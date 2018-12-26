Nowadays, you can use your phone for everything — trying up documents for work, playing top-tier video games, scanning your shopping items on the go — so why stop there? You're able to print photos with your phones, too; there's no need to waste time downloading them to a desktop computer. Manufacturer printing apps and Google Cloud Print enable printing from Android phones on most recent printers, and these offer a top tier experience specifically for printing photos. These printers range in price, but most certainly not in quality, offering you quality photos no matter your budget.
Sophistication at its finest
Canon PIXMA Pro-100 Wireless Color Photo Printer
This Canon printer not only prints amazing quality, thanks to its 4800 x 2400 dpi with FINE technology, but it also allows you to print them straight from your phone with no hassle. A full set of ink cartridges come with this printer to make your 13" x 19" borderless photos stand out in the way they deserve.
Compact and reliable
Canon SELPHY CP1300 Wireless Compact Photo Printer
Is there anything more awesome than simply opening the Canon PRINT app and having instant access to print your photos? The answer is no, certainly not. But the best part about this printer? Photos can last up to nearly 100 years and the ink instantly dries, so you don't have to worry about smudges.
Print from social media
Canon PIXMA MG5520 Photo Printer
Want to print pictures from the social media apps you have on your Android phone? While you can print documents with the MG5520, it best works as a photo printer — and for a very good reason: it can turn your favorite HD photos and convert them into powerful, beautiful prints.
Worth the price
Epson C11CE22301BX Photo Printer
That price may make you wince, but the Epson's unmatched print quality, speed and adaptability can make it well worth the price. It has a variety of options for the paper —up to 17 inches wide — and the printer comes with 8 "UltraChrome HD" ink cartridges for professional quality color that'll will make your photos pop off the page.
Bright colors for a bright printer
Expression Photo HD XP-15000 Wireless Color Wide-Format Printer
Ditch the long waits for your photos! The XP-15000 prints at a speed of 3 borderless photos in just 27 seconds. Capable of borderless 13"x19" prints and compatible with 6-cartridge inkjet printing, this printer can help you print photos fast and fantastic while not taking up too much room on your desk.
Each product listed above are absolutely fantastic options for a number of reasons. They can print at a very fast pace or phenomenal quality, they're not too bulky or too slim, and they are all able to be used from your Android phone. My favorite printer has to be the Expression Photo HD XP-15000 Wireless Color Wide-Format Printer because it offers excellent photos in a printer that won't make you sacrifice too much counter space or money.
