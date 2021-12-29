Best HDMI 2.1 cables for PS5 & Xbox Android Central 2021

If you're a gamer who's into Xbox, PlayStation, or both, and plan to get your hands on the PS5 or Xbox Series X (or maybe you were already lucky enough to pick one up!), chances are you'll want the best experience possible. This requires loading up on some great PS5 accessories, including the best HDMI 2.1 compatible cables you can find to support higher resolutions, more bandwidth (up to 48Gbps), faster refresh rates like 120Hz and 144Hz, and dynamic HDR. Here are the best HDMI 2.1 cables to enhance your gaming experience even further!

Why HDMI 2.1?

You probably upgraded to a 4K TV from HD before 4K movies, video games, and TV series were released, or you even had a 4K source in the home, like a 4K set-top-box or top-tier streaming service subscription. In the same way, you might also buy an 8K TV even if there isn't any 8K content available yet. It's never a bad idea to future-proof your investments if you can afford to.

The best HDMI 2.1 cables offer support for higher resolutions up to 10K and bandwidth up to 48Gbps, along with faster refresh rates. These features are critical for gaming, especially when playing intense, fast-action, or first-person-shooter (FPS) games where every millisecond counts. You can't have any lag, inaccurate colors on the screen, or missing details. Making sure every component in the set-up is top-notch can make the difference between a big win and an embarrassing loss.

While most of these cables come in various lengths, a standard 10-foot cable length will do for most. You'll find this with the Basesailor HDMI Cable, which even comes in a two-pack if you're lucky enough to own two consoles, or just want to connect a second HDMI device or keep one as a spare.

If, for whatever reason, you need to situate the gaming console farther away from the TV or receiver and thus need to run a really long cable along the side of the wall, consider an option like the 20-foot iBirdie HDMI 2.1 Cable, which leaves plenty of room to roam.