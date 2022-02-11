Valentine's Day isn't just about getting that perfect gift for your sweet crush or significant other — it's also about spending some real quality time. More and more, gamer couples are choosing to do just that by playing co-op games. It makes for the perfect date night, with most requiring teamwork and communication for success. It'll bring you two closer, and you'll have loads of fun. Need some ideas? These PlayStation 4 Valentine's Day video games are great places to start.
Lovers in a Dangerous Spacetime
What better way to celebrate love than by fighting the forces of anti-love? Lovers in a Dangerous Spacetime is one of the ultimate co-op games, forcing both players to rely on each other to succeed. Players navigate various levels in a spaceship that both control, with one player controlling the ship's steering while the other handles its weapons, shields, and other duties. Along the way, you'll encounter enemies to fight, creatures to save, and more.
Overcooked! 2
Work together to run one of the most hectic kitchens you'll ever see in this co-op game that supports four players. The orders fly in fast, and you'll need to work with your partner and establish an efficient system to handle it all.
Don't Starve Together
Don't Starve: That's the name of the game, figuratively and literally. This one is all about surviving the long nights of cold winters, where you'll forage for food, find shelter, protect yourself from the wild, and keep fighting to live as long as you can. With Don't Starve Together, you can even have a partner to help you out.
Divinity: Original Sin 2
Most games on this list are easy to play and digest. Divinity: Original Sin 2 isn't most games on this list. You can jump into this truly epic turn-based RPG alongside your bae on Valentine's Day. You can each get your own character to enjoy, each with individual responses to all the NPCs and their own decisions.
7 Days to Die
In this creative survivalism game, you and your companion will do whatever it takes to stay alive. But, first, you'll build your fortress to defend yourself from the zombie horde, using skills, perks, and items you craft to help you do just that.
Borderlands 3
The newest entry in the Borderlands franchise expands on everything the previous games did, giving you the chance to partner up with your loved one and once again go vault hunting on Pandora. Collect weapons, play with some brand new classes with their own powers, and enjoy the crude humor that only Borderlands can bring.
Call of Duty: Warzone
Call of Duty: Warzone can be a great game for a couple to play if they're just looking for some quick action. Thanks to the nature of the battle royale genres, games can go for quite some time or allow you to get into as many games as possible. Additionally, with other modes oriented toward team battles, Warzone offers more opportunities for those looking to give it a shot.
Minecraft
Everyone loves Minecraft, and it's always better with others. So, where do you even start when you're dropped into a blocky world that can be transformed any way you want? Cuddle up with your partner and figure it out!
LEGO Marvel Superheroes 2
What kind of crime-fighting superhero doesn't have a sidekick? So have a cute little love fight over who gets to be the boss and then head into Chronopolis to play as Spider-Man, Black Panther, Captain Marvel, and more.
A Way Out
What better game to play with your partner on Valentine's Day than one you literally can't play without them? A Way Out puts you in the shoes of a prisoner hankering for a breakout. First, however, he has to enlist the help of a fellow prisoner, and that's when your trust is really tested.
Human: Fall Flat
Like games like Gang Beasts or Party Panic, Human: Fall Flat allows players to inhabit a generic character that cannot do much besides cling to things. Instead of fighting each other, though, you'll be working together, using your limited abilities to solve puzzles and make it through increasingly complex levels. It's an excellent game for two people to sit down and get through. It will provide a ton of laughs as you undoubtedly fall off many ledges.
It Takes Two
The same studio that brought players A Way Out delivers It Takes Two, the 2021 Game of the Year winner at The Game Awards 2021, and another game that is only playable with another person. It Takes Two puts players in the shoes of two divorcing parents who find themselves trapped in doll versions of themselves made by their child. To get back into your bodies, you and your partner will have to solve various puzzles and learn that cooperation is critical.
Have fun!
No matter what you choose, these games are tons of fun, no matter what type of gamer your partner may be. So whether you want to check out some of the best co-op games, or sit down to have some fun playing your PS4 or PS5, there is a game for you and your partner.
