Best men's Android smartwatches
For guys, finding the best men's Android smartwatches can be a bit overwhelming, sifting through all the different styles and types of devices across the many excellent Android smartwatches out there. There's a lot to consider: from fitness-focused wearables to minimalistic designs and so many in between. The best all-around option for most guys, though, is the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 series for various reasons. But who doesn't like choice? Not to worry, we've got you covered.
- Best overall: Samsung Galaxy Watch 4
- Best battery life: TicWatch Pro 3 Ultra
- Best design: Skagen Falster Gen 6
- Best value: Mobvoi TicWatch E3
- Best for fitness: Garmin Venu 2 Plus
- Most durable: Amazfit T-Rex Pro
Best overall: Samsung Galaxy Watch 4
Samsung has long been one of the top brands for making smartwatches for Android users. But up until 2021, the company had focused on watches that ran its own OS, Tizen, with the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 series it moved to a co-developed option with Google — Wear OS 3. As Winter 2022, it is still the only wearable running this version of the operating system, and along with that status, it also has some other features exclusive to the watch.
There are two watches to pick from with the same sensors and software features — the Galaxy Watch 4 and Galaxy Watch 4 Classic. Each watch has the health monitoring features you'd expect from a top-of-the-line smartwatch like a heart rate sensor, blood oxygen monitor, ECG, and step tracking. Still, it also has a Bioelectrical Impedance Analysis (BIA for short).
This BIA sensor gives you more in-depth information regarding your overall health by measuring your muscle and fat percentage in your body, much like the best smart scales do. Aside from all the health features, these are great-looking watches. The Galaxy Watch 4 features a sleek, lightweight design with a capacitive bezel for navigation. In the case of the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic, it offers a more traditional style with a physical rotating bezel for navigating the watch's interface.
The Watch 4 comes in two sizes, 40mm and 44mm, and four color choices —Pink Gold (40mm only), Silver, Black, and Green (44mm only). As for the Watch 4 Classic sizes, you have 42mm and 46mm and are limited to Silver or Black options in both sizes. These watches offer a complete package with health, style, and software, to make it the overall best Android smartwatch for men.
Pros:
- Runs the latest Wear OS 3
- Excellent health monitoring features
- Multiple styles and colors to pick from
- Fantastic performance
Cons:
- Battery life is limited to about 36 hours
- Missing Google Assistant right now
Best battery life: TicWatch Pro 3 Ultra
Mobvoi's TicWatch Pro lineup has always been a beefy watch and thus fits well as one of the best smartwatches for men because of its bulky stature. Though slimmed down since the first version, the TicWatch Pro 3 Ultra maintains that status. But size aside, it is an excellent choice for guys for what it can do too.
This watch has excellent performance thanks to the Snapdragon 4100 chipset with a custom co-processor, and while it doesn't currently run Wear OS 3, it is due for an update in 2022. It combines the watch's processor and the unique dual-layer display that the TicWatch Pro 3 Ultra can achieve up to 45 days between charges. Now, this massive number is when the watch is in Essential Mode, which shuts down most smartwatch functions retaining only the clock, step tracking, heart rate monitoring, and sleep tracking. In Normal Mode, you can expect around three days of use.
The TicWatch Pro 3 Ultra can also handle your fitness needs with health features, blood oxygen monitoring, and GPS tracking. The secondary display is excellent for outdoor workouts and reduces battery consumption. The watch is IP68 water-resistant and also durable with MIL-STD-810G certified. So, if you want one of the best Android smartwatches for men that won't have you running to a charger every day — the TicWatch Pro 3 Ultra is the way to go.
Pros:
- Excellent battery life
- Quick performance
- Google Assistant is onboard
- Secondary display is fantastic
Cons:
- Doesn't have Wear OS 3 right now
- No ECG monitoring
- Could be bulky for some people
Best design: Skagen Falster Gen 6
Most smartwatches on the market tend to have a very smartwatchy-look to them, which means that the watch looks like a piece of tech rather than a traditional watch. The new Skagen Falster Gen 6 does its best to blend those two situations. For the most part, this smartwatch mirrors the Fossil Gen 6 in a different wrapper. So you'll get all of the great hardware and software features but in a more sophisticated Scandinavian design.
