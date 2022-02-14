Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Ticwatch Pro 3 LifestyleSource: Chris Wedel/Android Central

For guys, finding the best men's Android smartwatches can be a bit overwhelming, sifting through all the different styles and types of devices across the many excellent Android smartwatches out there. There's a lot to consider: from fitness-focused wearables to minimalistic designs and so many in between. The best all-around option for most guys, though, is the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 series for various reasons. But who doesn't like choice? Not to worry, we've got you covered.

Best overall: Samsung Galaxy Watch 4

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 ReviewSource: Daniel Bader / Android Central

Samsung has long been one of the top brands for making smartwatches for Android users. But up until 2021, the company had focused on watches that ran its own OS, Tizen, with the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 series it moved to a co-developed option with Google — Wear OS 3. As Winter 2022, it is still the only wearable running this version of the operating system, and along with that status, it also has some other features exclusive to the watch.

There are two watches to pick from with the same sensors and software features — the Galaxy Watch 4 and Galaxy Watch 4 Classic. Each watch has the health monitoring features you'd expect from a top-of-the-line smartwatch like a heart rate sensor, blood oxygen monitor, ECG, and step tracking. Still, it also has a Bioelectrical Impedance Analysis (BIA for short).

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 ReviewSource: Daniel Bader / Android Central

This BIA sensor gives you more in-depth information regarding your overall health by measuring your muscle and fat percentage in your body, much like the best smart scales do. Aside from all the health features, these are great-looking watches. The Galaxy Watch 4 features a sleek, lightweight design with a capacitive bezel for navigation. In the case of the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic, it offers a more traditional style with a physical rotating bezel for navigating the watch's interface.

The Watch 4 comes in two sizes, 40mm and 44mm, and four color choices —Pink Gold (40mm only), Silver, Black, and Green (44mm only). As for the Watch 4 Classic sizes, you have 42mm and 46mm and are limited to Silver or Black options in both sizes. These watches offer a complete package with health, style, and software, to make it the overall best Android smartwatch for men.

Pros:

  • Runs the latest Wear OS 3
  • Excellent health monitoring features
  • Multiple styles and colors to pick from
  • Fantastic performance

Cons:

  • Battery life is limited to about 36 hours
  • Missing Google Assistant right now

Best overall

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4

All of the features

The Galaxy Watch 4 series packs advanced health sensors with the newest software to be the perfect smartwatch for you.

Best battery life: TicWatch Pro 3 Ultra

Ticwatch Pro 3 Ultra Gps LifestyleSource: Chris Wedel/Android Central

Mobvoi's TicWatch Pro lineup has always been a beefy watch and thus fits well as one of the best smartwatches for men because of its bulky stature. Though slimmed down since the first version, the TicWatch Pro 3 Ultra maintains that status. But size aside, it is an excellent choice for guys for what it can do too.

This watch has excellent performance thanks to the Snapdragon 4100 chipset with a custom co-processor, and while it doesn't currently run Wear OS 3, it is due for an update in 2022. It combines the watch's processor and the unique dual-layer display that the TicWatch Pro 3 Ultra can achieve up to 45 days between charges. Now, this massive number is when the watch is in Essential Mode, which shuts down most smartwatch functions retaining only the clock, step tracking, heart rate monitoring, and sleep tracking. In Normal Mode, you can expect around three days of use.

Ticwatch Pro 3 Ultra Gps LifestyleSource: Chris Wedel/Android Central

The TicWatch Pro 3 Ultra can also handle your fitness needs with health features, blood oxygen monitoring, and GPS tracking. The secondary display is excellent for outdoor workouts and reduces battery consumption. The watch is IP68 water-resistant and also durable with MIL-STD-810G certified. So, if you want one of the best Android smartwatches for men that won't have you running to a charger every day — the TicWatch Pro 3 Ultra is the way to go.

Pros:

  • Excellent battery life
  • Quick performance
  • Google Assistant is onboard
  • Secondary display is fantastic

Cons:

  • Doesn't have Wear OS 3 right now
  • No ECG monitoring
  • Could be bulky for some people

Best battery life

Ticwatch Pro 3 Ultra Gps

TicWatch Pro 3 Ultra

Battery life for days

The TicWatch Pro 3 Ultra provides excellent performance and long-lasting battery life to handle anything you throw at it.

Best design: Skagen Falster Gen 6

Skagen Falster Gen 6 ReviewSource: Derrek Lee / Android Central

Most smartwatches on the market tend to have a very smartwatchy-look to them, which means that the watch looks like a piece of tech rather than a traditional watch. The new Skagen Falster Gen 6 does its best to blend those two situations. For the most part, this smartwatch mirrors the Fossil Gen 6 in a different wrapper. So you'll get all of the great hardware and software features but in a more sophisticated Scandinavian design.

