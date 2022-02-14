Best men's Android smartwatches Android Central 2022

For guys, finding the best men's Android smartwatches can be a bit overwhelming, sifting through all the different styles and types of devices across the many excellent Android smartwatches out there. There's a lot to consider: from fitness-focused wearables to minimalistic designs and so many in between. The best all-around option for most guys, though, is the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 series for various reasons. But who doesn't like choice? Not to worry, we've got you covered.

Samsung has long been one of the top brands for making smartwatches for Android users. But up until 2021, the company had focused on watches that ran its own OS, Tizen, with the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 series it moved to a co-developed option with Google — Wear OS 3. As Winter 2022, it is still the only wearable running this version of the operating system, and along with that status, it also has some other features exclusive to the watch. There are two watches to pick from with the same sensors and software features — the Galaxy Watch 4 and Galaxy Watch 4 Classic. Each watch has the health monitoring features you'd expect from a top-of-the-line smartwatch like a heart rate sensor, blood oxygen monitor, ECG, and step tracking. Still, it also has a Bioelectrical Impedance Analysis (BIA for short).

This BIA sensor gives you more in-depth information regarding your overall health by measuring your muscle and fat percentage in your body, much like the best smart scales do. Aside from all the health features, these are great-looking watches. The Galaxy Watch 4 features a sleek, lightweight design with a capacitive bezel for navigation. In the case of the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic, it offers a more traditional style with a physical rotating bezel for navigating the watch's interface. The Watch 4 comes in two sizes, 40mm and 44mm, and four color choices —Pink Gold (40mm only), Silver, Black, and Green (44mm only). As for the Watch 4 Classic sizes, you have 42mm and 46mm and are limited to Silver or Black options in both sizes. These watches offer a complete package with health, style, and software, to make it the overall best Android smartwatch for men. Pros: Runs the latest Wear OS 3

Excellent health monitoring features

Multiple styles and colors to pick from

Fantastic performance Cons: Battery life is limited to about 36 hours

Missing Google Assistant right now

Best overall Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 All of the features The Galaxy Watch 4 series packs advanced health sensors with the newest software to be the perfect smartwatch for you.

$200 at Best Buy

Best battery life: TicWatch Pro 3 Ultra

Mobvoi's TicWatch Pro lineup has always been a beefy watch and thus fits well as one of the best smartwatches for men because of its bulky stature. Though slimmed down since the first version, the TicWatch Pro 3 Ultra maintains that status. But size aside, it is an excellent choice for guys for what it can do too. This watch has excellent performance thanks to the Snapdragon 4100 chipset with a custom co-processor, and while it doesn't currently run Wear OS 3, it is due for an update in 2022. It combines the watch's processor and the unique dual-layer display that the TicWatch Pro 3 Ultra can achieve up to 45 days between charges. Now, this massive number is when the watch is in Essential Mode, which shuts down most smartwatch functions retaining only the clock, step tracking, heart rate monitoring, and sleep tracking. In Normal Mode, you can expect around three days of use.

The TicWatch Pro 3 Ultra can also handle your fitness needs with health features, blood oxygen monitoring, and GPS tracking. The secondary display is excellent for outdoor workouts and reduces battery consumption. The watch is IP68 water-resistant and also durable with MIL-STD-810G certified. So, if you want one of the best Android smartwatches for men that won't have you running to a charger every day — the TicWatch Pro 3 Ultra is the way to go. Pros: Excellent battery life

Quick performance

Google Assistant is onboard

Secondary display is fantastic Cons: Doesn't have Wear OS 3 right now

No ECG monitoring

Could be bulky for some people

Best battery life TicWatch Pro 3 Ultra Battery life for days The TicWatch Pro 3 Ultra provides excellent performance and long-lasting battery life to handle anything you throw at it.

$300 at Mobvoi

$300 at Newegg

Best design: Skagen Falster Gen 6

Most smartwatches on the market tend to have a very smartwatchy-look to them, which means that the watch looks like a piece of tech rather than a traditional watch. The new Skagen Falster Gen 6 does its best to blend those two situations. For the most part, this smartwatch mirrors the Fossil Gen 6 in a different wrapper. So you'll get all of the great hardware and software features but in a more sophisticated Scandinavian design. Like the TicWatch Pro 3 Ultra, the Skagen Falster Gen 6 will pick up Wear OS 3 in 2022, thanks to its Snapdragon 4100+. Though the Skagen doesn't get exceptionally good battery life, the new fast-charging helps make up for a full day of use with only about 30 minutes of charging. When you aren't busy wearing the Skagen Falster Gen 6 at a fancy get-together, it is ready for workouts, too, with health features like heart rate tracking, SpO2 monitoring, sleep tracking, and 5 ATM water resistance. Pros: Excellent modern design

Very fast charging

Fantastic performance Cons: Missing Wear OS 3 right now

Battery life could be better

Best design Skagen Falster Gen 6 Looking good The Skagen Falster Gen 6's design looks fantastic in any situation and performs just as well.

$295 at Skagen

Best value: Mobvoi TicWatch E3

The TicWatch E3 does a great job balancing the line between design, features, and price. The E3 won't impress many people in terms of design, but it is subdued and won't look too garish either. From a performance perspective, the watch is packing the Snapdragon 4100, so it will get Wear OS 3 in the future, but it also means it has excellent performance right now. If you want a watch that can handle your workout needs, the lightweight E3 can also help you. Mobvoi has included the E3 with heart rate tracking, blood oxygen monitoring, step tracking, GPS, etc. You'll even get onboard sleep tracking to see how you're recovering from your workouts. The combination of all of these things makes the TicWatch E3 the best smartwatch for men looking to save some cash. Pros: Lightweight design

Great performance

Understated style Cons: Battery life could be better

Wear OS 3 isn't here yet

Best value Mobvoi TicWatch E3 Great for the money If you want to save some money but still want a great Android smartwatch, the TicWatch E3 more than checks that box.

$160 at Mobvoi

Best for fitness: Garmin Venu 2 Plus

When searching for the best men's fitness smartwatch, you want the best, the Garmin Venu 2 Plus. Of course, the best doesn't always come cheap, and this watch is not easy on the wallet. The Garmin Vivoactive 4 is a great, less expensive choice. The Garmin Venu 2 Plus offers design and style not seen in a fitness-focused smartwatch before and it has amazing workout features to boot. Inside the stainless steel bezel sits the super-bright AMOLED display that will come in handy for your outdoor workouts. When it comes to working out, the Garmin Venu 2 Plus can track dozens of exercise types and over 1,600 exercises. You'll also be able to use this watch for HIIT and cross-training sessions. Remember that the Venu 2 Plus won't have many third-party apps to download and doesn't do full-on smartwatch stuff. But that means you can get up to 9 days of battery life between charges. But you'll need to take your phone with you on your long workouts because there's no LTE option. So, head out for your ultra-marathons and leave the worry of your watch running out of juice behind. Pros: Long battery life

Bright display

Fantastic fitness features Cons: Pricey

Very limited apps

No LTE version

Best for fitness Garmin Venu 2 Plus Fitness beast The Garmin Venu 2 Plus can track all of your workouts for the week like a champ — and still not need to hit the charger.

$450 at Best Buy

$450 at Walmart

Most durable: Amazfit T-Rex Pro