Like the TicWatch Pro 3 Ultra, the Skagen Falster Gen 6 will pick up Wear OS 3 in 2022, thanks to its Snapdragon 4100+. Though the Skagen doesn't get exceptionally good battery life, the new fast-charging helps make up for a full day of use with only about 30 minutes of charging. When you aren't busy wearing the Skagen Falster Gen 6 at a fancy get-together, it is ready for workouts, too, with health features like heart rate tracking, SpO2 monitoring, sleep tracking, and 5 ATM water resistance.
Pros:
- Excellent modern design
- Very fast charging
- Fantastic performance
Cons:
- Missing Wear OS 3 right now
- Battery life could be better
Best value: Mobvoi TicWatch E3
The TicWatch E3 does a great job balancing the line between design, features, and price. The E3 won't impress many people in terms of design, but it is subdued and won't look too garish either. From a performance perspective, the watch is packing the Snapdragon 4100, so it will get Wear OS 3 in the future, but it also means it has excellent performance right now.
If you want a watch that can handle your workout needs, the lightweight E3 can also help you. Mobvoi has included the E3 with heart rate tracking, blood oxygen monitoring, step tracking, GPS, etc. You'll even get onboard sleep tracking to see how you're recovering from your workouts. The combination of all of these things makes the TicWatch E3 the best smartwatch for men looking to save some cash.
Pros:
- Lightweight design
- Great performance
- Understated style
Cons:
- Battery life could be better
- Wear OS 3 isn't here yet
Best for fitness: Garmin Venu 2 Plus
When searching for the best men's fitness smartwatch, you want the best, the Garmin Venu 2 Plus. Of course, the best doesn't always come cheap, and this watch is not easy on the wallet. The Garmin Vivoactive 4 is a great, less expensive choice. The Garmin Venu 2 Plus offers design and style not seen in a fitness-focused smartwatch before and it has amazing workout features to boot.
Inside the stainless steel bezel sits the super-bright AMOLED display that will come in handy for your outdoor workouts. When it comes to working out, the Garmin Venu 2 Plus can track dozens of exercise types and over 1,600 exercises. You'll also be able to use this watch for HIIT and cross-training sessions.
Remember that the Venu 2 Plus won't have many third-party apps to download and doesn't do full-on smartwatch stuff. But that means you can get up to 9 days of battery life between charges. But you'll need to take your phone with you on your long workouts because there's no LTE option. So, head out for your ultra-marathons and leave the worry of your watch running out of juice behind.
Pros:
- Long battery life
- Bright display
- Fantastic fitness features
Cons:
- Pricey
- Very limited apps
- No LTE version
Most durable: Amazfit T-Rex Pro
Let's face it; men can be rough on things. So, if that's you, you're going to want not only the best men's smartwatch but also one that is tough — enter the Amazfit T-Rex Pro. The T-Rex Pro design exudes toughness and matches it in performance thanks to MIL-STD-810G certification and 10 ATM water resistance. If you like the look of Casio's G-Shock line of digital watches, you'll love the style of this watch.
The T-Rex Pro is a solid fitness tracker with over 100 options built into the watch and the sensors to support them. Made to take a beating, it'll keep on ticking for up to 18 days on a single charge, ensuring that it won't quit before you do. The watch runs a custom operating system, so you won't have apps to download, but it has plenty of features and is quick in performance. The Amazfit T-Rex Pro has three colors to pick from — Meteorite Black, Desert Grey, and Steel Blue — to best fit your style while being there with you every step of the way.
Pros:
- Very durable
- Fantastic battery life
- Lots of workout features
Cons:
- No third-party apps
- Can't answer calls or messages
Bottom line
In 2022, there are a lot of really great smartwatches out there for guys. Wear OS is finally getting some attention from Google, with help from Samsung, and hardware is catching up to run the software well. If you are looking for a watch with excellent design and features, there's something for you with the Skagen Falster Gen 6. For fitness fiends, there are a bunch of excellent fitness watches, with the Garmin Venu 2 Plus topping the list.
The Android world has got loads of choices when it comes to smartwatches for guys. Unfortunately, though there are some great smartwatches for women, there are fewer watches made with women in mind, and hopefully, that changes soon.
