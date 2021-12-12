Best PS4 Decal Kits in 2022

When you look at a PlayStation 4, it can be kind of boring. It's a mostly bland-looking black box sitting on your entertainment stand. If you are planning to keep your PS4 around for a little longer before or even after getting the PlayStation 5, there's no harm in making it look a little nicer. A customized gaming system can be a great symbol of your individuality or a simple statement of something you love. Unfortunately, not everyone is ready or able to commit to an intricate and time-consuming paint job, especially with the next generation of the console on its way. If you're one of those people, but you still want a customized PS4, a decal kit is a perfect way to go.

Stick to one choice

You can't go wrong with any of the above options, but we personally love the Kingdom Hearts decal. It shows off a love for the game in stunning detail and has a beautiful color scheme. I love the graphical style of the Kingdom Hearts games, and this captures that style perfectly.

For fans of something a little darker both in franchise and decal color, The Last of Us decal for the PS4 Pro keeps the dark tones you are used to for PlayStation with a little pop of contrast through the characters. And who doesn't like a bit of shimmer? You certainly get that with the beautiful firefly logo.

Whether it's a television show, comic book, or sports team, you'll likely find a decal for it but the availability of those decals is starting to feel the presence of the new generation in consoles. The PS5's appearance means many stores will no longer be keeping shelf space for PS4 decals. We will, however, keep our eyes open for the best-looking ones you can still get your hands on.