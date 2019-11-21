Black Friday is a great time to buy a new console for yourself or someone else. Almost all of them are on sale, some huge bundles will be available, and the accessories are all discounted as well. We've already seen ads from retailers that showcase some steep savings on PlayStation 4 consoles, so now you just need to make your own purchase decision.

If you're all about the best graphics, the PlayStation 4 Pro is the best way to play games, especially PlayStation's different exclusive titles such as God of War and Horizon Zero Dawn. PlayStation 4 Pro fully supports resolution output up to 4K, providing better image quality than the regular PlayStation 4. It also supports HDR for a wider, brighter gamut of colors.

Let's break down the differences between the consoles, help you figure out which one is best for you, show you the deals, and make sure you don't miss out on anything in the process.

For those players looking to grab a PlayStation 4 that don't quite care as much about the absolute best graphics, PlayStation has a new bundle which will let you save quite a bit of money. In addition to a discounted PlayStation 4 Slim, this bundle includes three exclusive games: The Last of Us Remastered, Horizon Zero Dawn and God of War. While it doesn't support enhanced resolution like the Pro, it does still support HDR.

A simple console to grab and use for in order to play PlayStation 4 games at a low price, this bundle includes three fantastic exclusive games that can't be found elsewhere: The Last of Us Remastered, Horizon Zero Dawn and God of War.

PlayStation VR, or PSVR, is Sony's entry into the world of Virtual Reality gaming. PSVR allows new, unique ways of experiencing some games, as well as several exclusive titles that require the headset in order to function. This bundle includes five games, four of which are exclusive to PSVR and another which takes advantage of the VR capability.

PlayStation 4 vs PlayStation 4 Slim vs PlayStation 4 Pro: Which console should I pick?

Picking between these two consoles this late in 2019 oomes down to a couple of basic questions. Why are you buying the console? If it is so that you can play a handful of PlayStation 4 exclusives that you haven't yet and you aren't too concerned with the graphics, then the Slim bundle is probably the way to go. If having the best possible resolution and visuals in a game is an absolute must, you should pick the PlayStation 4 Pro. The regular PlayStation 4 has been discontinued and as such, you shouldn't bother trying to get one of those.

Will my current games work on a new console?

The PlayStation 4 is not backward compatible with past PlayStation consoles, so PlayStation, PlayStation 2 and PlayStation 3 games won't run. The only way to play some of these games on your PlayStation 4 is through the PS NOW streaming service, which includes many PS3 games.

Looking ahead, Sony has confirmed that the PlayStation 5 will be backward compatible with the PlayStation 4. Your games will carry over and you'll be able to keep on playing them on the next system. Certain games, like Marvel's Spider-Man, will be able to take advantage of the new hardware and perform far better than on the PlayStation 4.

What is PlayStation Plus and why do I need it?

You'll want a PlayStation Plus membership in order to play games online (bar free-to-play games) but the benefits go far beyond that. PlayStation Plus members get special discounts and a couple of free games per month, as well as cloud save storage, so even if something happens to your console, your saves are backed up, safe in the cloud. PlayStation Plus memberships are going on sale for Black Friday, with 25% off a yearly subscription.

Will there be any PlayStation accessories on sale?

Yes, Black Friday is a great time to grab not just new consoles and games but also different accessories. DualShock 4 controllers will be $40, which is a $25 discount. For licensed headsets, the PlayStation Gold headset is being discounted to $70, while it is usually $100. You can find other useful accessories right here.

We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.