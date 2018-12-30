Sometimes a plain plastic DualShock 4 controller just doesn't cut it. Whether you want customized artwork or to be able to grip your controller better, skins are the way to go. Though most come in bundles that include console skins, you may only be looking for one or two controller skins by themselves. Luckily, you can still pick them up separately at a cheap price. Here are some options to get you started.
Heavy duty
CHINFAI DualShock 4 Skin Grip Anti-slip Silicone Cover
Gaming sessions can last a while, and when your hands start to get sweaty they easily slip off of your controller. For some extra grip, the CHINFAI DualShock 4 anti-slip silicone cover comes in to save the day. This skin features textured pads so you never lose that edge.
Studded
YoRHa Studded Silicone Cover Skin Case
The YoRHa skin is similar to the CHINFAI in that it's textured silicone for a better grip, but where the CHINFAI utilizes circular indents, the YoRHa makes use of a raised studded design instead. This 2-pack features a variety of colors to choose from.
Plain Jane
HDE 2-Pack Silicone Rubber Protective Controller Skin
If textured grips don't suit you, then the HDE Rubber Controller Skin has your back. Though there are raised edges along the back, the front of this skin is entirely smooth while retaining that added grip thanks to the silicone material.
Spaacceee
GameXcel Protective Vinyl DualShock 4 Universe Decal
Who doesn't think the universe is cool? This doesn't have a textured grip, but it's still a quality protective skin that sports a lovely galaxy that you can look at. Play a space game with a space controller, maybe?
Artsy
GameXcel Protective Vinyl DualShock 4 Paint Decal
If a galaxy isn't your thing, then maybe this paint decal is. Again, it's not made of silicone, nor is it textured like some of the previous covers, but it's still pretty to look at and comes fairly cheap if you're looking to pick up a random controller skin one day.
Marvel knockoff
GameXcel Protective Vinyl DualShock 4 "Window Spider" Decal
Despite pesky trademarks and copyright getting in the way, there's always a workaround. Take for instance this "Window Spider" decal, bearing no uncanny resemblance to our favorite web-slinging hero in New York City…
Though the latter skins are merely cosmetic, they're perfect for people who don't like the feel of silicone cases. For everyone else, we'd recommend the CHINFAI DualShock 4 Skin Grip Anti-slip Silicone Cover so long-gaming sessions or sweaty hands don't become a chore.
