Games are getting bigger than ever when it comes to the sheer size and scale of their worlds. Technology today allows developers to create the most expansive game universes yet, and open world games tend take advantage of this the most. If you're looking to sink dozens of hours into it while wandering across the map, these are some of the best open world games you can choose from.

★ Featured favorite Red Dead Redemption 2 Red Dead Redemption 2 just about has it all. A compelling cast of characters, an unparalleled story, and a diverse amount of activities combine to make one of the richest open worlds you'll ever encounter in gaming. The amount of realism and immersion that comes with it can be hit or miss at times depending on your tastes, but there's no denying the amazing quality. The feeling of looking across one of its beautiful vistas to see the landscape ahead is something special. $59 at Amazon

While Red Dead Redemption 2 is easily the most polished game out of the bunch with a beautifully rich open world, a Western may just not be appealing to you. If that's the case, take on a fantasy game like The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt.

