-op games. It makes for the perfect date night, with most requiring teamwork and communication for success. It'll bring you two closer, and you'll have loads of fun. Need some ideas? These PlayStation 4 Valentine's Day video games are great places to start.

Lovers in a Dangerous Spacetime

What better way to celebrate love than by fighting the forces of anti-love? Lovers in a Dangerous Spacetime is one of the ultimate co-op games, forcing both players to rely on each other to succeed. Players navigate various levels in a spaceship that both control, with one player controlling the ship's steering while the other handles its weapons, shields, and other duties. Along the way, you'll encounter enemies to fight, creatures to save, and more.

Lovers in a Dangerous Spacetime Rely on each other in this co-op space adventure as you work together to steer a ship and handle its weapons, shields, and more. $15 at PlayStation Store

Overcooked! 2

Work together to run one of the most hectic kitchens you'll ever see in this co-op game that supports four players. The orders fly in fast, and you'll need to work with your partner and establish an efficient system to handle it all.

Overcooked! 2 - PlayStation 4 Work together to create the perfect dish while making sure not to get in each other's way in one of the most chaotic kitchens you've ever seen. $25 at Amazon

Don't Starve Together

Don't Starve: That's the name of the game, figuratively and literally. This one is all about surviving the long nights of cold winters, where you'll forage for food, find shelter, protect yourself from the wild, and keep fighting to live as long as you can. With Don't Starve Together, you can even have a partner to help you out.

Don't Starve Together - PlayStation 4 Survive some long and cold nights in winter together while foraging for food, building shelter, and fighting off enemies as a team. $46 at Amazon

Divinity: Original Sin 2

Most games on this list are easy to play and digest. Divinity: Original Sin 2 isn't most games on this list. You can jump into this truly epic turn-based RPG alongside your bae on Valentine's Day. You can each get your own character to enjoy, each with individual responses to all the NPCs and their own decisions.

Divinity: Original Sin 2 - PlayStation 4 Definitive Edition Divinity: Original Sin 2 is a game for couples who are in it for the long haul, as this turn-based RPG is much more than just a quick, fun adventure. $30 at Amazon

7 Days to Die

In this creative survivalism game, you and your companion will do whatever it takes to stay alive. But, first, you'll build your fortress to defend yourself from the zombie horde, using skills, perks, and items you craft to help you do just that.

7 Days to Die In 7 Days to Die, it tasks you and your loved one with surviving a zombie apocalypse. Every seventh day, your teamwork and defenses are tested. $20 at Amazon

Borderlands 3

The newest entry in the Borderlands franchise expands on everything the previous games did, giving you the chance to partner up with your loved one and once again go vault hunting on Pandora. Collect weapons, play with some brand new classes with their own powers, and enjoy the crude humor that only Borderlands can bring.

Borderlands 3 - Playstation 4 The latest entry in the chaotic Borderlands series sees players tossed back into the role of vault hunters. $14 at Amazon

Call of Duty: Warzone

Call of Duty: Warzone can be a great game for a couple to play if they're just looking for some quick action. Thanks to the nature of the battle royale genres, games can go for quite some time or allow you to get into as many games as possible. Additionally, with other modes oriented toward team battles, Warzone offers more opportunities for those looking to give it a shot.

Call of Duty: Warzone - PlayStation 4 Take to the battlefield as a team and loot up while surviving to be the last duo standing in this battle royale. Free at PlayStation

Minecraft

Everyone loves Minecraft, and it's always better with others. So, where do you even start when you're dropped into a blocky world that can be transformed any way you want? Cuddle up with your partner and figure it out!

Minecraft - PlayStation 4 Whether you want to build up a huge base or simply hang out amongst and enjoy the quiet life, Minecraft has it available. $20 at PlayStation Store

LEGO Marvel Superheroes 2

What kind of crime-fighting superhero doesn't have a sidekick? So have a cute little love fight over who gets to be the boss and then head into Chronopolis to play as Spider-Man, Black Panther, Captain Marvel, and more.

LEGO Marvel Superheroes 2 - PlayStation 4 Play as some of the best and most well-known heroes ever and take down waves of enemies while also building up structures via LEGOs. $5 at PlayStation Store

A Way Out

What better game to play with your partner on Valentine's Day than one you literally can't play without them? A Way Out puts you in the shoes of a prisoner hankering for a breakout. First, however, he has to enlist the help of a fellow prisoner, and that's when your trust is really tested.

A Way Out - PlayStation 4 This game cannot be played without a partner, and as you go through the story of these two prisoners, you'll need to work together to make it out of various situations. $30 at PlayStation Store

Human: Fall Flat

Like games like Gang Beasts or Party Panic, Human: Fall Flat allows players to inhabit a generic character that cannot do much besides cling to things. Instead of fighting each other, though, you'll be working together, using your limited abilities to solve puzzles and make it through increasingly complex levels. It's an excellent game for two people to sit down and get through. It will provide a ton of laughs as you undoubtedly fall off many ledges.

Human: Fall Flat - PlayStation 4 There's not too much to do in Human: Fall Flat, but you and your partner will at least have a ton of fun knocking each other off of ledges. $20 at PlayStation Store

It Takes Two

The same studio that brought players A Way Out delivers It Takes Two, the 2021 Game of the Year winner at The Game Awards 2021, and another game that is only playable with another person. It Takes Two puts players in the shoes of two divorcing parents who find themselves trapped in doll versions of themselves made by their child. To get back into your bodies, you and your partner will have to solve various puzzles and learn that cooperation is critical.

It Takes Two - PlayStation 4 What better game to play with your partner than one about the power of love? Add in the fact that this is a Game of the Year winner, and it's bound to be a great time. $20 at PlayStation Store

Have fun! No matter what you choose, these games are tons of fun, no matter what type of gamer your partner may be. So whether you want to check out some of the best co-op games, or sit down to have some fun playing your PS4 or PS5, there is a game for you and your partner.