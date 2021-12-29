Best HDMI 2.1 cables for PS5 & Xbox Android Central 2021
If you're a gamer who's into Xbox, PlayStation, or both, and plan to get your hands on the PS5 or Xbox Series X (or maybe you were already lucky enough to pick one up!), chances are you'll want the best experience possible. This requires loading up on some great PS5 accessories, including the best HDMI 2.1 compatible cables you can find to support higher resolutions, more bandwidth (up to 48Gbps), faster refresh rates like 120Hz and 144Hz, and dynamic HDR. Here are the best HDMI 2.1 cables to enhance your gaming experience even further!
- Braided strength: Highwings 8K HDMI Cable - 6.6-Foot
- Crowd favorite: Zeskit Maya HDMI Cable - 6.5-Foot
- Brand name clout: Monster Ultra High-Speed 8K HDMI Cable – 12-Foot
- Lifetime replacement: BIFALE HDMI 2.1 Cable – 6-foot
- Connect two consoles: Basesailor HDMI Cable – 10-Foot (2-Pack)
- Extra-long: iBirdie 4K HDR HDMI 2.1 Cable – 20-Foot
- Dynamic details: Monoprice Ultra 8K Dynamic View Series HDMI 2.1 Cable – 6-Foot
- High speed transmission: Stouchi 48Gbps HDMI 2.1 Braided Cord – 6-Foot
- Trustworthy choice: UGREEN 8K HDMI 2.1 Cable – 6-Foot
Braided strength: Highwings 8K HDMI Cable - 6.6-FootStaff Pick
It's still early days for 8K, but if you have a future-friendly set-up for your intense video gaming sessions, this cable can support 8K at 60Hz and 4K at 120Hz to accurately reproduce every scene in the game in stunning clarity. The braided cord will ensure it won't break or fray, along with the anti-bending design and 24K gold-plated plug part material. The 6.6-foot length should suit most needs, but you can also opt for 1.5, 3.3, 10, or 15-foot lengths.
Crowd favorite: Zeskit Maya HDMI Cable - 6.5-Foot
While the brand name might not be familiar, the reviews say it all: this cable is a good option for everything from gaming to other home theater gear. Available in 1.5- to 10-foot lengths, it supports Dolby Atmos and Dolby Vision for immersive sound to accompany your gameplay (with compatible AV equipment, of course) and is backward-compatible with other HDMI versions. You can plug it into virtually any HDMI device.
Brand name clout: Monster Ultra High-Speed 8K HDMI Cable – 12-Foot
Monster was known for manufacturing audio/video cables long before making headphones, speakers, and other devices. These cables come at a premium, but you get the brand name prestige, along with features like Enhanced Audio Return Channel (eARC) for supporting most audio formats and uncompressed, lossless multichannel audio for the most immersive gaming experiences. If you don't need as much length, it comes in 4, 6, and 8-foot lengths as well.
Lifetime replacement: BIFALE HDMI 2.1 Cable – 6-foot
This cable comes with all the features you'd expect to support enhanced gaming, including eARC, variable refresh rate (VRR), quick frame transport, and more. Plus, it's the most affordable cable on the list.
Connect two consoles: Basesailor HDMI Cable – 10-Foot (2-Pack)
Get two 10-foot cables in this package (other sizes available from 3.3-16.5 feet), so you can connect multiple gaming consoles and other devices to different HDMI inputs on your TV instead of having to swap back and forth when you go from PS5 to Nintendo Switch. They include gold-plated connectors, three-layer copper shielding to minimize signal interference, and a nylon-braided jacket.
Extra-long: iBirdie 4K HDR HDMI 2.1 Cable – 20-Foot
While many of the cables on this list come in other sizes as well, this is one of the few that you can get in a super long 20-foot length for connecting in hard-to-get places or running the cable against the wall to a console far from the TV. The sheath is made of an ultra-durable nylon braid.
Dynamic details: Monoprice Ultra 8K Dynamic View Series HDMI 2.1 Cable – 6-Foot
Get better contrast, brightness, and detail in every frame using this cable that features DynamicView, which supports Dynamic HDR. It also supports eARC for enhanced audio. Grab it in 1.5 or 3-foot lengths as well, and if you're setting up an entire home theater system, consider the multi-pack options.
High speed transmission: Stouchi 48Gbps HDMI 2.1 Braided Cord – 6-Foot
Access extremely high data transmission speeds of up to 48GBps with the Stouchi HDMI 2.1 cord. You get Dolby compatibility and eARC support for enhanced audio. It supports 8K at 60Hz, 4Kat 120Hz, and an ultra-high 144Hz refresh rate. The 6-foot option should be long enough, but you can also choose 4-foot, 10-foot, and 15-foot lengths.
Trustworthy choice: UGREEN 8K HDMI 2.1 Cable – 6-Foot
UGREEN is known for its high-quality cables, so an HDMI 2.1 cable from the brand is reliable. You can choose from three cable lengths: 6-foot, 10-foot, and 15-foot. It can support 4K@120Hz and 8K@60Hz, Dynamic HDR, eARC, and Dolby Atmos. Constructed with nickel-plated connectors and a durable nylon braided jacket, this HDMI 2.1 cable is built to last you a long time.
Why HDMI 2.1?
You probably upgraded to a 4K TV from HD before 4K movies, video games, and TV series were released, or you even had a 4K source in the home, like a 4K set-top-box or top-tier streaming service subscription. In the same way, you might also buy an 8K TV even if there isn't any 8K content available yet. It's never a bad idea to future-proof your investments if you can afford to.
The best HDMI 2.1 cables offer support for higher resolutions up to 10K and bandwidth up to 48Gbps, along with faster refresh rates. These features are critical for gaming, especially when playing intense, fast-action, or first-person-shooter (FPS) games where every millisecond counts. You can't have any lag, inaccurate colors on the screen, or missing details. Making sure every component in the set-up is top-notch can make the difference between a big win and an embarrassing loss.
While most of these cables come in various lengths, a standard 10-foot cable length will do for most. You'll find this with the Basesailor HDMI Cable, which even comes in a two-pack if you're lucky enough to own two consoles, or just want to connect a second HDMI device or keep one as a spare.
If, for whatever reason, you need to situate the gaming console farther away from the TV or receiver and thus need to run a really long cable along the side of the wall, consider an option like the 20-foot iBirdie HDMI 2.1 Cable, which leaves plenty of room to roam.
