Best answer: As long as you are buying new and not pre-owned then large, well-known retailers like Best Buy or GameStop are your best bets at buying authentic PS4 controllers.

What makes Best Buy and GameStop the best places?

Best Buy and GameStop are guaranteed to have authentic controllers as long as buy a brand new one. Both stores are supplied with new, unopened products through official manufacturers. Alternatively, you could go to Walmart or Target as well. The most important thing is that you are buying from a reliable brand name store, and you aren't buying pre-owned.

What about Amazon?

Amazon is tricky because there are so many third-party resellers that can list items on its storefront. Just because it's listed on Amazon doesn't mean that it's coming straight from the manufacturer. Much like eBay, some regular Joe Shmoe can start selling items through Amazon. This is why you'll sometimes see other buying options that say "126 new and used from $32.99" for example. That means 126 other sellers have that same product up for purchase and the lowest price starts at $32.99.

An item that says "ships from and sold by Amazon.com" is usually authentic. If it says it's sold from another store, then you'll need to vet them yourself by reading their customer reviews. Stores that sell counterfeit controllers will almost always have at least one angry review stating as much.

Why should I not buy pre-owned or from third-party sellers?

Buying pre-owned or purchasing from third-party sellers means you run the risk of buying counterfeit products. Some people are only looking to make a quick buck from those they scam. And even if stores like GameStop test used products to ensure that they work, that doesn't mean a fake one won't slip through the cracks. Just like a broken clock is right twice a day, a counterfeit controller can work at one moment and suddenly disconnect the next.