Like the TicWatch Pro 3 Ultra, the Skagen Falster Gen 6 will pick up Wear OS 3 in 2022, thanks to its Snapdragon 4100+. Though the Skagen doesn't get exceptionally good battery life, the new fast-charging helps make up for a full day of use with only about 30 minutes of charging. When you aren't busy wearing the Skagen Falster Gen 6 at a fancy get-together, it is ready for workouts, too, with health features like heart rate tracking, SpO2 monitoring, sleep tracking, and 5 ATM water resistance.

Pros:

  • Excellent modern design
  • Very fast charging
  • Fantastic performance

Cons:

  • Missing Wear OS 3 right now
  • Battery life could be better

Best design

Skagen Falster Gen 6 Render

Skagen Falster Gen 6

Looking good

The Skagen Falster Gen 6's design looks fantastic in any situation and performs just as well.

Best value: Mobvoi TicWatch E3

Ticwatch E3 LifestyleSource: Chris Wedel/Android Central

The TicWatch E3 does a great job balancing the line between design, features, and price. The E3 won't impress many people in terms of design, but it is subdued and won't look too garish either. From a performance perspective, the watch is packing the Snapdragon 4100, so it will get Wear OS 3 in the future, but it also means it has excellent performance right now.

If you want a watch that can handle your workout needs, the lightweight E3 can also help you. Mobvoi has included the E3 with heart rate tracking, blood oxygen monitoring, step tracking, GPS, etc. You'll even get onboard sleep tracking to see how you're recovering from your workouts. The combination of all of these things makes the TicWatch E3 the best smartwatch for men looking to save some cash.

Pros:

  • Lightweight design
  • Great performance
  • Understated style

Cons:

  • Battery life could be better
  • Wear OS 3 isn't here yet

Best value

Ticwatch E3

Mobvoi TicWatch E3

Great for the money

If you want to save some money but still want a great Android smartwatch, the TicWatch E3 more than checks that box.

Best for fitness: Garmin Venu 2 Plus

The Garmin Venu 2 PlusSource: Michael Hicks / Android Central

When searching for the best men's fitness smartwatch, you want the best, the Garmin Venu 2 Plus. Of course, the best doesn't always come cheap, and this watch is not easy on the wallet. The Garmin Vivoactive 4 is a great, less expensive choice. The Garmin Venu 2 Plus offers design and style not seen in a fitness-focused smartwatch before and it has amazing workout features to boot.

Inside the stainless steel bezel sits the super-bright AMOLED display that will come in handy for your outdoor workouts. When it comes to working out, the Garmin Venu 2 Plus can track dozens of exercise types and over 1,600 exercises. You'll also be able to use this watch for HIIT and cross-training sessions.

Remember that the Venu 2 Plus won't have many third-party apps to download and doesn't do full-on smartwatch stuff. But that means you can get up to 9 days of battery life between charges. But you'll need to take your phone with you on your long workouts because there's no LTE option. So, head out for your ultra-marathons and leave the worry of your watch running out of juice behind.

Pros:

  • Long battery life
  • Bright display
  • Fantastic fitness features

Cons:

  • Pricey
  • Very limited apps
  • No LTE version

Best for fitness

Garmin Venu 2 Plus Smartwatch

Garmin Venu 2 Plus

Fitness beast

The Garmin Venu 2 Plus can track all of your workouts for the week like a champ — and still not need to hit the charger.

Most durable: Amazfit T-Rex Pro

Amazfit Trex Pro LifestyleSource: Chris Wedel/Android Central

Let's face it; men can be rough on things. So, if that's you, you're going to want not only the best men's smartwatch but also one that is tough — enter the Amazfit T-Rex Pro. The T-Rex Pro design exudes toughness and matches it in performance thanks to MIL-STD-810G certification and 10 ATM water resistance. If you like the look of Casio's G-Shock line of digital watches, you'll love the style of this watch.

The T-Rex Pro is a solid fitness tracker with over 100 options built into the watch and the sensors to support them. Made to take a beating, it'll keep on ticking for up to 18 days on a single charge, ensuring that it won't quit before you do. The watch runs a custom operating system, so you won't have apps to download, but it has plenty of features and is quick in performance. The Amazfit T-Rex Pro has three colors to pick from — Meteorite Black, Desert Grey, and Steel Blue — to best fit your style while being there with you every step of the way.

Pros:

  • Very durable
  • Fantastic battery life
  • Lots of workout features

Cons:

  • No third-party apps
  • Can't answer calls or messages

Most durable

Amazfit Trex Pro Desert Greay Reco

Amazfit T-Rex Pro

Dino tough

Whether it's your physically demanding job or you live a risky, adventurous life, the T-Rex Pro can handle it all.

Bottom line

In 2022, there are a lot of really great smartwatches out there for guys. Wear OS is finally getting some attention from Google, with help from Samsung, and hardware is catching up to run the software well. If you are looking for a watch with excellent design and features, there's something for you with the Skagen Falster Gen 6. For fitness fiends, there are a bunch of excellent fitness watches, with the Garmin Venu 2 Plus topping the list.

The Android world has got loads of choices when it comes to smartwatches for guys. Unfortunately, though there are some great smartwatches for women, there are fewer watches made with women in mind, and hopefully, that changes soon.

